The week of May 12 - 18, 2025, brings incredibly good energy for five Chinese zodiac signs who will attract financial success. The week begins with an Establish Day, allowing us to set the tone for economic wealth. Use this day to study your budget and opportunities. Reduce spending and maximize the resources you have.

Use Monday to calculate your investment returns if you need to take a risk. You should avoid risky ventures on Tuesday since its energy is destructive, which could cause more harm than good. However, it's a great day for canceling unwanted subscriptions or cutting costs that drain you financially. We have a Full Day on May 14. Use this time for work, and if you get a great idea, jot it down for the weekend. Five zodiac signs are positioned to benefit from the weekly astrology. Let's see what this means for Snake, Horse, Rooster, Dog and Pig.

Five Chinese zodiac signs attract financial success the week of May 12 - 18, 2025:

1. Snake

Do you have an investment portfolio? Even if you don't, May 12 is a day to focus on your overall financial outlook. Minor changes to your budget can result in significant gains by the end of the week.

This week, start to work on an idea you had for business or a side gig. What you need to get things going will be available to you; you have to search for your resources, but they are not as hard to find, even if you were unsuccessful.

You are prone to overspending on luxury items, but stay true to your budget and avoid big purchases on Tuesday.

2. Horse

Tuesday is a Destruction day, but it's actually the luckiest day of the week for you financially. You can reclaim control over your money and make an important financial decision that improves your economic situation. Pay attention, since this is a day when you can land a new job or hear something at work that positions you for a future promotion or project you want to work on.

Your financial acumen improves all week. Socially, you meet people who help you understand how money works, so pay attention to what people say and choose your actions wisely. Don't be afraid to decline offers and reserve your attention for what makes the most sense for you.

3. Rooster

You may discover an accounting error at work or in your personal accounts. Use Tuesday to make calls to correct them.

It's a good thing you are patient, Rooster. Friday, May 16, is the best day for you financially. But the rest of the week, your ability to strategize and plan contributes most to your financial success. You can see opportunities when they arise, perhaps using them in the marketplace to buy or sell items, including cryptocurrencies or stocks.

Avoid lending money to friends this week. However, be open to delegating tasks you pay others to do for you over the weekend.

4. Dog

Loyalty, patience and kindness may not win you a giant paycheck, but they help you make solid connections and network well.

Your peak day for financial success is May 17, and fire energy helps you monetize ideas or make things happen. Wear red, gold or green to attract money and bring financial luck.

A project you work on will show results for you by the weekend. You could see increased engagement on a monetized account if you are working in social media or creative fields. You'll have an epiphany or moment of clarity where an idea starts to make sense, and the weekend is perfect for you to work on new business projects.

5. Pig

Letting things go, like stress and worry, are profitable activities for you, so on May 18, checking through areas of life that drain your mental batteries becomes a primary focus.

Review your debt strategy. Come up with a personal financial plan on how to tackle it. You can have a mentor or friend give you sound advice to follow and perhaps offer help on Wednesday.

This week, you may discover a budget loophole that works to your advantage. Friday and Saturday point to a significant financial decision. If you are planning a move or looking to change something in your home that requires a major purchase, you have a green light on Saturday and Sunday.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.