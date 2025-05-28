Your Daily Horoscope Is Here For May 29 — A Moment Of Revelation Has Arrived

On May 29, 2025, the Sun in Gemini is trine Pluto in Aquarius, bringing powerful energy into our daily horoscope. Do whatever you need to do to go deep whether it’s art, ritual, a community project. It's time to express your emerging internal changes to the world.

Air is an element of perception and proximity for changing how you look at things, so this is a moment of revelation. Take a closer look at what’s been cooking beneath the surface, so you know what’s ready to be brought into the public sphere.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, May 29, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Design: YourTango

The narratives we tell ourselves about who we are can bridge the gap between the present version of you and the person you’re slowly transitioning into.

Thoughts, Freudian slips and tiny instincts are all adding up to the blueprint of your next phase. Whatever you label yourself as today, you can gain tremendous power. Choose wisely, even in a world full of noise.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Design: YourTango

You’re learning how to tell the difference between what you’ve been taught to want and what your bones are actually craving.

What once looked like success to you, may feel a little phony, and so now you have to define your own markers of success. Value over vanity is the way to go because you’re showing everyone around you how to love the process from the ground up.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Design: YourTango

You’re a sum of many parts, gathering pieces from books, strangers and even nostalgic cities that you may even long to visit.

Yet, there’s the inner landscape in you that’s starting to synthesize all of it, and breaking down what is no longer necessary to hold on to. Your keyword today is ‘evolution’ without needing labels just yet.

So, what if your only job was to live according to the truths that you found in your own lived experience, not from any other source?

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Design: YourTango

Can you have one foot in your cocoon and one foot in the world? Because you might feel like you’re straddling between both.

This could look like getting inspiration and then coming back to your canvas to make sense out of what is coming through you. Go outside and get inspiration then set some time for yourself to blend it internally in your own quiet space.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Design: YourTango

You’re likely to be asked to take the lead in several different ways, both in your intimate relationships and professional network.

But ask yourself: how do you want your voice to be remembered? Even when it comes to executing the smallest tasks, it’s about how you do them that will be your lasting impact.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Design: YourTango

Some of your systems need a bit of an upgrade, and it’s needs to be designed in a way where your wellbeing is the absolute priority.

In how you hold your mornings, how you speak to your body and whatever you do with integrity and your presence is what matters the most right now.

Commit to three new self-care tasks that restore you in the morning nurture your mind or body in some way.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Design: YourTango

What does it look like to re-enchant your day with your soul tribe? Get creative with it; it doesn’t have to be anything extravagant. It could be as simple as gardening together or sharing stories around a fire pit.

There’s something within you that’s craving intimacy in a more communal way, and today, that could be deeply healing.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Design: YourTango

Have you been carrying stories that aren’t even yours? Because some of them are finally ready to be put to rest.

The past may still feel like that imaginary friend that pops in and out when it wants to, but it doesn’t have to define the next point of your journey.

Let your depths be your foundation instead of a hiding place.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Design: YourTango

What you say now, and what’s said right back to you, could carry cascading revelations disguised as a witty conversation.

But when you pay closer attention, there are so many layers and nuances that could crack open an insight that could speak to your heart.

Stay alert and keep your ears on the ground. Start a mini conversation journal, where you can note down sentences from your interactions with others that keep lingering inside of you.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Design: YourTango

As you know, success without a soul will always leave you starving, but it might not be a feeling you notice right away.

It could show up as that nagging gut instinct, the quiet sense that you’re not wholly satisfied. So, how can you feel productive and abundant without relying on a single KPI to define your 'success'?

You don’t have to hustle for crumbs to be ambitious. You just need to hold your long-term vision without abandoning yourself along the way.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Design: YourTango

You’re cycling through many identity shifts, some so quiet you can’t even name them. But all you need to know is that you’re more fluid than you think.

Identity can coexist with multiple selves, each emerging at different times and asking for attention in its own way. Don’t judge them; just marvel at their brilliance.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Design: YourTango

Whatever you're dissolving now will become the water that carries you toward a future vision, one that asks for your full devotion.

You're deeply attuned to the culture and the quiet signals of what wants to emerge next. A unique perspective forms in you, something potent enough to shift the conversation.

But for it to land, you’ll need to shape it in a way others can see, feel, and recognize as their own reflection.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.