Hard Times Are Over For 3 Zodiac Signs After June 5, 2025

After June 5, 2025, hard times are over for three zodiac signs. There’s something undeniably healing about this Sun-Moon trine transit. As the tension breaks and pressure lifts, we're reminded that life doesn’t have to be as hard as we make it out to be.

For Aries, Leo, and Scorpio, this marks a turning point when it comes to struggle. What sometimes feels like pure survival mode turns out to be more of a training ground. We learned the hard way, and now it's cake. We have struggled and we have endured, and now it's time to set aside the whole drama and call it one chapter of this glorious book of our lives. We're OK now. The hard times had their moment, and now it's our turn. Let it rock.

1. Aries

If you've been feeling exhausted, then welcome to the club, Aries. Life is definitely a trip when it comes to expended energy, but it's important for us to not center our entire world around that things that make it even harder for us.

During Sun trine Moon, you get that cosmic breather, and it's obvious to you. This is the time to reset those priorities of yours, and you may even figure out that YOU are the priority, as in your health and well-being. Yes, YOU.

You have started to figure out that you have value and that in order to keep your power alive and well, you have to take care of yourself. Time to kiss those hardships goodbye. You've got bigger and more positive things to concentrate on.

2. Leo

It's not easy being the strong one all the time, and while you enjoy the kudos you get from those you've helped, you're starting to feel drained. Burdens will be burdens, but must you carry them ALL? Nah, nope, no way.

Sun trine Moon permits you to rest, and on June 5, you'll see that releasing this weight comes a lot easier to you than you expected.

This is where the light finds you again, and your inner peace returns. You’re no longer working in survival mode, Leo. You're allowed to heal now. You’ve done more than enough.

3. Scorpio

Oh, those emotional trenches, how they take everything out of a person. As for you, Scorpio, you're over it. Done, kaput. You've seriously spent your last penny, and you are waiting to hand it all over to Sun trine Moon so it can bring back the joy.

This transit softens the edges and lets you move from intensity into daily life, in a happy and light way. Enough with all that shlepping, you can't keep dragging it all around, all day and all night. It's time to relax.

Right now, you are about to enter a much more peaceful chapter in your life, Scorpio. You feel like you're on solid ground again, and that drama is nowhere to be found. Phew! Enjoy your day. Hardships be gone!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.