Love Horoscopes Are Here For Thursday, May 29 — Mercury Moves Into The Heart Of The Sun

In each zodiac sign's love horoscope on Thursday, May 29, Mercury cazimi will occur, beginning a new cycle of communication. As the planet of communication crosses into the heart of the Sun in Gemini, this is your chance to settle any issues, practice forgiveness, and speak your truth.

As Mercury and the Sun’s energies unite, you are moving into a potent portal of opportunity and confidence that can help you improve your romantic life or begin a brand-new relationship. While you will need to be mindful of the choices that you make, this energy can help you embrace the action of love. Believe that destiny is possible, and trust in yourself enough to manifest yours.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Thursday, May 29, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be confident in expressing yourself, sweet Aries. The Mercury Cazimi today will occur in your house of expression, signifying that an important conversation may be in store for you.

While you have been guided to embrace new perspectives and beliefs over the past year, now is the time to share them with your partner or new love interest. Don’t worry about oversharing or being too vulnerable.

Having excitement for the future, and the love you share, is something to be confident about.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Clarity finally arrives, beautiful Taurus. Mercury Cazimi in Gemini will help you understand where you’ve been settling for less in your relationships and confirm that you deserve so much more.

This energy can help you achieve the clarity you’ve been searching for and make any decisions about your relationship.

Trust in yourself and in the clarity you receive today. You don’t need to keep sticking around to see if matters will magically improve if they haven’t already.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The past doesn’t matter, Gemini. All that matters is this moment that you share with your partner. There may have been a betrayal in your recent past, either from your partner or within your own actions.

While you’ve struggled with whether to continue this relationship or get back together with an ex, today the answer will finally arrive. Mercury Cazimi will allow you to prioritize love and trust in the decision you make, which will be to reignite this love.

You don’t need to have any guarantees about love to feel confident; you only need to know that something is telling you not to give up.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Let go, sweet Cancer. You have been on an immense healing journey this past year. While beneficial, it did bring many dark moments as your fears and wounds seemed to be magnified at times. However, you are now on the other side of this process, so you must let it go.

Whether you’re married or just recently started seeing someone, it’s important to let go of that dark process you’ve been going through. It has you too on guard and doubtful of love, which isn’t working to your advantage.

The healing will continue, but it’s safe to let go of all you’ve been through.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

It doesn’t matter who left your life, Leo, but who remained. Take some time today and reflect on the relationships in your life that have been consistent. Either those who stayed through your own process of growth, or those who have recently come into it.

You may find that you fixate on past relationships more than other zodiac signs; however, right now it’s important to focus your gaze on the future.

Mercury Cazimi in Gemini will allow you to relieve thinking about an ex so that you can embrace all the people you have in your life, including a new relationship that is just beginning.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Bid farewell to your old self, beautiful Virgo. Mercury Cazimi in Gemini will highlight themes around your reputation and need for external validation. This has been a deep journey of healing and karmic lessons; however, you’re finally seeing the truth.

During this time, it’s important to hold space for how much you’ve changed, as this may affect a relationship in your life.

This isn’t to say it brings a definitive ending, but it does raise the question: If you’ve changed much, does your relationship still align with your inner self?

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

There is no going back now, dear Libra. Growth doesn’t happen all at once, but in small steps forward. This can be following your dreams or opening yourself up to new romantic possibilities.

Yet, when you reach a certain point, you realize that you’ve come too far to go back, which is precisely where you find yourself in this moment. There is no going back to a past relationship or continuing to make an existing relationship work.

You can’t pretend that you haven’t learned and experienced all you have, and so the only choice is to embrace the future and all its beautiful possibilities.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Speak up, dearest Scorpio. Mercury Cazimi in Gemini will encourage you to communicate your desires for change with a newfound sense of empowerment.

This will help you progress on the dreams and goals you’ve had for your romantic life since the start of the year. While you may be considering a big move now, don’t feel like you have to rush this process.

The most important thing right now is to have a plan and speak your truth. Don’t hide in the shadows or go along with what your partner wants; instead, take up space and become empowered.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Confidence is attractive, Sagittarius. You already know this, though, as you often are attracted to highly confident and successful individuals. Yet you didn’t always feel like you deserved the relationship in this process.

While it has taken you a while to learn confidence and embrace your worthiness for a dynamic relationship, you are finally achieving it.

Mercury Cazimi in Gemini will bring an influx of confidence into your romantic life, helping you to take action. By embracing your confidence, you can realize that you are worthy of the love you’ve always desired.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be ready to receive an epiphany, dearest Capricorn. Mercury Cazimi in Gemini will bring an epiphany regarding a conflicting situation in your romantic life. This will help pave the path forward toward reconciliation or improvements.

Pay attention to the signs and synchronicities around you and be open to receiving help. Whether it comes through a conversation with a friend or a counselor, today could change your life forever.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t second-guess your joy, Aquarius. Gemini energy governs your house of marriage and happiness.

As Mercury Cazimi occurs within this energetic air sign, it’s important to not second guess your joy. An offer will be made for marriage or another type of commitment.

While you may be able to think about all the reasons this isn’t a good idea or the challenges that may occur, you have to be in a place to receive the joy you desire.

Once you let go of your doubts about starting over again, it becomes easy to choose your happiness.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Embrace the chance for a new beginning, beautiful Pisces. Mercury Cazimi in Gemini will bring a new offer or opportunity into your personal life. This may involve you contemplating a move, or someone that you currently live with.

While you’ve been bogged down in heavy energy recently, today’s transit allows you to have hope that a new beginning is just around the corner.

Embrace conversations today and don’t shut down any opportunities, as you will want to be sure you take the one meant for you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.