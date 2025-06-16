Love Horoscope For Tuesday, June 17, 2025 — Don't Rush Into Anything

Mars enters Virgo on Tuesday, June 17, adding intensity to each zodiac sign's love horoscope until August 6, creating a need to slow down in your romantic life and focus on the plans that you can make to ensure that this love genuinely will last forever. Mars isn’t comfortable in Virgo as it has to slow down and focus on planning. However, there is great benefit to this period. Don’t be quick to commit or progress a relationship with someone you just met during this time.

Focus on being present in the moment and remaining aware of the stability you are cultivating together. You can focus on your personal plans as well as those with your partner, just be sure to take your time. Mars in Virgo may create an energy of impatience as you strive for what you believe is perfection, so make sure to offer yourself and your partner plenty of grace during this phase. When love truly is meant to be, there is no reason to rush it.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, June 17, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Take it easy on yourself, Aries. You don’t need to be perfect to deserve love, but neither does your partner.

You may feel critical of your partner during this time as you focus on them showing up in the relationship in the way that you want. This would especially impact you if you’re currently or planning to live with your partner.

While you tend to be overly self-critical, this period is an opportunity to learn to appreciate that love doesn’t need to be perfect to last forever.

Be gentle on yourself and focus on what is genuinely important during this time.

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You deserve happiness, dear Taurus. As Mars shifts into Virgo, you will feel a powerful desire to cultivate greater joy and happiness in your life.

This could direct you to become committed or consider marriage, but you must remember that your happiness doesn’t rest on a relationship.

Try to think of this time as an opportunity to set yourself up for future success. Whether it’s pursuing your dreams or making plans with your partner, this is a preparation period to ensure that you won’t just be successful, but also genuinely happy.

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Invest your energy into your home, sweet Gemini. Mars in Virgo will direct your focus to your home, relationship, and family. This would be an opportunity to start home improvements, look for a new property, or invest more time in your relationship.

While Mars in Virgo may have you looking at renovations, your relationship can also go through a transformation during this period.

Mars in Virgo can help you to increase the commitment and stability within your relationship. Just focus on tending to the roots of your relationship, rather than just the dreams of the future.

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t overanalyze your relationship, Cancer. Mars in Virgo can help you have productive conversations about your relationship and help you share your deepest feelings.

However, it may also prompt you to reflect on every little detail of your relationship. Try not to get hung up on your partner’s tone if you call them at work, or if they fail to text you good morning.

While the details do matter, in this case, you’d be reading more into it than genuinely exists. Instead, focus on yourself and how you can communicate your needs better.

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

There is no quick path to forever, dear Leo. Mars in Virgo will intensify your desires for success, which could lead you to make an impulsive decision in your romantic life.

During this period, it will be essential for you to slow down and reflect on whether you and the person in your life are truly compatible.

Be especially careful if you are dating or have recently met someone who is wealthier than you, as you may find yourself wanting to go all in simply because of the financial security and not because you’re right for one another.

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You are just beginning a massive glow-up, dearest Virgo. Mars will be moving into your zodiac sign of Virgo, which it hasn’t done since 2023. This is a powerful energy for you that will help you focus on yourself, allowing you to improve your relationship.

Use this time to focus on ways to improve your physical health or alter your appearance to feel like yourself once again.

Mars in Virgo can help you better honor yourself in your relationship, but do be careful about not making it all about you and what you want.

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Face what is holding you back, beautiful Libra. Healing does come in waves, and it’s crucial always to be willing to look deeper within yourself during this process.

Mars in Virgo will bring about a need to face what has been holding you back, especially any fears involving failure. During this period, you may strive for a guarantee that you’re on the right path.

Yet, this confirmation will only occur based on how you feel, not on how your relationship appears to the outside world. Embrace your fears and use them as a source of momentum to manifest the life and love you truly deserve.

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Do it for yourself, Scorpio. As Mars shifts into Virgo, you will feel a strong need to expand your social connections and make a positive difference in the lives of those you care about.

In your romantic life, this could have you bending over backwards to help your partner; however, it may not yield the results you desire.

There may be a strong motivation to be helpful in your relationship to receive recognition or praise from your partner.

Instead of seeking this energy from someone else, try to invest this into yourself, recognizing that you don’t need to earn the approval of those who genuinely love you.

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Prioritize love, dear Sagittarius. Mars in Virgo will amp up your focus in your professional life; however, it could take a toll on your relationship.

While you should devote energy to achieving the success you desire, you do want to make sure that you don’t push away the person you love.

Try to schedule regular date nights, or weekends away during this time. This will help you manage your time and still prioritize love amidst a busy work phase.

You can also reflect on internally validating yourself and your efforts, so that you can hold space if any challenges arise during this period.

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You can manifest any dream, Capricorn. While you often hold lofty visions of the future, you can struggle with knowing how to make them a reality.

Mars in Virgo will offer you an auspicious time in your life and romantic relationship, as you will be able to see how what you do today can help you achieve your dreams for the future.

During this period, reflect on how you want to deepen your relationship, relocate together, or travel. Instead of just saying someday, make today the day you start planning for the life you want to live.

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Love should be a reciprocal exchange of energy, Aquarius. As Mars moves into Virgo, it will emphasize themes of transformation, money, intimacy, and power.

Be sure to use this energy for good by creating moments of quality time and financially planning for the future with your partner. This can help you avoid any power struggles.

Be especially aware of using money or intimacy as bargaining chips to get what you want. Your drive for perfection will be heightened, so try to practice gratitude for all your partners are doing rather than just focusing on what they aren’t.

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t give up your magic, Pisces. Mars in Virgo brings good news and positive changes as it enters your house of relationships, but you have to watch for being too practical when it comes to love.

This energy can be applied in a practical way when it comes to the dates you select or how you perceive your partner. However, remember that a relationship that looks good on paper doesn’t always fulfill your need for destiny or magic.

Be especially mindful if the person you’re with has a strong personality, as you may find yourself agreeable or being easily manipulated during this period. Just keep focusing on striking a balance between romance and consistency so that you don’t settle for less.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.