Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope For July 21 — Venus Squares Mars

Venus in Gemini and Mars in Virgo will square on Monday, bringing difficult energy into each zodiac sign's love horoscope for July 21, 2025. While Virgo seeks perfection in love, Gemini allows itself to entertain new possibilities. This energy can wreak havoc on your relationship if you allow yourself to act impulsively. It’s essential to remember not to take action solely because of a momentary impulse.

Venus in Gemini will square Mars in Virgo, bringing challenges into your relationship. This could involve feeling like there is an obstacle in creating plans for the future or becoming overly critical of your partner. Venus in Gemini is likely to bring about affairs or third-party situations into your romantic life, so you mustn’t let yourself get caught up believing in the illusion of perfection. Mars in Virgo may leave you feeling frustrated by your partner or the lack of momentum in your relationship, just as Venus in Gemini is tilting your boundaries and making you want to try your luck with someone new. Regardless of whether your relationship is meant to last forever or not, you must be cautious when making a permanent decision in your life based on a fleeting feeling. Let's find out more from your love horoscope.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for Monday, July 21, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t push any boundaries today, sweet Aries. Venus in Gemini is in your house of communication, while Mars occupies your sector of well-being and boundaries. This could lead you to challenge your partner’s boundaries or come across as wishy-washy with your feelings.

This energy is quick-moving, and so it’s better to try to remain focused on what you want on Monday, rather than thinking any feeling that arises holds greater meaning.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The grass isn’t always greener elsewhere, Taurus. It can be tempting to use a new relationship as a means to end an existing one, but it rarely turns out any better. Be especially cautious with your choices today, July 21.

If you’ve recently begun seeing a new person, they may not be who they appear to be. If you’re feeling restless in your relationship or need clarity, try finding a creative outlet for your energy instead of jumping into a new connection.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t take your feelings out on your partner, Gemini. Venus in Gemini is making you flighty in your relationship. You may be throwing out ultimatums, or you are never satisfied with any effort your partner makes.

With Mars in Virgo, you are on the search for a perfect relationship and home. But that definition of perfect seems to change with each new feeling that you have.

Try to get to the bottom of what isn’t right in your current relationship and hold off making any decisions on Monday, as you will later regret them.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Allow yourself to change your mind, Cancer. Venus in Gemini on Monday is increasing your intuition and helping you to elevate your beliefs within your romantic relationship.

However, Mars in Virgo is simply seeking perfection. You can’t judge a relationship on its potential if it’s just beginning.

While you need to honor your desires for consistency and being pursued, you must also leave room to appreciate your partner for who they are.

Part of this is that you’re feeling confused at the moment. Instead of simply throwing out requests or demands, try to figure out where they’re coming from.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Refuse to go backwards, dear Leo. You’ve come too far to revert to old wounds and who you used to be.

Instead of seeking a partner of status and wealth, be sure that you’re still focusing on what is most important to you. What someone possesses does not indicate how you will feel in the relationship.

You’ve lost the ability to be satisfied by the superficial, which means it’s your emotional needs that matter most. Don’t be swayed by that person who appears to have it all on Monday, July 21. Otherwise, you may forfeit a relationship with someone who genuinely loves you.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Just because you want it doesn’t mean it’s meant for you, beautiful Virgo. Be cautious of workplace romances or flings today.

You currently have a high power of attraction with Mars in Virgo; however, it’s also only making you think about what you want.

This could lead you to have an affair with someone that you work with, which would create numerous challenges for you in the future. Be sure that you’re not feeling validated because others want you, and remember who it is that loves you.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You are being too critical of yourself, Libra. You don’t have to have it all figured out to take a step forward. Venus in Gemini is in your house of luck and new beginnings on July 21; however, Mars in Virgo is making you overly question yourself.

While your partner should support you in whatever you are looking to begin, be sure that you’re not basing any decisions on their validation of you.

Being critical of yourself is a chance to learn to accept and validate yourself, rather than seeking a temporary fix from your partner on Monday.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Your life is your responsibility, Scorpio. You may have big dreams and ideas about your life, but you're blaming your partner and those around you for not being able to have them.

This situation can lead to arguments and blow-ups in your romantic relationship, and within your social circle. You must take responsibility for your own life and the choices you make. If you want something on Monday, go after it, but if you don’t, then you need to be prepared to face the consequences of that decision.

It’s not your partner's fault if you don’t have the life that you want.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

It’s not always about someone being better than another, Sagittarius. Venus in Gemini is lighting up your house of relationships; however, it’s also making you consider other options rather than the person that you’re with.

With Mars in Virgo on Monday, July 21, you could be placing too much weight on finding the perfect person or what they could bring to your life. It’s not your partner’s job to make you feel successful or support you financially.

When you make choices based on what someone can bring to your life, rather than your emotions, it never turns out as you think it will.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be careful with what you decide, Capricorn. You may feel unsettled in today’s energy, leading you to take matters into your own hands.

While this may initially lead to confusion, it could result in a choice being made on Monday without your partner's knowledge. This choice would involve the future of your relationship and whether you plan to be together or apart.

Be sure to involve your partner in any decisions you make today, rather than making them without their input and assuming they will accept them when the time comes.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

There is no perfect scenario to strive for, Aquarius. While Venus in Gemini is activating your house of marriage, Mars in Virgo represents the changes that you are seeking to make.

Yet with Virgo, not only could you be doing all the work, but also striving for a level of perfection that you’re never going to reach.

Venus in Gemini on July 21 could make you feel overwhelmed by figuring out how to progress your relationship. It’s essential to lean on your partner for help, remembering that effort matters more than perfection.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You can’t plan for your forever love, dearest Pisces. Your forever love often feels inconvenient, as it disrupts your routine and how you thought your life would go. This doesn’t make it any less magical, but it does ask you to receive it.

You may have felt torn today between giving love a chance and remaining in your current routine and life.

While you may want to feel like you have control over this situation this Monday, if you want this relationship to work out, you will have to surrender and trust the process.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.