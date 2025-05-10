2 Zodiac Signs Attract Powerful Abundance On May 11, 2025

Two zodiac signs attract powerful abundance on May 11, 2025. Two houses in astrology are powerhouses of abundance: the second and the eighth. And when the Moon is in Scorpio and the Sun is in Taurus, two fortune contenders unlock the good fortune those houses provide, and on Sunday, that is none other than Aries and Libra.

These two zodiac signs are long overdue for their share of luck and abundance. Earlier this year, the final eclipses in the Aries/Libra lunar node plane took place, creating a nice vacuum seal against chaos. But now that the powerful Moon in Scorpio is touching Lilith, the symbol of desire, while Mercury is moving with the materialistic Sun in Taurus, we see money as the key to our success.

Aries zodiac signs will find that they have so much more than they realized, while Libra zodiac signs will sense whose power is capable of helping them improve their financial and overall social status and attract abundance.

1. Aries

May 11 is an abundant double-whammy, Aries, and you're here for it. While lightning might not strike in the same place twice, it does hit two of your money houses today. You can earn money from your hard work and investments, and be gifted money from someone who has it and wants to give it to you.

You have the Sun in your house of personal resources, and the Moon in your home of other people's money. This means you may experience an outpouring of goodness coming to you in the form of cash, inheritance, expensive goods, or shared benefits.

Don't block the energy that's coming your way. Write down your desire for improved financial status and put it in a place you can see it all day. Claim that your life will improve monetarily because you have worked for it, and others believe in you. Wear things that show you're serious about improving your life. And remember to be careful who you speak with and how. You may not know a person's intentions, so assume everyone adores you — chances are they do.

2. Libra

You are a free-spirited zodiac sign, but that doesn't mean you aren't aware of how the world works. You need money to buy the things that make it easier to live, and even though that's not where you place your happiness, it does give you peace of mind.

With the Moon in your sector of personal wealth, your abundance stems from a deep well of emotional energy. You will manifest abundance by how you feel, which means tangible experiences are a must today. Wear silk or touch things that give you a sense of respect for the process of wealth building. The Moon in Scorpio is the perfect time to wear black, a powerful color. You ooze power, and it's good for you to claim it.

The Sun in your sector of other people's wealth is in the sign of Taurus, which means you may be receiving resources from someone with this zodiac sign. Expect some resistance, since this is a stubborn sign. But beauty and allure go a long way to acquiring what you need.

Be social today. Go out to events or simply run an errand to the bank — you never know who you will run into. If you need to apply for a loan, talk to your boss for a raise, or ask an investor a question, pick up the phone and show off your charming side. It will pay off, Libra. Today's perfect for learning about what's available to you. Chances are, it's a lot!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.