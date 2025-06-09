Love Horoscope For June 10, 2025 — Let Your Heart Lead The Way

On June 10, 2025, there's a change taking place in astrology that will improve each zodiac sign's love horoscope for several months. Starting on Tuesday, you will have the autonomy to choose the love that’s right for you because Asteroid Pallas will be retrograde in Aquarius.

Part of this is the natural maturity that comes with growth, as romantic bliss doesn’t come from choosing the relationship your family wants for you, but from knowing what is right for yourself. Let yourself embark on a journey into the mind, question, and challenge your ideals. Let yourself feel confident that this process is guiding you toward choosing the love you want and the one that resonates with your heart most deeply.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for Tuesday, June 10, 2025:

Aries

Change is all a part of growth, beautiful Aries. As Pallas stations retrograde in Aquarius, be prepared to see your partner differently than you previously had.

As you realize that you may have been projecting your desires onto them and that they don’t possess the qualities you once thought, changes will be made.

Yet, this energy points to adopting a healthier perspective on love and relationships, as there is no need to put anyone on a pedestal anymore.

Taurus

Ground yourself, sweet Taurus. Pallas retrograde in Aquarius could bring some news that others have been talking badly behind your back. This will or can affect your reputation with your partner or friends.

However, there is a valuable lesson to be learned here. It isn’t your job to prove that the gossip is incorrect, but instead to reflect on whether someone who truly knows and loves you would ever believe it.

Be open to conversations, but pay attention to the choices of your partner, as it may help bring clarity to a relationship issue you’ve been struggling with.

Gemini

The choice will be yours, dear Gemini. As Pallas retrogrades in Aquarius, you may realize that you’ve given up a dream to make a relationship work.

Themes surrounding home and family will still be important to you, but it doesn’t mean that you can give up on yourself.

Pay attention to any ultimatums your partner gives during this period, and ensure that you hold space for all your dreams to come true, not just a select few.

Cancer

Be open to learning, Cancer. Pallas retrograde in Aquarius will offer you a chance to learn more about how you approach love and relationships. While you are sensitive and lead with your heart, you can also build walls to protect yourself, shutting down from opportunities in love.

Pallas retrograde is a chance to get honest with yourself about whether you have genuinely been open or still avoiding dealing with your inner fears. Use this as an opportunity to lower those walls and learn about yourself.

Leo

It all becomes crystal clear, Leo. You have been dealing with numerous questions in your romantic life. This isn’t just about how or when to commit or progress your relationship, but if the person in your life is genuinely the one meant for you.

As Pallas stations retrograde in Aquarius, you will finally get the clarity that you’ve been searching for. However, it’s up to you as to how you will handle it.

Don’t hang onto a relationship simply because you don’t want to be alone, but also don’t just sign onto forever because of the approval of others. Work on improving clarity and be ready to make your own choices.

Virgo

Everything is a work in progress, Virgo. Asteroid Pallas will station retrograde in Aquarius, affecting your house of well-being and how you live your life. In your romantic relationship, this will have you understanding what you need on a deeper level.

By confronting any issues, you and your partner will finally be able to move into a place where you know how to improve your connection.

Don’t hesitate to seek outside help through a counselor or retreat, as this is a time to learn more about one another rather than pretending you can handle it on your own.

Libra

You deserve to be happy, Libra. As Pallas retrogrades in Aquarius, you will feel like that burden of external validation is lifted from your life. It will no longer matter if everyone loves the person you choose to be with, or what their opinion is.

Instead, your happiness will become your central focus as you feel greater empowerment and autonomy in making your own choices. This may lead you to make a surprising decision in your romantic life.

However, it is one that you can trust. You deserve to be happy, and that begins with choosing the love that is right for you.

Scorpio

Every facet of your life should help you become the person you want to be, Scorpio. Pallas retrograde in Aquarius will move through your sector of home, family, and relationships.

During this period, you will be able to see things as they are, rather than as you wish them to be. Any illusions will fall during this time as you’re confronted with the truth of your romantic life.

While this may feel disheartening, it’s also a place of knowledge. You become more courageous in how you live your life and what you will accept from this point forward.

Sagittarius

Those who are the wisest never profess they know everything, Sagittarius. Instead of feeling like you always have to be right or that there is no room for learning, try to embrace this open-minded phase of your life.

Pallas will retrograde in Aquarius, opening your mind and your heart to learning, which will result in a change of perspective and greater knowledge.

Let go of that ego self that has always had to be right and instead allow yourself to be wrong, as it just may help you attract the love you’ve always needed.

Capricorn

You must value yourself first, Capricorn. Valuing yourself doesn’t have anything to do with what you accomplish or can do, though. Instead, valuing yourself comes from knowing that you deserve to be treated with respect, love and kindness in all facets of your life.

As asteroid Pallas stations retrograde in Aquarius, you will begin a journey of learning to value yourself in a higher regard.

This will help you weed out any karmic partners as well as reevaluate a current relationship. Remember that you don’t need to do or become anything to be seen for the incredible person you are.

Aquarius

Focus on your personal why, dear Aquarius. Asteroid Pallas will station retrograde in your zodiac sign of Aquarius, inviting you on a journey to reflect on what your why is. Your why is the reason for how you live your life and the decisions that you make.

During this time, it’s not just future decisions that will come up for reflection, but also those from your past. This is an opportunity for you to understand what motivates you to pursue certain relationships and why you may walk away from others.

By leaning into this phase, you can also better understand and improve your current relationship so that you don’t sabotage the love that’s meant for you.

Pisces

Love is supposed to make you better, Pisces. However, it’s not just the relationships that last forever that help make you better, but those that end in heartbreak as well. Every connection you attract into your life has the opportunity to make you better if you’re willing to lean into the lessons.

As Pallas stations retrograde in Aquarius, you will have a moment of epiphany. This will allow you to see how everything has come together to bring you to this moment.

By gaining this new understanding, you will also understand what it means to choose from a place of growth versus a place of wounding in your romantic life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.