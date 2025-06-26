4 Zodiac Signs Attract Lasting Luck & Abundance On June 27, 2025

On June 27, 2025, four zodiac signs attract luck and abundance due to the concentration of energy in Leo with Mercury and the Moon in this fire sign. To achieve our goals to the highest degree possible, we need to have a little bit of courage, and Leo energy is perfect for that. Sure, luck is a part of it, but success takes courage, risk, and big ideas to decide that life is too short to play it small. Four zodiac signs take this to heart in a serious way when the Moon enters Leo on June 27, 2025.

Leo zodiac signs will feel it personally and want to pursue their goals. Aquarius may long for a partnership that helps achieve their dreams. Cancer zodiac signs will see some money come to them, but they have to do something to capitalize on their opportunities. Capricorn zodiac signs will see something go in their relationship that benefits them, and it's going to be good. Here's what else this means, according to astrology, for the four zodiac signs attracting luck and abundance starting on July 27.

1. Leo

Leo, you attract luck and abundance on June 27, 2025, due to Mercury and the Moon impacting your thoughts and emotions. You feel driven to improve your life, and you are thoughtful and capable of finding new ways to take even the smallest opportunity in your life and maximize it. Your money mindset strengthens, and you feel confident in your ability to work hard and produce results.

Since the Moon relates to the mother or feminine receptive energy, you may receive help from a female friend or a person who is good at nurturing projects. Today is one of those days where sparks of ideas generate luck and action that is felt deeply, stimulating results.

If you aren't ready, you can start small. Create an inspiration board and envision the life you want to have. This is the perfect time to think about the future.

2. Aquarius

Aquarius, you tend to be naturally lucky, and on June 27, with the Moon and Mercury in Leo, you acquire luck and abundance through your partnerships. The Moon helps you to feel open and receptive, making you eager to boost your life and bring the people you love up to the top with you. Meanwhile, Mercury enhances your communication and reduces thinking errors, both in writing and in conversations, allowing you to discuss your plans and collaborate effectively.

It's the perfect time to discuss group projects or ways to work as a team to maximize your strengths and minimize weaknesses, as June 27 presents an opportunity to excel through the help of others. This is an excellent time to experience visible success, such as financial gain, luxurious items, and things that inspire others to pursue their dreams.

3. Cancer

Cancer, you're in a lucky position with so much energy in your house of money, real estate and personal property. This energy is lasting, so you have nearly a whole month to work on your financial goals. However, the inspiration to seriously overcome mental blocks caused by economic problems begins on June 27, as the Moon enters Leo.

The Moon in Leo motivates Mercury to do the things it needs to do. You can manifest with Mercury's help if you decide to apply for loans that help you invest in something that enables you to manage your finances better. You might be able to work out an arrangement with lenders or ask a boss for a raise, and they sense your heartfelt dedication and give it to you.

There's a sense of urgency today that inspires growth, and if you want luck or abundance, today is the day to go for it.

4. Capricorn

Capricorn, today is one of your lucky days and you attract abundance through the most straightforward path: from inheritance or gifts from others. The planets in Leo provide a concentrated amount of energy in your shared resource house. So, you get things from people, and that's why this day feels lucky.

On June 27, you might receive a gift from a friend or a family member. Do you have to borrow something? Ask for it. Resources of all types can flow to you, especially when you think about what you need. Ever envision something and then it shows up for you in the most unusual way? Today, you'll see that skill more activated in your life.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.