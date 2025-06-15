What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About June 16, Per A Tarot Card Reader

Today's daily tarot horoscope reveals what each zodiac sign needs to know about June 16, 2025. We have a beautiful start to the day with the Sun and Moon in harmony just before the Moon changes signs to enter Pisces. Pisces rules the subconscious mind, and it's associated with psychic and intuitive traits and talents. So, today you may feel nudged to listen to your inner voice more, especially late this afternoon.

A part of you may feel like retreating from the world and spending some time alone. Do things that soothe your mind and soul. Here's what else to pay attention to, according to your tarot horoscope's message today.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Monday, June 16, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Aries, it takes two people to create a relationship, and today, you may need to ask yourself if you and your partner are on the same page or not.

You might be looking at their actions or the people they associate with. You may take inventory of their past decisions and wonder a lot about the impact that will have on your future.

Today's Two of Swords is a sign of questioning and some distrust. On June 16, ponder but don't jump to conclusions. If you're unsure, let yourself process your feelings instead.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Taurus, it's time to say goodbye to the old you and hello to a new version of who you want to be. You're in a state of becoming, and it's not hard to see that this is a long-awaited journey that you've thought about with sincere desire to explore.

Today's Eight of Cups tarot card may mirror internal unhappiness and dissatisfaction about your current circumstances. Starting on June 16, make mental notes. Don't be afraid to tackle the largest aggregators first.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Gemini, even in luck, there's a time when you feel like you're at the top and when you're on the way to the bottom.

The reversed Wheel of Fortune tarot card is a sign that your fate is taking a turn toward less fortune, and that means more hard work is needed.

Instead of luck happening to you, it's something you have to create for yourself. On June 16, roll up your sleeves and get to work.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

On June 16, 2025, you may face some serious obstacles to achieving your dream, and this may feel like the universe is trying to stop you from reaching it. But, consider the other side of what is happening.

When you are faced with conflicts, you dig deeper into your soul to decide if this path is what you really want. You discover who you are and what you're willing to do to reach your goal.

This is a powerful time of transformation for you and your character, and the Three of Wands symbolizes the journey you're taking right now.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Leo, it's OK to be the one who knows less than others when you're out with friends. You don't have to be the first person to cite a fact or share an opinion.

You can let people around you have the limelight and keep friends guessing on June 16. It may be challenging to position yourself as the one who isn't a leader, but the Page of Swords is giving you the go-ahead to try.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Virgo, there is a time and place for everything, and when you are giving the Hierophant tarot card on June 16, the time is to learn about the world around you.

What are the current rules? Who is following them? Do you agree or disagree with how things are going?

Today, let's focus on traditions and how those habits came to be held in such high regard. By understanding what happened, you can start to work on a change that makes an impact.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Libra, one thing that means the most to you is family, and the Four of Wands tarot card is a positive symbol of a happy and fulfilling social life where you are surrounded by the people you love and they love you, too.

If you've often wondered how to make your dreams of a sweet relationship between relatives a reality, work on it with intentionality beginning on June 16. Creating a life you love doesn't just happen. You have to work at it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

What's your long-term game plan, Scorpio? Of course, you have short-term goals. But, on June 16, the next question to ask yourself is, "How does your daily effort build the future you want for yourself?"

Without a plan and being choosy, you may not guarantee that the relationships, habits, or lifestyle choices you create will be the ones that make you happy one year or even five years from now.

Start being hypercritical with a little bit of grace. Identify areas where you can make minor adjustments to improve your life.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Moon, reversed

Sagittarius, have you recently experienced some mental confusion or an overwhelming sense of bewilderment?

Feeling lost is such a common theme when a person receives the Moon tarot card, but on June 16, in reverse, this is a sign that your experiences are finally reaching a turning point.

You are at a place in time where your life is about to become so clear that you'll know what you need to do, with all the unanswered questions concluding. It's going to be an excellent experience for you, Sag!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

Capricorn, today you reach a point in your life where you're done with settling for less than what you deserve. You aren't going to play life small, especially when it comes to the quality of your health and relationships.

The Devil reversed tarot card on June 16 indicates a change in point of view where your vices are no longer a stronghold over you; instead, it's you who has claimed power over them. Good job, Cap!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

Aquarius, to your surprise, you may feel more emotionally attached to a person or situation than you once thought you would.

Strong emotions rise to the surface on June 16, and the Queen of Swords reversed tarot card is a heads up before anger or jealousy reveal their ugly heads.

You can always think about what you'll do before negative feelings happen, right? Take this message as a warning to do the right thing when the potential to become blinded is realized.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Take the risk, Pisces, if it seems wise to do, but your emotions are telling you to be afraid. Fear can be the mind's way of protecting you from change, but change isn't the bad guy we often make it out to be.

Sometimes, doing one act that alters the trajectory of your life is the best decision you'll ever make. Is the cost of success worth it long term when you play out the events in your mind? Take baby steps if it helps you overcome fear and get where you know you need to be.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.