What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About May 16, According To A Tarot Reader

A major astrological shift impacts each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for May 16, 2025. Ceres, the planet that rules nurture, enters Aries for an entire year. If Ceres were a tarot card, it would be the Hierophant, associated with religion, structures, and things that we want to change, but need to work within the system to do so.

We have to understand the system before we can modify it. First things first. This is really an important time since we also have Saturn, the planet of structure, in Aries, too. What's the overall message, then? It's time to grow up, and the way to do it is to love yourself. Ceres and Saturn, with today's tarot card reading, remind us that we have to put things in the right order to fall into place.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Your zodiac sign's tarot card has a message for you on Friday, May 16, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Be generous. You don't have to have a lot to give to others. People who are going without have a deep appreciation for acts of generosity.

This means that even the tiniest act of kindness can mean a lot. Don't wait until you have what you think is a substantial amount of money or resources to help others.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Reward yourself. The Six of Wands means recognition of your accomplishments. Sometimes people suffer in silence, but no one ever talks about the people who succeed when no one is around.

Permit yourself to reward yourself for what you've done this week. Be vocal about it, even if it's a slight gain in your life. Every step moving forward gets you closer to your goals.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

The reversed Lovers means you may be approached with a temptation, Gemini. It will be of benefit to remember that sweet nothings can be fleeting, Gemini.

In the heat of a moment, you may only see the rewards of an action, but fail to note the consequences. You may consider whether dabbling in short-lived relations keeps you from a genuine commitment you desire.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Four of Wands

This moment in your life is very sweet and comes with many blessings, Cancer. Today, plan a gathering with people you love; you don't even have to leave your home. You could have a cozy night in!

You could buy some of your favorite treats and watch a movie with your loved one. Or, you could join others for a game night.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Opportunities may soon come your way, Leo. The question is are you ready to seize them? The Ace of Pentacles represents new beginnings, particularly in the material world.

Although these moments can be like planting a seed, they hold the potential for great gain. Keep an eye out for them so you can make the most of them when they come.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

It's tough being told you have to wait for something you've been holding out for. You may experience delays, cancellations, or other obstacles hindering your plans.

It's not easy to adjust when your mind is already there, but you must accept things for what they are. Acceptance doesn't mean quitting. You followed the path, even if it led to a closed door.

The answer may not be a no, it may just be a not yet.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Temperance

Things often aren't black and white, Libra. Temperance is a card of moderation, and it serves as a reminder that you may not need to get rid of something altogether. Rather, minimize it to a healthy extent.

This could involve setting boundaries as needed. If you recognize a place where things often get blown out of proportion, don't allow yourself to go there. For example, don't bring your phone into your room at night if you're prone to doom scrolling.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Justice

Life doesn't always seem fair, but when you get the Justice tarot card, it reminds you that when people don't live by the rules, nature often autocorrects their lack of common sense.

Today, you may experience a strong sense of injustice happening in the world, but don't let fear crawl under your skin too long. Watch how things play out in your favor and theirs.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

The reversed Knight of Pentacles warns you that you're headed in the wrong direction. The best time to count your losses is when things start to show that you aren't in a good place to be.

You may want to hang in a situation or even a relationship, hoping it will get better. But if you see a repeat of problems similar to the past, it may be a sign that you are being given a final test from the universe. What will you do? Pass or fail it?

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Chariot

Life can feel like an uphill climb where you have to hang on for dear life to get where you need to be. The day's temptation is to quit, but the Chariot tarot card tells you to stay the course.

Whatever you're going through today may not be easy, but the other side will be smooth sailing and much easier than today's current experience.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

You might not like waiting, but when the Fool is in reverse, it lets you know that rushing into something is not a good idea. It's better to hold off until a situation clears.

People will warn you. You are more likely to listen now to advice, even when it does not make sense to you, because you trust your friends' opinions.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Procrastination is merely a form of indecision about what needs to be done. This reading's Two of Swords hints that time may be wasted by your inability to act when you need to.

What can you do to avoid this problem? Put an accountability system in place. Make a list of to-do items and prioritize them. Block scheduling may also help.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.