Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On May 31, 2025 — A Day Of Intense Karma

On Saturday, May 31, each zodiac sign experiences a unique opportunity for deeper romance in their love horoscope. The Gemini Sun will karmically align with the Leo Moon, bringing about the manifestation of your romantic dreams. The Sun represents taking action, knowing that the luck of the universe is on your side. In Gemini, it tends to bring choices into your life, giving you the power to choose your romantic fate. The Gemini Sun is a powerful tool for learning how to tap into your higher self, so that you can follow your heart and realize the power of your choices.

As the Gemini Sun aligns with the Leo Moon, you will feel your emotions and intuition intensify. Leo is the ruler of the Sun and so prefers bold action, while the Moon tends to prefer the slow simmer of feelings. There is a divine contradiction within the energy today. However, it will inspire you to take action. This energy also brings about the positive results for those actions and choices you’ve already taken. Hold space for miracles and divine meetings today, as when you choose the path of your higher self, romantic dreams genuinely can come true.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope on Saturday, May 31, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Aries, the Gemini Sun will align with the Moon in Leo, delivering positive news to your romantic life.

While this may be information you receive from others, with the Sun in your house of communication, there may also be something you need to express. You will be pleasantly surprised by a conversation today that will have lasting effects on your romantic life.

Whether you’re waiting to hear about your partner's intentions for this relationship or have been staying quiet with your dreams, it’s time to start talking about them.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Taurus, honor your worthiness. As the Gemini Sun aligns with the Leo Moon, you will be asked to focus on matters within your relationship and home.

The Gemini Sun is helping to remind you of your worth, while the Moon in Leo is helping to bring clarity to your feelings. If you’ve been dealing with an issue in your relationship, you must honor your feelings and try to work on what makes things better for you in the long run.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Gemini, try to set logic aside. The Leo Moon is in your house of understanding and communication today, helping you to honor your feelings over logic.

While the Gemini Sun will have you effortlessly attracting opportunities for love into your life, you must focus on your emotions.

Instead of making choices based on logic or responsibilities, let your heart decide, and don’t be afraid to take a chance on love.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Cancer, you already have everything you need. The Gemini Sun in your house of intuition is helping you to see just how empowered you are right now to change your life.

This energy can help you realize that you already have everything you need, rather than doubting your inner self.

With the Moon in Leo, you will want to make sure you’re focusing on how you want to feel in your life and relationship, instead of equating happiness or love with a certain status.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Leo, let your feelings be your guide. The Moon in Leo is helping you reflect on how you feel about yourself and uncover your inner truth.

There may be a change in store for you as the Gemini Sun, ruler of relationships, connects with the Leo Moon. You have grown so deeply in the last few months, so it would make sense that your feelings have changed.

Start to honor the new kind of relationship that you want and be open to unexpected declarations of love.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Virgo, close your eyes, then place your hand on your heart and focus on your emotions. Let go of trying to create the perfect relationship or life, and instead reconnect with your feelings.

You must learn to make your own decisions when it comes to your romantic life, as it shouldn’t be a popularity contest.

While you want those in your life you care about to also care about your partner, you also need to be willing to trust yourself and make your own decisions.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Libra, time doesn’t determine commitment. As the zodiac that represents partnerships, you can tend to hold onto relationships simply because of the time that they’ve been in your life. However, the length of time you’ve known or been with someone doesn’t define commitment or your fate.

As the Gemini Sun aligns with the Leo Moon, focus on the new connection that has recently come into your life, because you are being urged to give it a chance.

It shouldn’t take years for someone to know their feelings or commit to you, so let go of your loyalty to those who could never love you in the ways you desire.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Scorpio, let yourself embrace the changes you’ve been running from, dear Scorpio. The Gemini Sun is in your house of transformation, reminding you that change is always a choice, even if it’s everything you’ve been dreaming of.

During this period of your life, you need to let yourself become empowered. Take the initiative and don’t be afraid to choose your future.

The Leo Moon is offering you success and fulfillment, but to achieve that, you must face the issues in your romantic life and be ready to do something about them. Nothing ever improves until you decide to take action.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, observe your feelings. The Gemini Sun is in your house of romance and love today, while the Leo Moon is bringing expansion and new possibilities.

While this energy will be beneficial if you’re still looking for that special someone, you do want to be careful if you’re already in an existing relationship.

This energy could make you feel antsy in your current connection as you gaze at someone new through rose-colored glasses. Be sure you’re not throwing away your forever on someone who only appears better.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Capricorn, don’t just talk about it, but do something about it. The energy of the Gemini Sun and Leo Moon prompts you to focus on the action you can take to improve your relationship.

If you and your partner have been discussing going to therapy or other ways to improve your connection, then it’s time to make a choice.

Conversations are essential, but at a certain point, you need to make a decision and take action to achieve results.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Aquarius, choose love every day. The Gemini Sun is in your house of marriage today, while the Leo Moon moves through your relationships sector.

This is a beautiful and potent day for romance. With this energy, you could meet someone new, reconnect with a lost love, or receive a proposal.

You only need to ensure that you choose love today and every day. Be sure that you’re not trying to keep your options open or giving in to that fear of commitment so that you can experience the positive karma that you are owed.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Pisces, focus on what feels good. The Leo Moon is in your house of well-being today, encouraging you to reconnect with what it is you most need.

As the Gemini Sun in your house of relationships and home connects with the Leo Moon, you will be guided to focus on what feels good.

Be sure you’re not hanging onto the past or withholding forgiveness during this time. Your energy is beginning to shift, but you need to make sure you’re prepared to receive it.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.