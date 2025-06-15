4 Zodiac Signs Are The Universe's Favorites On June 16, 2025

On June 16, 2025, four zodiac signs are the universe's favorites. The Pisces Moon is a lunar influence that acts like a cosmic blessing, and it helps us to see things calmly and with hope. This is a great day to trust what feels right and go with it.

For Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, and Pisces, patience and openness unlock those blessings, so it's especially important for us to stay open and unguarded. Pisces energy tends to work on our sense of empathy, and through empathy, we're able to understand those around us in some wondrous and exciting ways.

1. Virgo

Right now, you may want to forfeit your desire to fix everything, as you are realizing that some things are not there for you to control or fix, and it's OK. Let someone else hassle with that problem, as it's not yours to maintain.

The blessing here comes to you via the Pisces Moon. You get the chance to kick back and accept that everything is going to work out just fine. Your participation isn't needed, Virgo.

If this makes you feel vulnerable, then that's OK too, as that kind of emotional turbulence is what creates positive change in your life. June 16 brings you the ability to let go, and that could indeed be a life changer.

2. Libra

You'll be feeling the power of the Pisces Moon on June 16. The way it's going to influence your world is in how grateful you feel for that one thing that changed in your life, only recently.

You needed a big change, and so much of it had to do with your own perception. You went from rejecting it to accepting it, and the second you were able to live with your choice, things just got better.

That is what makes up so much of that Pisces Moon energy; it calms, helps you reflect without bias, and simply makes life easier for you to live, Libra. There's magic in surrender, and you're making it work for you in all the right ways.

3. Scorpio

You could definitely use some of the blessings that are headed your way, as the Pisces Moon does its utmost to make things work out for you, Scorpio. While you may feel vulnerable on this day, June 16, that's exactly what's going to take you to the next and most important step.

Pay close attention to your dreams at this time, Scorpio, as you may receive insight that could potentially blow your mind in all the right ways. Sometimes dreams are just psychic garbage, and yet, there are other times when the energy transmits all the right concepts.

So, do yourself a favor and count those blessings of yours and trust in their potency. Your world is changing for the better, so just say thanks!

4. Pisces

Hey, it's your Moon, Pisces, and in a way, that makes you feel blessed beyond words on this day, June 16. You feel heightened sensitivity, but not enough to derail you. You're in touch, and it feels good.

For you, the blessings of this day bring forth creative acts in abundance. You just can't keep the artist in you down during this time, and that's a truly beautiful thing. You are compelled to create beauty.

Your empathy will shine on this day, and this will draw others to you. The entire experience feels nurturing and long-lasting. What might even be a creative breakthrough could potentially turn into something even more promising.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.