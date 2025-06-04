Love Horoscopes Are Here For June 5 — A Day Receiving Love, Not Fighting It

On Thursday, June 5, in each zodiac sign's love horoscope, the Moon will be in peace-seeking Libra, helping to remind you that love shouldn’t come with thorns. With the Moon ruling your emotions, this could be a time to feel at ease within yourself. Small disturbances won’t warrant a disagreement, as you will be focusing on receiving love rather than fighting for it.

The Moon in Libra, one of the ruling zodiac signs of Venus, helps you to seek peace and ease in your romantic life. Yet, it also comes with the reminder that this is the truest definition of love. Observe your relationship today; in healthy relationships, excitement comes from connection, not drama or chaos.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Thursday, June 5, 2025:

Aries

Focus on what feels good, Aries. There will always be something to distract you from enjoying your relationship or re-entering the dating world, but you must choose what feels right.

The Libra Moon asks you to step away from conflict or the distractions so that you can embrace the love within your life. Use this energy to let go of what doesn’t matter so that you can be present for your relationship or your new path into dating.

You deserve to be surrounded by what feels good, which means that’s also what you must focus on.

Taurus

Forgive yourself, not for them, dear Taurus. Try to realize that by withholding or not forgiving your partner, you are only hurting yourself. That doesn’t mean you need to stay with them or attempt to reconcile, but you need to forgive what has occurred.

The Libra Moon invites you into a place of forgiveness while honoring your boundaries so that you can experience greater peace in your life.

Letting go of grudges helps you see that forgiving is also an act of love for yourself.

Gemini

Be vulnerable with your partner, dearest Gemini. The Libra Moon in your house of marriage and long-term love invites you to become vulnerable with your feelings.

You will be in touch with your innermost emotions regarding your relationship and the commitment that you want. However, rather than keeping it to yourself, you’re being encouraged to share it with your partner.

Today creates a very loving and peaceful atmosphere, which means it’s also an important one for making progress in your relationship.

Cancer

Enjoy the life you’ve built, sweet Cancer. The Libra Moon in your house of home and relationships creates a priority of peace today. While you must first make peace within yourself, it’s also important to ensure that your home supports this.

Today is a wonderful day to spend at home, if possible, or to cancel plans and spend the evening in.

Your home should be your sanctuary, which means that peace should be your priority. Remember, however, that there is a difference between cultivating peace and merely trying to maintain it.

Leo

Work on finding a compromise, beautiful Leo. You are a natural leader, yet in relationships, you must learn that compromise is necessary to keep growing. The Libra Moon in your house of communication will help you create a space of compromise with your partner.

This energy will also help you share the feelings behind recent demands or arguments, which will give your partner a better perspective of the situation.

Instead of seeking to be right, ensure you’re focusing on a solution that benefits both you and your partner.

Virgo

Worthiness comes from within, dearest Virgo. Today’s Libra Moon will help you radiate a sense of worthiness within your romantic life.

However, you won’t be demanding it. Instead, you may find yourself being quiet, and simply observing how your partner treats you.

This is an important lens into seeing that you don’t have to teach or prod your partner to treat you in the ways you deserve. Instead, you can choose to receive the kind of love they are offering you, or decide you deserve more.

Libra

Become a magnet for what you desire, dearest Libra. The Moon in your zodiac sign today helps you to embrace the power of attraction in your romantic life.

While this will positively affect your aura, it will also help you to feel confident in being able to cultivate the relationship that you desire.

You may have an unexpected encounter with a new person today, especially if you’re traveling. Be open to new possibilities and trust in your ability to attract what and who is meant for you.

Scorpio

You can’t explain intuition with logic, sweet Scorpio. The Libra Moon lights up your house of hidden secrets today, amplifying your intuition.

What comes through today is truly a divine message related to a significant relationship in your life. This feeling or intuition may not be explainable logically, especially if a relationship seems to be in a good space.

However, it would be wise to listen because you may not be seeing the whole picture.

Sagittarius

Date outside of your type, Sagittarius. At first glance, it may not seem like you are kind as you tend to be attracted to different and interesting people. This is part of your nature as an explorer, and yet, many of those you attract do share similarities.

The Libra Moon serves as a reminder that the best love is often found in the most unlikely of places. Use this energy to take a chance and date someone outside of your usual type.

You may also want to reflect on your past relationships so that you can understand how breaking this pattern may be the luck needed in your romantic life.

Capricorn

You don’t have anything to prove, dearest Capricorn. It’s not up to you to prove that you’re worthy of love. Just as you don’t have to prove you are a good romantic partner or person.

You tend to get so swept up in working for what you want that you forget that you shouldn’t have to work this same way in your romantic life.

The Libra Moon invites you into a place of receiving and ease where you can see that when a relationship is genuinely right, you don’t have to prove anything.

Aquarius

Plan an adventure, sweet Aquarius. The Libra Moon will be moving through your house of long-distance travel and spirituality today.

This energy is encouraging you to start planning your next great adventure, either for yourself or with that special someone. Consider booking a spiritual or self-growth retreat, or find the perfect beach to relax on with the one you love.

Listen to that call from the universe that is saying it’s time to explore and experience somewhere new, because although you may be booking solo travel, you also may meet someone on your journey.

Pisces

Trust yourself, dearest Pisces. Trust yourself not only to make the necessary decisions in your romantic life, but also to not perseverate over them after you do.

The Libra Moon helps you to achieve inner peace today as you will no longer continue to replay romantic situations from your past or the current connection in your life.

You tend to get tied up in the emotions of a situation, so it may be essential to let yourself move into a place of acceptance so you can find the peace you desire.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.