What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About June 2, According To A Tarot Card Reader

On June 2, 2025, the daily tarot card reading for each zodiac sign brings clarity and insight to an area of life that needs work. With the Moon entering Virgo, we are in fixer mode. Perhaps there's an area of your life that you recognize needs improvement. Maybe you feel like you are unsure where to start.

Uncertainty and confusion are typical emotions, so if you feel alone, realize you're in great company; everyone experiences self-doubt at some point. With the Sun in Gemini, we can think about our options; there are lots to consider! Find out what our tarot horoscope message reveals for you this Monday.

Each zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for you on Monday, June 2, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

Aries, not everything happens smoothly. Sometimes, your efforts yield results that you don't need or want, and it can be highly discouraging. You must be patient during these moments and trust that your process will work.

Of course, you'll want to continue to see where you can make improvements or tweaks. Be open to change, but also strong enough not to give up when you feel like you are facing a dead end.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Taurus, sometimes you feel directionless and need a sense of where to go. Feeling lost can be a blessing in disguise. It means you're back to square one.

Your daily tarot card, The Wheel of Fortune, reversed, is letting you know that June 2 is your chance to start fresh. Proceed with wisdom. Clarity will come to you as you take steps forward.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Gemini, envision your future. Today holds so much promise for you, and you may not even know what tomorrow will bring, but that doesn't matter.

What matters is being open-minded. The universe is waiting to meet you halfway to show you a world more magnificent than you ever expected.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

Cancer, have you lost that spark for something (or someone you love)? That may mean you're at a crossroads where you're ready to try new things and deepen your relationship beyond what's superficial.

What things might you find intriguing that you could envision yourself enjoying with your partner? How might you find

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Justice

Leo, what goes through your mind when you are confronted with a complex problem? Today's Justice tarot card encourages you to see every side, even those held by people you disagree with.

You might find it hard to be open-minded and to listen to someone else's perspective because, truth be told, you may fear that they will have more power than you. Try, Leo. Challenge yourself.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

Do you want to have a harmonious relationship, Virgo? There are times when you have to go beyond what you're used to doing to find that sweet spot of knowing a person well and understanding where they're coming from during conversations that aren't so easy to have.

Pause. Take time to listen with empathy and compassion. Give yourself permission to step back and not judge until each of you has felt heard.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

Libra, do you feel bored with what's going on in your career lately? You might love the stability or appreciate the predictability of your day; however, your heart longs for more purpose and meaning.

How ought you go about finding a niche that can add more value to your work? What can you do to educate yourself and expand your knowledge so that it translates into your work? Consider your options and think of which one to work on first.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

Scorpio, are you experiencing a creative block? Sometimes your mind and thoughts refuse to cooperate when you need a fresh perspective or a new activity to stimulate your imagination.

Today's Magician tarot in reverse is a sign that your creative talents may feel slightly frustrated due to being underused. Do something different from what you have done in the past. Go outside. Listen to music. See how the inner muse reappears afterward.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Sagittarius, do you long for a spiritual breakthrough? Even when it comes to matters related to the soul, you may go through a period when you feel like you aren't growing as you'd like. You can meditate, spend time in nature, but there's still a void that your work doesn't fill.

You may be in a small growth cycle that is hard to recognize, and the Ace of Swords helps you to see the light at the end of the tunnel. All the time when you felt lost can be returned to you in a meaningful way.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

Capricorn, it's time for you to prioritize your daily life. What matters most to you? What are you neglecting that you know you need to tend to more consistently?

The Ten of Wands, reversed is a sign that overwhelm could be affecting your daily routine in a negative way that needs to be addressed soon. Where can you start to make things better? What resources do you need to restructure your time?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Sun

Aquarius, you're about to enter a beautiful phase in your life where things fall into place and your blessings flow in. While you are here to enjoy this moment, it's essential to keep working for the future.

The Sun tarot card is a solid reminder to reap what you sow, but always continue to pursue opportunities you can work on later. Make June 2, the day that you are future-thinking

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Pisces, how hungry are you to learn and grow? How much do you crave success? The Page of Swords tarot card is here to help you see how to execute your ideas and make your dreams come true.

You don't have to stay where you are feeling stuck. You can start today to make the life you desire happen now.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.