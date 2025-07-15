Two retrograde planets align on Wednesday, bringing special energy into each zodiac sign's love horoscope for July 16, 2025. You are being gifted with an opportunity to improve your romantic life by understanding how you can become better. Saturn retrograde in Aries aligns with Pluto retrograde in Aquarius, calling you within to see the truth of your desires and your romantic life.

Allowing yourself to hold space for self-growth and a new perspective, you may also understand the greater meaning of events in your life. This planetary energy also points to your ability to plan for the future, but only if you see what is real, versus any illusions that you’ve been trying to convince yourself of. When it comes to relationships, you will always attract what you are ready for. So, if you want a healthier, more fulfilling relationship, then the key is your own self-growth.

The love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, July 16, 2025:

Aries

Seek to understand yourself first, sweet Aries. You won’t be able to make sense of your partner’s intentions or your past romantic cycle until you understand yourself.

The energy of retrograde Saturn in Aries and Pluto retrograde in Aquarius is a call to reflect on yourself and the motivation behind your past romantic decisions.

This is a pivotal opportunity to see that it’s not just about always attracting the same kind of person, but why you have been attracting the same lesson.

Focus on seeing the truth behind your heartbreak, and you will finally understand how to break your patterns.

Taurus

What you don’t acknowledge will keep coming back, Taurus. Try to pay attention to the need for external validation with today’s energy. You haven’t always made the decision that was right for you in your relationships.

This was because you’ve been focused on how others see you rather than what feels right to yourself. You may be faced with some challenging inner truths today.

Remember that self-forgiveness is an essential aspect of healing. Whatever you’ve been through is worth it as long as you’ve learned from it.

Gemini

Be honest with yourself, dearest Gemini. You often try to fit yourself into a box and then blame others when it doesn’t go as you had planned.

Rather than blaming others for your hurt or dissatisfaction, try to hold space for your truth. The energy of retrograde Pluto in Aquarius will help excavate your truth.

While this may not always be comfortable it will help you understand what you truly need and deserve in your romantic relationships, which is the start of a new cycle.

Cancer

Understand your purpose, Cancer. You don’t have to limit yourself by what seems possible or what everyone else is doing. You deserve a love that sets your life on fire, but is also a safe place that you’ve always desired.

Take a moment to focus on your spiritual connection with the universe through meditation or walking in nature. The key to attracting and building the relationship you want will be found in reigniting your connection with the source.

This helps you to understand yourself on a spiritual level and see that everything you’ve been through has been part of the divine plan for your life.

Leo

Invest in the future you want, sweet Leo. There is a promise of love on the horizon, yet to reach it, you can’t let anything get in your way.

The current energy reminds you that a forever love isn’t just about destiny, but the time and work you invest in it. Focus your attention today on planning for the future.

Deal with anything you’ve been putting off, and don’t see an obstacle as a no from the universe.

This chapter of your life is about helping you know that it’s not just about being with the right one, but also your actions that determine the future of your relationship.

Virgo

Do it at your own pace, beautiful Virgo. No matter what it feels like around you, there is no rush in creating the next chapter of your life.

You have been reflecting on what you need to feel your best and whether your relationship is a part of that. However, this has also led you to consider what has to go into a healthy, long-term relationship.

The energy of retrograde Saturn and retrograde Pluto today invites you to start planning for the changes you need to make.

Don’t let yourself get overwhelmed, and instead remember that you are free to do it at your own pace.

Libra

Create a love that honors your uniqueness, Libra. You are currently within a dynamic period in your romantic life.

With Saturn retrograde in your house of relationships, you may be understanding your past patterns and karmic lessons on a deeper level.

However, this doesn’t mean you are going to become single, or that you will be considering a break-up. While Saturn can bring challenges, it also brings commitment, especially today as it aligns with retrograde Pluto in your house of marriage.

Be sure that you are creating the relationship and future that honors what you authentically need and not just checking off the boxes on someone else’s list.

Scorpio

Plan for the freedom you desire, Scorpio. Retrograde Pluto in your house of home, family and romance is helping you to free yourself from what has been holding you back.

Whether it’s about an existing relationship, a restrictive family relationship or your own beliefs, you are on the verge of massive change.

However, before you rush ahead into freedom, you need to set the foundation for the life you want to live and the love you hope to attract.

Take time to honestly look over what you desire today and start making a step-by-step plan for how to manifest what you’ve always wanted.

Sagittarius

There is always room for improvement, dear Sagittarius. Today offers an opportunity for you to reflect on how you’ve grown within your communication style, specifically in your romantic life.

Retrograde Pluto in Aquarius has been helping you to understand yourself on a deeper level, which also means confronting some harsh truths about decisions you’ve made in the past.

The goal is to become transparent so that you can communicate in a healthier way, which will bring the improvements that you are seeking.

Capricorn

A singular moment doesn’t define your entire life, Capricorn. Retrograde Pluto in Aquarius may bring up financial decisions that must be made with your partner.

With retrograde Saturn in Aries, this may involve progressing your current relationship, moving in together, or purchasing a home.

You may feel restricted during this time; however, there is a way through. Look earnestly at your finances and work together with your partner to find a solution that works for each of you.

Aquarius

Be willing to take a risk, dearest Aquarius. Retrograde Saturn is in your house of communication today, while retrograde Pluto is moving through your zodiac sign of Aquarius.

Saturn in Aries is encouraging you to grow in how you communicate. This means being assertive and taking a risk when it comes to sharing your intentions and feelings.

There is no guarantee when it comes to love, but that isn’t the point of relationships. Use this time to be honest about what you need and be willing to have a direct conversation with your partner.

Pisces

Focus on your inner self, dearest Pisces. There is a difference between logically knowing your worth and embodying it. When you embody your worthiness, it becomes a somatic experience as well as an energetic one.

Consider cleansing your energy today through crystal work or sage. Create an affirmation, such as I am worthy to receive to help you through this process.

You have come so far in learning what you are worth; however, now you need to work on having your energy align. This will make a profound difference in who you attract into your life.

