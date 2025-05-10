3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Much More Fortunate Era Starting On May 11, 2025

Starting on May 11, 2025, three zodiac signs enter a much more fortunate era. It's time to open our minds and hearts to the idea that something great this way comes. The invitation to a more fortunate era has arrived, and while we all receive one, on this day, the first responders will be the three zodiac signs mentioned here.

We have this illustrious and bold transit, Moon square Mars, and while it's not known for its easy-going ways, it is known for its stealth and endurance. That means that if we are open to good fortune, then Moon square Mars rewards us for keeping the faith. These are trying times, and it's hard to remain a happy, peppy player. However, that's not going to stop us from trying.

On Sunday, three zodiac signs believe in themselves and their good fortune, and if we say that we are entering a fortunate period in our lives, then so be it!

1. Scorpio

You’ve walked through the fire so many times that the heat barely fazes you anymore. But during Moon square Mars, something begins to shift, and it's not just in your outer world, but in your perception of what’s possible.

For you, Scorpio, willpower is your secret weapon. You’ve held on, even when the pressure was heavy, and now the tide is turning.

Fortune doesn’t always come with bells and whistles; sometimes it arrives quietly, often disguised as a simple "yes" where once there was silence.

On May 11, your stamina is what finally pays off. You've endured long nights and self-doubt, but this moment reminds you that stick-to-it-iveness has a payoff. You’re entering a new chapter, and it's all good.

2. Capricorn

Moon square Mars meets your energy with a challenge you’re ready to rise to. You’ve kept your head down, working steadily, not asking for miracles. You're just living day to day in that Capricorn way.

What changes for you on May 11 is that internal thermostat of yours. You’re warming up to the idea that things can get better without unraveling. You are learning that not every step forward comes with a backlash. For once, progress feels supported.

Right now, as far as you're concerned, you've got that trusted and grounded optimism, which really works well for you. Just forward movement with purpose and protection; this is the stuff you enjoy working with.

The road isn't crumbling, Cap. It's time to walk the walk.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

You’ve always believed the world could change, but for so long, you felt stuck in a stagnant loop. Yikes. During Moon square Mars, something within you reignites. You remember your mission, your power, your ability to spark revolutions. It's all so very YOU.

We're not talking about reckless rebellion. It’s more along the lines of purposeful redirection. You’re not waiting for permission anymore. You’re creating the conditions for luck to find you. And guess what? It does. Because you’re no longer resisting the idea that you, too, deserve a fortunate turn.

On May 11, vision opens the gates to your fortunate era, Aquarius. It's always been about vision with you. Don’t second-guess the intuitive hits you feel. This is your era opening right on schedule. Go meet it.

