Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For June 27, 2025

Your zodiac sign's daily one-card tarot horoscope is here for June 27, 2025. The Moon in Leo will join Mercury, making this a day to do something you feel brave enough to do. According to psychology, bravery is linked to increased resilience, courage and strength.

Fire signs may feel slightly more active mentally, and mutable signs are going to be sensitive and want to relax and. Unwind earlier in the day. Let's find out what else is in store for each zodiac sign on Friday.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Friday, June 27, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aries: Five of Wands, reversed

Aries, you have what it takes to overcome any challenge you face on June 27, 2025. The Five of Wands, reversed, is a sign of your resilient nature.

Tap into solutions that have worked in the past and see how to duplicate them may be advantageous to you. You may be surprised that a lot of what you already know is enough.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Queen of Swords

Be a clear communicator, Taurus. On June 27, your tarot card, the Queen of Swords, is a sign to work a little harder on saying what you want to say and meaning it without question.

Discover yourself during moments when clarity is elusive. The better you understand who you are the easier it can be to share your thoughts openly.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Page of Cups

Gemini, starting new things is scary, and on June 27, you may be entering a new life journey. The Page of Cups is about new journeys and you are about to start one soon.

Aim to be brave and courageous. Know that when you take the first step, that's the hardest part. Things become easier as you continue to test the waters and grow professionally or personally.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Seven of Cups

Cancer, be careful not to become overwhelmed by too many options. The Seven of Cups is a warning for you on June 27, and it could imply that you will be given many offers; many of them will feel like you have to pick them soon or miss out.

What's meant for you will always be there for you. So, relax and know that your destiny will wait for you to be sure. If there's any uneasiness it can be a sign that you're not where you are meant to be.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Leo: The Chariot

Leo, hang on until you have reached your goals. On June 27, 2025, The Chariot is a reminder that the people who make it in life are the ones who never give up.

If it's something that's easy, it won't develop your character. That's why hard work is good for you right now, and it's meant to be embraced. Growth is a process that you can embrace without fear.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Two of Swords, reversed

Virgo, being indecisive, may seem like a negative to others, but for you, it's a strength and a skill. The Two of Swords, reversed, is a sign that your ability to second-guess is a protective barrier to mistakes.

Don't try to change for others when what you do makes sense to you. It may be tough to stand your ground and set boundaries that allow you to assert your right to be authentic. No matter what the day may bring, the message from your tarot today is to stay true to yourself.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Libra: Queen of Wands, reversed

Libra, a little bit of green-eyed jealousy could be part of the day. Remember that other people's feelings aren't a mirror of your worth or whether or not you're doing something wrong.

Sometimes people are insecure, and nothing you do will change the relationship. The Queen of Wands, reversed on June 27, indicates that you can find solace amid difficulty.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Scorpio, do you feel stuck in a situation? The Wheel of Fortune, reversed on June 27 can signify a hard time in life where you feel like your options are limited.

You may not see a new path now, but it can open up later. Sometimes the best miracles in life happen when you least expect them to. Be patient and wait to see how time changes your situation.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Three of Wands

A new era of positive energy opens for you on June 27, and the Three of Wands is a time of optimism. You may not feel joyful or hopeful, but keep your mind open to finding new ways to view your relationships, career, and friendship.

Start with gratitude. Give thanks for everything you have in your life, even the most minor things that are stable and good. Keep a journal for thankfulness and add to your list each day. Revisit it later when you need a reminder of how much you've been blessed.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Death

On June 27, the Death can signify an ending happening in your life soon. You may be ending a job or wanting to close a door on an adverse life event, and you have the chance to do so. The Death card is also a signal of new beginnings.

So, when a door closes, remember that another one will shortly follow. The key is to be willing to enter your next life phase when the path reveals itself to you. Be ready because it's coming soon!

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Ace of Cups

Aquarius, life is about change, and when you feel unhappy, find new ways to achieve your emotional fulfillment. You may feel happier pursuing joy rather than money. Explore ways to enrich your relationships.

See what people in your life invest in you. Additionally, one of the cures for sadness is helping others. Don't wait for someone to help you to start a chain of kindness. Be the first person to start.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Pisces, not everyone knows how to communicate their thoughts and needs as well as you do at times. Therefore, it's essential to be patient and read between the lines. On June 27, the beauty of words is that they can translate meaning beyond what is spoken.

The Three of Pentacles, reversed, offers guidance for use in all areas of your life where you feel a need for attention. Less is more, even when it feels like you should save or reach for more than you need. When you speak, aim to be heard, but also remember to listen just as much as you talk.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.