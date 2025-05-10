What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About May 11, Per A Tarot Reader

May 11, 2025, daily tarot horoscopes reveal the significant amount of tension that each zodiac sign will feel on Sunday, which can prompt change or swift action. The Moon is in Scorpio, intensely looking over at the Sun in Taurus. To live well, we must choose our problem-solving strategies: pursue material things or go for what's spiritual.

What is it about your life that you want to change? Do you think that you can work hard to get something to change without tapping into your heart, or do you let it lead the way? The Moon will speak to Mars, the planet that rules war and the Emperor tarot card. This symbolizes the strength you have to combat any problem you face today. So, when you feel this tug-of-war in your life, believe in yourself and that the universe will help you if you ask.

Learn what your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope has in store for you on May 11, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Cups

You do the right thing even when no one is watching, Aries. Today, you may feel challenged to make a compromise on your integrity.

Rather than go by what peer pressure asks, stand your ground and do what your heart wants.

It's not easy when you sense that the happiness of others is rooted in a compromise, but in the long run, what you desire most is to be happy in yourself.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

Be hyper-diligent, Taurus. Don't go over the details blindly. Do the research yourself. Even hearsay can sound factual and accurate.

It will take a little extra time to do work you could have delegated, but some situations and assignments are too precious and profound to give to someone else.

Today, when you are tempted to delegate, ask yourself if it's what you need to do yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

A strange thing happens when you feel thankful for the things you have. You start to see your resources in a new light.

You see that the small things you've been entrusted with are precious and deserve your care and concern.

This is why taking inventory of your influence is so important today. Money is just one part of it. Everything you do has value, so honor it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The World

You are about to enter a new way of thinking, and this mindset shift will change everything about how you view life.

You will see the world through rose-colored glasses of optimism.

You feel good about your actions when things start to look brighter. There's always a reason to see the shadows or feel sad, but today, you choose happiness.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

Protect your heart, Leo. You may feel like people are just brushing you aside and not seeing you for who you truly are.

Your value is there even when people you care about don't reciprocate the same energy.

These moments pass, and the exercise in human relationships in their most severe form is a powerful lesson in self-love and pride. Pride can be positive, Leo. Embrace it!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

You can let go of a situation and feel like you've won by quitting. Things aren't always a matter of finishing what you've started.

Some things are best when you let them go and save yourself. You must create a solid game plan to escape a negative problem. But, it's worth it.

You will be helping yourself level up through the process.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

Is someone not being as honest as they claim, Libra? You may feel like calling this person out or asking them to own up to their falsehood. But, take a step back.

Ask yourself if this is denial or confusion you're dealing with? Sometimes a person is honest with their limited information, and it requires a friend to educate them to see the light.

You might be that person. Are you?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

You have a dreamy side to you, Scorpio. Today, your heart feels everything intensely. You experience a different level of romance and optimism that you had not felt before.

This could be that your life is headed in a new direction. As one door closes, another opens, but you are walking into a brilliant new future instead of being the same as the past.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

Some days, the best course of action is to go with the flow. You may have thought you'd resist a change or dislike it, but today your mind is open. You're thinking with a different attitude.

You are less difficult when it comes to compromise. Your change is a positive one, and it helps others to do the things that they need to do as well, which is a great team player move.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

Try not to presume someone will give you a tough time at work or home because they have done so in the past. People change. They may have grown through the last argument or disagreement and understand how to play fair when hard work is needed.

Approaching a conversation believing the talk will be smooth and productive is a great way to open a dialogue. It sets the right tone for success.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician

You're a creative person who feels like they can do so much more with a little free time. Why not take some for yourself and follow your heart?

Ask for a day off. A little investment in yourself might be more valuable than you realize.

Enjoy doing something that brings you happiness. Find a new way to live that is outside of work or the routine and mundane things you do each day.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

You are so eager to make your exterior life as beautiful as your interior one is, Pisces. This is the perfect day to race to the finish line and start pursuing a vision you have for your future.

The caveat is to always listen to the people who care for you. While you may not follow their advice every single time, it's good to know that you have people looking out for you, especially when you're doing something you have always wanted to do for yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.