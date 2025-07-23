Love Horoscopes Are Here For Thursday, July 24 — Love Generously Today

The love horoscope for Thursday, July 24 is here, revealing how the New Moon in Leo influences your zodiac sign's relationships and love life. Leo is the zodiac sign that rules the Sun, beckoning you to follow your heart and live life as your most authentic self. With the New Moon in Leo, it focuses on your emotions, helping you learn what it means to love generously.

Leo isn’t just a zodiac sign that denotes boldness or courage; it also brings a much-needed warmth to your life. This New Moon can help you understand what it means to love who you are, which in turn helps you to become generous with the love you give others. While you may be prone to large demonstrations of love during this period, don’t underestimate simply acting through your heart. This New Moon in Leo brings about positive aspects with Uranus in Gemini and Neptune retrograde in Aries, which means that there is an air of unpredictability to this lunation. While you are encouraged to set new intentions, especially those involving following your heart and attracting greater love into your life, you must also be prepared for the unexpected. Yet, when you love yourself and know that everything is happening for you, you can also trust that everything that occurs is for your highest good.

The love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Thursday, July 24, 2025:

Aries

You deserve a beautiful love, dear Aries. Leo energy governs your house of romance, pleasure, and marriage. A New Moon in Leo helps to bring about a new beginning in this area of your life.

Although you may meet someone new after July 24, this energy also impacts your current relationship. You deserve a beautiful love, and that begins with allowing yourself to pursue the person and things you love.

Leo will help you trust yourself enough to make the first move or propose marriage, but it also allows you to enjoy and relish in the love that you do have in your life.

Taurus

There is hope on the horizon, sweet Taurus. You are beginning a new period in your relationship and home with the Leo New Moon on July 24.

Leo governs your intimate relationship and where you call home. Having gone through a recent challenging period in your romantic life, this energy supports you in finally feeling like there is hope.

Yet, this doesn’t guarantee you will choose to stay with your current partner. The Leo New Moon could bring confirmation for your choice to separate, or the beginning of a new phase in your existing relationship if you and your partner have chosen to remain together. Be sure to focus on what you do have in your life, rather than what you don’t.

Gemini

Take up space, Gemini. The Leo New Moon has you stepping out of any old routines and desiring to take up space in your life.

This may impact a relationship if you’ve felt limited by the person you are with. Otherwise, this would be a highly social and active time where the spotlight is on you, just the way you prefer it.

Just be mindful to seek attention in healthy ways, instead of resorting to dramatic ways to be noticed by someone, especially if you’re in a current relationship.

Cancer

You are on a unique path, dearest Cancer. There is no need to compare your journey to others as the Leo New Moon rises in your house of self-worth this Friday.

You may wish you had received the clarity you have now, but earlier. Yet, you realize certain truths as you are meant to. Let this lunation serve as a new beginning of genuinely embodying your worth and never accepting less in any relationship.

No matter how much someone loves you, you can’t excuse unhealthy behavior any longer. You may surprise yourself with the choices you make, but is long overdue.

Leo

You determine who you become, sweet Leo. The New Moon in your zodiac sign is helping you to take your power back and realize the control that you have over your romantic life.

There may be someone in your life who has limited your self-growth or is unable to see who you’ve become over the last year. While you haven’t wanted to release this person, you may decide that you can no longer entertain this relationship.

Choose yourself today and embrace the beauty that comes from realizing it’s you that determines who you get to become, and not someone you’re in a relationship with.

Virgo

Don’t feel like you need to share everything with your partner, dearest Virgo. The Leo New Moon on July 24 indicates a need for privacy and self-reflection. Whether this is about the feelings you have toward your partner or soft launching your relationship to the world, honor your need for privacy.

Your intuition will be heightened, as well as your emotions. You may want to plan a day away from the prying eyes of the world, for yourself, or with that special someone. You get to decide when to share your relationship and feelings; until then, remember it’s OK to keep it to yourself.

Libra

Step into your strength, Libra. Social connections are essential for you, but you may be leaning too heavily on your romantic partner during this time. Be sure that you’re not asking your partner to step into a parental role during this time.

While you may feel good about them protecting you or sticking up for you in a difficult situation, a romantic partner can’t be a substitute for your personal growth.

Try to step into your strength and surround yourself with friends who can help. You don’t want to ruin your relationship by treating your partner as a parent.

Scorpio

Allow yourself to be seen, Scorpio. One of the wounds that you often carry is that while you desire to feel fully seen by your romantic partner, you also fear it.

This comes from you learning and accepting who you are, so that no matter the situation, you can feel at ease. The Leo New Moon invites you into a space of being seen by your partner and others in your life.

This is something that can benefit both your relationship and your life, but you must allow it to happen. Don’t shy away from attention or compliments around this time. It’s OK if you feel uncomfortable, but you can still focus on receiving.

Sagittarius

Free yourself, Sagittarius. You are entering a period in your life on July 24, where freedom becomes your priority. This may coincide with the end of a relationship or the realization that a break-up is in store.

Just be aware that you’re ending a relationship with integrity and truth, versus just running away. The Leo New Moon could have you acting in rebellious ways as you no longer want to pretend or invest in what doesn’t resonate.

You don’t need to explain your choices, but you do owe someone in your life the truth.

Capricorn

Become secure within yourself, dearest Capricorn. The Leo New Moon asks you to focus on becoming secure with yourself so that you can know you deserve nothing but the best. Try to invest energy in building your sense of confidence during this period.

This can help you deepen the connection within your relationship and improve it in the ways you are seeking. There are changes ahead, which are often something that causes anxiety for you.

Focusing on feeling safe and secure within yourself can help you move through this time. Remember, not all changes are bad, and in this situation, you will be immensely grateful for them.

Aquarius

Leave the past behind, Aquarius. Whether it’s the memory of an ex or an issue that you’ve been moving through in your relationship, it’s time to leave the past where it belongs.

The New Moon in Leo offers you a fantastic opportunity to make peace with what has brought you to this moment so that you can begin to look ahead.

The New Moon in Leo is about new beginnings of romance and dating. If you’ve been single, then this is a time to start putting yourself out there again, as this energy can help draw in a soul-aligned relationship.

Pisces

Seek joy, Pisces. Love isn’t only about dates or self-growth; it is also meant to add to the pleasure that you have already cultivated within your life. The Leo New Moon brings joy to your life. Yet, it will also require that you make some changes.

You’ve been in a phase of effort and work for the last few years. Although this is ending, you have forgotten what true joy feels like. Whether you need to infuse some new energy into your relationship or start believing in love again, joy is the surest way to do both.

Prioritize what brings you happiness this Friday, knowing it will help change your vibration in the future.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.