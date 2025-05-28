The Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign On May 29, 2025

On May 29, 2025, the Moon is in Cancer and the Sun is in Gemini. We see this dynamic between wanting to explore and wanting to stick with what makes us feel safe in our tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign. On Thursday, test the waters to see how resilient you truly are.

By testing new things and stepping outside of our comfort zone, we learn adaptability, which benefits us in our personal lives and the workplace. There are lots of ways we can feel uncomfortable in the world, but deep inside, our confidence remains rock solid.

Your zodiac sign's message from the tarot horoscope on May 29, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

Aries, are you thinking about ending a relationship? When you've been attached to someone for such a long time, it's difficult to let go.

You may feel like you have to process your own emotions before saying what you're really thinking. On Thursday, sort through the complicated process of figuring out what you want and what you aren't receiving. You'll find the best way to handle your situation in due time.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Taurus, do you believe in yourself? You may still want to find external validation from others even if you consider yourself to be a highly self-confident individual.

On May 29, ask yourself what your motives are when you make each decision. Be sure that what you do is because it's authentic to who you are and not acting out of people-pleasing tendencies.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

Gemini, you often make very wise decisions, and ironically today a smart choice may be to withhold help rather than offer it to someone you know. People usually learn quickly how to be self-sufficient when they are in a tight position.

If you feel like you need to say no to a friend because you believe they are capable of figuring things out on their own, consider the possibilities and do so.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

Cancer, make time for play. Do you enjoy music or playing games with your family? Today, aim to do one single thing that connects you with your inner child.

The mind often needs days off from adulting or thinking, and if you can find an exercise that allows you to empty your mind and enjoy feeding the imagination instead, it could stimulate significant problem-solving skills for the rest fo the week.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

Leo, are you waiting to receive a sign from above that you are ready for a relationship or to try something you've always wanted to do? This may be your sign.

See if you receive other confirmations from the world, such as repeat numbers, words or phrases spoken to you by friends or through other mediums like the radio, social media or things you read online.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Virgo, consider yourself a winner. Whatever hardships you face this week, you'll be able to overcome them. The light will shine for you at the end of the tunnel, which means you won't be struggling for too long.

Life will improve before you know it. Stay optimistic and keep going. Whatever you do, don't quit on yourself.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Libra, when it comes to courage, you can find all you need within yourself. You may not understand how or when things will get easier, but hang in there. It's typically during the moments when you're closest to a goal that life feels impossible to bear.

But it's also during this time that you learn so much more about your inner strength and resilience. Don't let happenstance prevent you from making this important self-discovery.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

Scorpio, you may have missed out on something meaningful to you last week. However, this week, what you desire is coming back around. The universe often tests the heart to see just how earnestly you desire what you claim to want.

Your disappointment may have led you to dig deeper into your why. Hope gets restored for you today; see how good things can be even when you think you missed out and realize you didn't.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Sagittarius, you are one of the most optimistic zodiac signs in the zodiac, and it's your cheery outlook and disposition that set you apart from all the rest today.

You may give a person a pep talk so that they don't feel depressed about what they can't control. You might write something online that provides hope to a stranger.

Share your beliefs and use your voice powerfully. By being yourself, you never know who you will inspire.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

Capricorn, there are days when you'll question everything and wonder what your purpose is in life.

However, the main message from today's tarot is that heaven is watching over you. You're surrounded by angels who protect you even when you feel alone in the world.

There's a purpose to everything, and today's will disclose itself to you when you are ready. Just know that you're not walking alone in life.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

Aquarius, question everything. It's good to flip belief on its head and test what you think you know. You may find that the universe is very open to being tested when you are ready to explore the deeper meaning of life.

Not all truths are hardcore and fixed. They may have a lot of layers. So ask questions and see what answers you discover when you let your curious mind wander freely.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

Pisces, you can make steady progress when you don't give up on your dreams. Typically, when a person gives up, it's because their dream wasn't what they deeply desired. That isn't the case for you, mainly if you've defined yours well enough to know fully what you want.

Have you envisioned it? What sacrifices have you made to get where you are going? If you know the answers, then press on and realize that what you desire will come to you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.