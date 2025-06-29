5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week, Starting June 30

Between June 30 - July 6, 2025, five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes all week. The productive Virgo Moon on June 30 sets the tone for accomplishments and patience. We can move forward due to the influence of Mercury associated with this transit. Once the Moon enters Libra on the 1st, we move towards a collaborative path that brings a lot of luck and happiness to air signs. Venus enters Gemini on the 4th, and the Moon in Scorpio joins on the same day.

The Moon’s trine to Jupiter can help us regain hope and courage as we continue to navigate the changing landscape. Neptune also stations retrograde on this day, shattering our ideas and allowing us to analyze all we have done in the last several months. Neptune may impact our relationships or philosophies as this planet prepares to re-enter Pisces in October. Let's see why Libra, Aries, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Gemini are the five zodiac signs who will have the best horoscopes all week, from June 30 - July 6, 2025:

1. Libra

Design: YourTango

Libra, you have one of the best weekly horoscopes ahead of you, including the perfect moment to recharge with Moon in Virgo starting things off early in the week. Once the Moon is in your zodiac sign beginning on July 1, your focus shifts to more practical goals, but there is also a dose of optimism along the way.

More positive Venusian influences continue as your ruler enters new territory beginning on the 4th, in fellow air sign Gemini. Romance will be expressed differently during this time, and attraction will focus on the intellectual aspects. It can help you feel more grounded and at ease.

Expect to connect with your imaginative side and to create beautiful relationships. The Scorpio Moon will receive support from Jupiter, helping you to continue planning for more success while also adding positive energy to your financial sector.

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, with the Moon in Virgo early in the week, hard work pays off, especially after the Mars/Moon conjunction in the same sign at this time. Achieving perfection could be on your mind, but things then cool off with the Moon in Libra beginning on the 1st, allowing air signs to start the month with a desire to bond with others.

The energy during this period may help you stay more focused on navigating your objectives and possibly adjust your game plan if needed. Venus enters Gemini on the 4th, bringing new energy to your house of fun and pleasure. Relationships receive a boost, and single folks have the opportunity to meet new people, which can seem ideal at this time, but Saturn will help you see the reality.

The Scorpio Moon towards the end of the week sparks more ambitious energy, allowing you to take the lead and be in charge for the next several days.

3. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, while the Virgo Moon helps you to stay on track and helps you focus on completing pending tasks or projects, this can be a complementary aspect to Saturn in your sign. Work feels more manageable, and you have more ideas to achieve victory.

Once the Moon enters Libra on the 1st, you may experience much more positive collaborative energy in your house of partnerships — a great time to establish new business partnerships or reconnect with classmates. This lunar energy pushes you to work well with others.

Venus enters Gemini on the 4th, the same day Neptune stations retrograde. You can see how your love life begins to change during this period as Saturn pushes you to be more introspective and analyze what you want in romantic connections moving forward.

The week ends with the Scorpio Moon helping you connect with your inner warrior. It can be a good moment to be more open to meditation and journaling to release or work with your emotions.

4. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, mercurial energy kicks things off early on with the Moon in Virgo teaching you about the importance of balancing work and family time. When the Moon enters Libra, your love story unfolds, allowing you to elevate existing relationships. This can also be a period where your passion for learning is magnified with Jupiter now in a new sign.

One of the potent transits for you this week will be Venus’s ingress into your zodiac sign. The confidence-building transit makes you more social, and you can expect your schedule to be a bit more exciting over the next several weeks. Plan something fun with friends this weekend. Romance becomes more playful and liberating with this transit, and you may also be more open to joining a club focused on a hobby or a group project.

The Moon will be in Libra for most of the week, adding more excitement and curiosity. Once the Moon is in Scorpio, self-care can be on your mind as you prepare for the upcoming week.

5. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, the week's Virgo energy will feel quite demanding, but you have the tools to unlock success during the start of an incredible week. When the Moon enters fellow Cardinal sign Libra, it could mean that you may enjoy being on top of the world. All eyes will be on you as you navigate the changes happening. This is a time for you to reconnect with who you were meant to be and not lose sight of your potential.

Venus enters Gemini this week, adding a new level of intimacy to your romantic relationships. Individuals may find that this energy helps them heal by addressing past-related themes, as it enables them to discover their inner light and move forward. Overall, Venus serves to empower you for the next several weeks.

The Scorpio Moon towards the end of the week can feel lighter and more welcoming, allowing you to meet up with friends, enjoy spending time with them and share some stories. The transit can feel calming and reassuring with the trine to Jupiter, pushing you to embrace the pleasant energy surrounding you through the following week.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.