Everything Works Out For These 3 Zodiac Signs On July 7, 2025

On July 7, 2025, everything works out for three zodiac signs when the Moon aligns with Pluto, making things feel clearer than ever. When we think about clarity and direction, we don't automatically assume that we need the truth involved. Yet, you will find that when the Moon aligns with Pluto, things become crystal clear.

For Virgo, Libra, and Scorpio, this day is all about focusing on one of those truths and coming to terms with it. If big change depends on one little change, then the time is right to explore that idea. As in NOW. We end up with a clear path, with no misunderstandings and nothing to regret later on. We feel good during this transit because even if getting there is hard, it's worth it.

1. Virgo

Whatever has been eating you over the last few weeks finally gets to see some solid resolution, Virgo. This could have something to do with a familial relationship and the closure you've been looking for with that person.

When the Moon aligns with Pluto, you will feel inspired to take that chance, set aside your ego, and make peace with whatever is going on that upsets you.

This day helps you get back on track with being yourself. It is a day of self-trust and the belief that you, too, have a valuable opinion that might be worth sharing. Good luck to you, Virgo!

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

On this day, July 7, you are searching for peace in the household, but you are also aware that if this is to be, then you have to be a part of the change. They say to be the change you want to see in the world, and in your case, Libra, "the world" is your home life.

So, you will find that while the Moon aligns with Pluto, you feel clearheaded and wise. Perhaps you have an idea that is worth exploring, Libra. It might be a great day to take a wild chance on something big.

If you find yourself in a rough position, work your way through it. It will be worth the effort, Libra. Not everything flows super easily during this transit, but it is so worth the time you put into figuring out a solution.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

This is a day that leaves you refreshed, and that is because on July 7, during the Moon-Pluto alignment, you get to let it all out of your system. Pluto has you feeling as if you can't hold back any longer, Scorpio, and so you don't.

This absolutely has everything to do with communication and the idea that one conversation you will have on this day breaks down the door.

Clarity is waiting on the other side of this door, and that practically feels like a vacation to you, Scorpio. It's certainly nice to feel as if you have finally gotten to the other side of a tough issue. More power to you, on this lovely day.

