Do you feel as if people (or friends) take advantage of you? Do you let it happen? If you responded, "Yes" to one or both of these important questions, it's time for you to get the respect you deserve!
Respect is something you earn; however, no one deserves to be taken advantage of. Luckily it IS possible to change how others treat you!
6 Assertive Ways To Get The Respect You Deserve
1. Live By The Golden Rule
Most of us are familiar with the Golden Rule. Do unto others as you would want to be done to you. It's a wonderful philosophy when attempting to gain respect. Always treat others as you expect them to treat you. People tend to reciprocate and treat you the same way.
2. Put Yourself First
You have to make yourself a priority. If people see that you respect yourself, they will ultimately respect you, too.\
3. Use Strong Body Language
When speaking face-to-face with others, portray the fact that you're strong and important. Stand straight, look people in the eye and speak forcefully (but not overwhelmingly so).
If your body language shouts, "I'm important and I respect myself," you'll surely gain the respect of others. Those who stare at the floor when speaking, avoid eye contact, and whisper their words are telling others they don't believe they deserve respect and attention. Always remember to stand tall and proud — you're important and deserve to have others recognize you!
4. Speak Positively
In addition to having strong body language, your words are also extremely important. Learn to speak positively and authoritatively. Don't be boastful, but don't demean or belittle yourself either. Leave the impression that you're intelligent, well-spoken, and confident. If you portray yourself in this manner, others will treat you the same way.
5. Surround Yourself With The Right People
Let's face it, there are people in this world who are disrespectful to everyone and everything. No matter what you do to command respect, it's possible nothing will work.
You may need to take some time and rethink who you're spending time with. Maybe they don't have your best interest at heart.
6. Stand Up For Yourself
If people are disrespectful to you, how do you respond? Do you say something to the offending person, or do you just go on with life? People treat us in the way we allow ourselves them to treat us.
If you confront the person and voice your opinion and unhappiness, chances are that person won't treat you that same way in the future. It's not about being confrontational. But a simple, "I don't appreciate how you're speaking to me," goes a LONG way.
By making some small changes, you'll get respect, while learning how to also give respect. Use these techniques in all interactions to gain the respect you deserve.
