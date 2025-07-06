5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week, Starting On July 7

Five zodiac signs have the best weekly horoscopes for July 7 - 13, 2025, because several significant astrological shifts take place that affect them directly. This is a week when real, lasting change is finally on the table, and the energy works highly in favor of Gemini, Virgo, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

Starting July 7, Uranus enters Gemini. Uranus is the planet of upheaval and Gemini is a quick-thinking, resourceful zodiac sign. Starting on Monday, this energy helps you think faster and make smarter decisions, which is perfect for breaking out of any rut you’ve felt stuck in. It’s a good week to try a new routine, especially around the Full Moon in Capricorn on July 10. Ditch anything that’s been draining your time, energy, or money for little return. With Saturn retrograde starting in Aries on July 13, we’re all getting a little more serious about what’s worth our effort and what needs to go.

Under this transformative energy, Gemini, Virgo, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces are the zodiac signs having the best week by far:

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, you’ve got one of the best horoscopes this week because Uranus officially enters your sign on July 7, kicking off a major glow-up era. You’ve spent enough time thinking about what you want to do, and this week, you can start actually doing it. No more analysis paralysis — “you’ll be responding very quickly to variables as quickly as they arise,” professional astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim explained in a TikTok video.

If you’re worried about having enough time in the day to do the things you actually feel like doing, the Capricorn Full Moon on July 10 pushes you to set firmer boundaries around your time, money, and energy — especially if you've been giving more than you’re getting in a close relationship or financial partnership.

Saturn retrograde at the end of the week may bring a temporary slowdown, but it works for you. You’ll need this time to reassess your goals before investing more time or cash. Overall, this week you’re finally moving forward. Not just mentally, but in ways that are starting to pay off in real life.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, you have one of the best weekly horoscopes for this week because, for once, things are finally starting to click into place. The stuff you’ve been trying to enjoy more but haven’t had the time or energy for takes priority for you this week, especially around July 10 when the Full Moon in Capricorn brings some well-deserved relief from whatever’s been requiring more energy than you’d like to admit.

Work-wise, this week gives you a rare mix of visibility and respect. In fact, “your career is on the verge of going through radical changes,” Grim explained. As Uranus enters Gemini this week, a new opportunity that’s been a long time coming may surface — keep your eyes and ears open.

While you’ll definitely start feeling some things changing this week, don’t think you need to go ahead and overhaul your whole life. Just make one smart move and let that build. Keep your focus on what matters and let the rest happen in its own time

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, with the Full Moon in your sign on July 10, you definitely have one of the best horoscopes this week. This week, you stop second-guessing yourself, as Uranus in Gemini “is gonna help you devise more innovative ways to get your work done,” Grim explained.

If you've been dragging your feet on something, this is the week you finally do it, especially once Saturn turns retrograde in Aries on July 13. Saturn retrograde helps you rework your approach to stress and responsibilities. Something as simple as not checking your email after 7 p.m. is all you need to make your whole week better (and can work wonders for your health, both mental and physical).

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, you’re one of the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes this week because you finally get a break. Relief comes from simplification, and this week, less really is more.

If you’ve been feeling burned out or mentally scattered, this week brings a chance to reset your focus and stop pouring energy into things (or people) that aren’t giving anything back. The Capricorn Full Moon on July 10 helps you home in on one or two things you can actually do something about. And with Uranus entering Gemini, your creativity and curiosity get a boost, helping you “apply a more experimental approach to any creative projects,” Grim said.

Midweek, you may get clarity around a situation that’s been dragging, especially concerning relationships. A moment of honesty might sting, but it also sets you free to stop waiting and start doing.

5. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, you have one of the best horoscopes from July 7 - 13, when your relationships take a turn for the better. This week, something shifts in the way you handle emotional stress. If you've been feeling drained from always being the one who checks in first, makes plans, or smooths over tension, this week marks the moment you stop carrying more than your share.

The Capricorn Full Moon highlights your social life and community ties, and with Uranus in Gemini, Grim explained that you’ll feel the urge to “host more social events at your home.” You’re starting to realize who’s been showing up and who hasn’t, and instead of overanalyzing it, this week you simply adjust.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.