Love Horoscopes For May 24, 2025 Are Here — Saturn Enters Aries

As Saturn wraps up its time in Pisces, it shifts into Aries on Saturday, May 24, beginning a brand-new cycle and area of focus in your love horoscope. Saturn is a serious and committed planet known as the father of the zodiac and the ruler of divine timing and karmic lessons. Saturn teaches you what you must know and requires nothing less than all you can give in order to bring your dreams to fruition.

Saturn has been in Pisces since 2023, so it’s important to hold space for what is wrapping up in your life despite being asked to focus on setting new intentions. Saturn will briefly return to Pisces before getting comfortable in Aries, so from May 24 until September 1, 2025, it’s important to pay attention to what surfaces, as this will be where your personal work occurs for the next few years. In your romantic life, Saturn can bring about greater commitment, like marriage, yet it can also be the catalyst for a permanent ending in a karmic relationship. It just all depends on where you are with yourself and your own life. Use this time to ensure you are focusing on themes around commitment and responsibility as well as owning the power that you have over your destiny, as Saturn in Aries will ensure that you are truly on the path you are meant to be on.

How Saturn entering Aries influences each zodiac sign's love horoscopes on May 24, 2025:

Aries

Give yourself grace, dear Aries.

Starting on May 24, you are just beginning a new personal journey of transformation as Saturn shifts into Aries. During this phase, not only will you discover that you are busier than normal, but there could be dramatic changes in your romantic life.

Pay close attention to any relationship issues around commitment and self-worth, as this period will bring an end to any karmic connections in your life.

You also want to be sure that you are harnessing the energy of Saturn in your everyday life, as this energy will require that you transform into your best self.

Taurus

Still waters run deep, Taurus.

Starting on May 24, Saturn in Aries may not cause any outward change, but it will create lasting improvements and effects within yourself. Aries governs over your house of spirituality and intuition, helping you to honor and take action on what you’ve previously ignored.

This is a phase during which you must listen to yourself. Don’t let others determine the path you take, especially in your romantic life. Be willing to trust yourself, knowing only you know what is right for you.

Gemini

Closely reflect on your relationships, Gemini.

Beginning on May 24, Saturn in Aries will highlight your romantic relationship as well as friendships in your life. This can represent a greater commitment to your personal life or having to learn some tough karmic lessons about those closest to you.

Saturn works slowly, so this won’t be a day for sudden decisions. Instead, you will want to make sure you’re keeping your eyes open and truly seeing what is real. Be sure that you are also taking responsibility for your part in anything, as that will be a part of any upcoming lessons.

Cancer

You don’t need anyone to prove that you are worthy, sweet Cancer.

While Saturn in Aries will bring in professional opportunities beginning on May 24, it also helps you realize you are whole all on your own. Your romantic life may have felt lackluster recently, but that may be because you were still waiting for another to choose you.

Yet Saturn brings a certain magic into your life that reminds you that you don’t need anyone to choose you in order to know you are worthy. Use this energy to feel empowered in your romantic relationships and to create a truly abundant life.

Leo

There is a difference between a 'no' and a 'not right now,' dearest Leo.

You have deep aspirations for your life and for manifesting a deep and fulfilling romantic relationship. However, it’s felt like you’ve been blocked from moving ahead recently. You must trust that just because you’re being told 'not right now' by the universe, that it doesn’t mean it’s a 'no.'

Starting on May 24, you will have to demonstrate your commitment to your dreams, including those in your love life. Continue on your path and don’t give up at the first sign of a challenge, as Saturn rewards those who persevere.

Virgo

Face your fears, sweet Virgo.

As Saturn moves into Aries on May 24, it will activate themes related to intimacy and transformation. This energy will serve as a dramatic catalyst for change, but you do want to be mindful of your actions around this time.

If you or your partner has been having an affair or stepping out of a relationship, then this is the moment those karmic lessons will come home to roost. However, what Saturn places in your path is always of benefit — you just have to face your fears involving change. Let go of needing to control the outcome of your relationship and honor the changes this phase is all about.

Libra

Everything that occurs is for your greatest good, dear Libra.

You have been going through immense challenges and opportunities for growth in your romantic life. First with the eclipse cycle in Aries and Libra, and now with Saturn moving into Aries. Aries is your house of relationships, so this time will be about understanding your romantic life on a deeper level.

If you learned the lessons the eclipse cycle revealed, then this period could bring about a significant relationship. However, if you haven’t yet moved through your karmic love period, then Saturn in Aries will dissolve those relationships that are no longer meant to be in your life.

Scorpio

The rewards will be worth the effort, Scorpio.

Saturn in Aries brings a period of great work and dedication into your life starting on May 24. Aries energy represents themes related to physical, mental, and emotional health. However, it can also highlight your personal boundaries and daily routines.

This area of your life is often responsible for immense transformation, yet it’s also one you have control over. Be sure you are rising to the occasion when presented with opportunities to better yourself, create a healthier relationship, or change your life.

This phase will require work. However, it is a privilege to have that chance as it means you are in control of your destiny.

Sagittarius

The past doesn’t define your future, beautiful Sagittarius.

Saturn will move into Aries on May 24, highlighting themes connected to creativity, joy, and romantic commitment. This may be a time that you are planning a wedding or becoming engaged, as long as you have healed your fear of commitment.

You must become serious not just about the kind of relationship you desire, but also the life you want to live. Be willing to do what feels hard or difficult, even if that means taking a chance on your dreams. Not only will the energy of Saturn in Aries bring about the love you’ve always wanted, it will also help you live a life that genuinely resonates with your soul.

Capricorn

Tend to your roots, dear Capricorn.

Starting on May 24, Saturn in Aries will spend the next few years in your house of home, family, and domestic intimacy. This means not only will you be extra focused on your personal life during this period, but it may also call you to participate in generational healing.

Take opportunities to heal the karma in your life that you were conditioned to continue, especially in your romantic choices. You get to decide what you want, and that means walking away from what you no longer do.

Aquarius

Make a plan for love, sweet Aquarius.

Beginning on May 24, Saturn in Aries will affect your house of communication, inspiring you to take the lead in your romantic life. Aries energy governs your thought and communication processes, while Saturn will require that you make a plan and remain committed to your desires. Be sure that you are careful in how you speak to your partner, as you may feel fired up during this phase.

While you can progress your romantic relationship, be sure that you’re not taking the entire burden of growth onto yourself. Yes, you’ll be adept at planning and taking initiative, but that doesn’t mean your partner shouldn’t be doing the same.

Pisces

Value your inherent worth, dearest Pisces.

You’ve moved through quite the lessons of self-worth in the last few years with the eclipse cycle in Aries and Libra, and now is your time to fully embody who you’ve become. The romantic notions are gone, yet in their place, you’ve been struggling to understand what love genuinely is. Starting on May 24, Saturn in Aries will help you to learn how to move forward with your new sense of realism and self-worth.

While this will represent cultivating a romantic life that you genuinely deserve, it should feel lighter. Saturn in Pisces for the last few years has been necessary, but challenging, so this new phase should allow you to enjoy life and love once again.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.