Joy Finally Returns For 3 Zodiac Signs Starting On Monday, July 7

On July 7, 2025, three zodiac signs finally see joy return to their lives as their relationships drastically improve. Big changes are coming in the realm of love, and we are a part of what's going on. For three zodiac signs, this day's transit, Venus trine Pluto, brings the joy back to the relationships that we've let slip into the doldrums. How nice!

Taurus, Gemini, and Leo finally get to believe in love again. We all know what it's like to feel overwhelmed by the work it takes to keep a relationship healthy. Giving up is not on the agenda right now! On July 7, we'll get to see is that if we actually want to experience joy, then we do have to keep up the effort. However, this time, we'll see that all of it is worth our while. Let's opt in to joy.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

After a spell of negative thinking, you're all too ready to accept that this is just not how you want to live your life. That pit of despair saps your energy, not to mention that it gets you nowhere.

You'll see that on July 7, the transit of Venus trine Pluto shines a light on your romantic life, and introduces the idea of changing something to suit someone else.

At first, you might balk at the idea, but have you given the notion a chance? Maybe not, Taurus. That's why this day is pivotal for you, as you come to see that compromise is not always such a terrible thing. In fact, in your case, it works. Sweet.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

July 7 opens up the floodgates to raw emotion, which isn't always the most comfortable place for you to be. During the transit of Venus trine Pluto, you'll see what's wrong, what's right, and what needs transforming, all within the context of your closest relationship.

By examining what's going on, you'll find that what you have is as close to perfection as it will ever get, Gemini. The real problem is that you always want more.

That's OK, it's only natural, but joy comes to you when you allow things to feel right as they are. So, Venus trine Pluto brings you the gift of acceptance, and it cracks the code for joy in your life, Gemini.

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

The relationship you may see benefiting by this transit, Venus trine Pluto, is the one you have with yourself, Leo. That's saying a lot. This could be a day of total transformation for you, and that may be very exciting and fun.

On July 7, you will see something akin to magic take place. In other words, you will see something within yourself at this time that you feel is worth investing in.

One thing leads to another during this day, and you can rest assured that by day's end, you'll have started something that will bring you much joy in the months to come. Go for it, Leo. Let it happen!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.