Daily Love Horoscopes Are Here For May 18 — Today, Pause Before Reacting

As Mercury in Taurus squares Mars in Leo in each zodiac sign's love horoscope on Sunday, May 18, 2025, it brings about a chance to work together with your romantic partner. As long as you actively work to avoid arguments or battles of ego, relationships improve. While Mercury in Taurus can produce a stubborn energy, Mars in Leo can lead you to focus solely on yourself.

This energy can be helpful for you, wanting to understand yourself better, but it can also be disastrous to a romantic relationship. Being in a relationship isn’t only about date nights or romance, but truly working together as a team. When you can remember this, you can facilitate a deeper understanding, realizing that love is more important than simply being right.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Sunday, May 18, 2025:

Aries

Be cautious of pushing your partner away, dear Aries. Mercury in Taurus will square Mars in Leo, highlighting self-worth, finances, and marriage themes.

While this energy can help for productive conversations with your existing partner, you do want to ensure you’re not pushing them toward what you want or think should happen.

You must be mindful of what you deserve, but also hold space for what your partner deserves so you can avoid making any conversations solely about yourself.

Taurus

There is no one right way to love, Taurus. The energy of Mercury in Taurus squaring Mars in Leo brings up your desires in the home and for your relationship.

This energy can be positive, as it will help you understand your needs; however, it may also lead to conflicts in the home. Try to avoid any heavy conversations around this time or making any important decisions.

Instead, be aware of your feelings and recognize that it’s not solely your partner's job to create the life you dream of.

Gemini

Silence is better than regret, dear Gemini. Mercury in Taurus will square Mars in Leo, creating a strong desire to express yourself to your romantic partner, but you may not see the full picture.

Mercury in Taurus is helping you honor your intuition. Meanwhile, Mars in Leo is more concerned about appearances than truth.

On May 18, it may be better to consciously choose silence and journal through some of your feelings rather than entering an argument in which no one will win.

Cancer

You can’t ask someone to do what you haven’t done for yourself, sweet Cancer.

Mercury in Taurus emphasizes your house of connections, while Mars in Leo drives you to ensure that your romantic partner provides for you. You may be focusing too much on material wealth right now, rather than on the true emotional connection that you seek.

Try to be mindful of why you choose a particular person, realizing that only you can build the life you want.

Leo

Not getting your way is often a divine gift, dear Leo. Mercury in Taurus is all about planning for success. However, Mars in Leo is in your zodiac sign, making you only think of yourself.

You may encounter a surprise situation in your relationship on Sunday as you realize that you won’t be able to get your way after all. This doesn’t necessarily mean the relationship is doomed — you may want to evaluate your motives for this romantic connection.

Let yourself believe that everything that happens, and doesn’t happen, is the universe working in your favor.

Virgo

You are not responsible for doing it all, dearest Virgo. Mercury in Taurus will square Mars in Leo, bringing the awareness that you’ve been shouldering too much responsibility in your relationship.

While you tend to excel at planning for the future, you can’t plan your relationship alone.

Take a step back and reflect on yourself rather than focus on your relationship. Use this time to plan for your dreams, trusting that you don’t always need to be worried about your relationship to have it last.

Libra

You are whole all on your own, Libra. The energy of Mercury in Taurus squaring Mars in Leo may have you setting aside your romantic life for other pursuits.

You don’t always need to focus on your next relationship, and right now, enjoying your life and the friendships that surround you may be for the best. Just be sure you’re not ghosting anyone to do this.

You may want to hold off on any long conversations today, as you might not be able to change how you speak. You won't be in the mood to be gentle with your words.

Scorpio

Be honest about what is important to you, beautiful Scorpio. Mars in Leo emphasizes your professional goals at this time, while Mercury in Taurus is in your house of relationships.

You may be in the position of having to decide on a career move that would inevitably bring an end to a relationship in your life.

Rather than playing it off or withholding information now, be honest about your goals and what’s important to you. You don’t need to make any decisions yet, but being honest will help you make the right choice.

Sagittarius

Love doesn’t come with ultimatums, Sagittarius. You may be considering taking a leap of faith regarding relocating or a major life redirection, but haven’t yet discussed it with your partner or current love interest.

Rather than just stating any ultimatums about them coming with you during this time, try to talk to them.

Be sure you’re listening as well as expressing yourself, realizing that you won’t need to control a relationship that is truly meant for you.

Capricorn

Understanding is the greatest act of love, Capricorn. Mercury in Taurus will be in your house of marriage and joy, while Mars in Leo will inspire you to transform your romantic relationship.

You shouldn’t take any major steps without having a conversation. On May 18, decision-making should be avoided.

Focus on how you can enjoy your life without any major upheavals, rather than thinking the only way you can is to change everything. This can help you understand what you truly need and have a healthier conversation with your partner.

Aquarius

Focus on yourself first, Aquarius. Just because your relationship isn’t progressing in the ways you think are right, doesn’t mean it is off track.

On May 18, you may feel frustrated by the lack of progress or development within a connection. The best thing you can do is redirect that energy to yourself.

Instead of seeing your relationship as the reason for your frustration, try empowering yourself by making positive changes in your life. This can help you achieve the growth and happiness you seek rather than taking any frustrations out on your partner.

Pisces

Keep an open mind, Pisces. Mars in Leo is in your house of well-being, helping you to understand what it is you need to be your best. While Mars in Leo energy can be detrimental, it can still benefit you.

You will want to be mindful of Mercury in Taurus, as it may create a stubborn streak within your relationship. Just because it’s important to know what you need, it doesn’t mean there’s only one way for that to occur.

Try to have an open mind and avoid coming across as if you know everything, as this will not benefit any conversations with your partner today.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.