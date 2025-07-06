The Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign On July 7, 2025

The tarot horoscope has a message for each zodiac sign on July 7, 2025, when we enter an unpredictable era for the next seven years with Uranus entering Gemini. Today marks the start of significant changes in our lives, and with the Sun in Cancer, self-care is advised.

Today, tend to the small stabilizing habits that keep you grounded emotionally. With the Moon in thoughtful Sagittarius, practice self-awareness and work on getting to know yourself well. Now, let's see what this means for each zodiac sign beginning on July 7.

The tarot horoscope message for your zodiac sign on Monday, July 7, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Today, you may notice a friend who is down on their luck, and there might be something you can do to lend a helping hand.

The Wheel of Fortune, reversed, reveals a trial that takes a good situation and turns it upside down, leaving a sense of bad luck or ill-fortune lingering.

Things can look bleak at the moment; however, the way you approach a situation can make all the difference.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: The Moon

Taurus, are you being totally honest with yourself? You may think that you are self-aware, but you only honestly know what you know.

Today, you may experience an enlightening realization that brings you to a profound sense of humility. The Moon tarot card is a hidden truth coming to light.

An a-ha moment is in store for you on July 7, and it could alter your way of doing things or behaving in the future.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Strength

Gemini, endurance takes time to build. From physical to emotional strength, it's pushing yourself beyond your current tolerance.

So, when you learn to push a bit further every time you are overly extended, the next thing that happens you have greater power and longer-lasting stamina. Today, you learn to endure and become truly resilient.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: The Tower

Cancer, pay attention to the social cues that unfold before you today. When you get the Tower tarot card, it often signifies some sort of dramatic event that is unwelcome and slightly inconvenient.

This inconvenience could be that your schedule is thrown off and you have only one choice: to deal with it. You might prefer to avoid the problem with the hope that it will go away, but a direct response is the better way to go.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: The Lovers, reversed

Leo, how do you feel about relationship problems when they arise? Do you focus on what's good and ignore what's making you unhappy? Do you want to make improvements but feel unsure about where to start?

Today's Lovers, reversed, signifies an opportunity to improve a partnership's ability to navigate tension and find a way to smooth disagreements where your ideas are not aligned.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Temperance

Virgo, today’s message from the tarot comes from Temperance, which is all about pacing yourself while still making real progress.

With Uranus shaking up your career zone, you might feel the itch to take a huge risk. But Temperance urges moderation. Don’t ghost your responsibilities or leap without a plan. Instead, on July 7, pick one work-related task you’ve been avoiding and get it done.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: The Fool, reversed

Libra, don’t rush into something just because it sounds exciting in the moment. With Uranus entering Gemini, it’s easy to feel tempted to say yes to something bold, but the reversed Fool asks you to take a pause before jumping into anything.

If you’re feeling unsure, it’s for a reason. Ask follow-up questions or talk things through with someone you trust. This isn't to say you can't pursue what's calling you, it's just best to have a plan in place first. Not every opportunity is as shiny as it looks.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Four of Wands

Scorpio, Uranus in Gemini creates sudden change in your financial and emotional bonds. July 7 is just the start of a seven-year-long transformation that won't always be easy. Four of Wands reminds you to lean into stability where it exists.

If someone offers help or invites you out today, say yes. Just avoid overbooking or pushing yourself to get everything done. Today is less about productivity and more about taking stock of what’s working.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Seven of Coins, reversed

Sagittarius, Uranus entering Gemini means your relationships are changing. Seven of Coins, reversed, points to frustration over feeling like you’ve put in effort that hasn’t paid off, so on July 7, reassess where your energy is going.

Don’t double down on something just because you’ve already spent time on it. Check in with your values and make sure your future investments actually feel worth it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Two of Cups, reversed

Capricorn, though you don't typically mind taking on the brunt of the work, that doesn't mean you should always have to. Starting on July 7, Uranus in Gemini is drawing attention to where you've been sacrificing your own health for the sake of others.

Today's message from the Two of Cups, reversed tarot card is to speak up when you notice an imbalance instead of pretending it doesn't bother you. It’s OK to ask for help or push something off your plate.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Six of Cups, reversed

Aquarius, nostalgia is a funny thing. It's one thing to look back fondly on old memories, but on July 7, do your best to avoid getting so caught up in the past you forget all of the good things you have in the present.

Instead of reminiscing today, start a playlist that reflects the version of you you're becoming, not who you used to be. Six of Cups, reversed is a gentle reminder that the past isn't meant to be repeated. Use your innovative spirit to remix it into something better.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Ace of Wands

Pisces, today Uranus enters Gemini, your fourth house of home. This means your foundation, both physical and emotional, is about to experience some significant change.

Today's message from the Ace of Wands tarot card is to revisit your boundaries, making sure you're doing everything you can to protect your peace.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.