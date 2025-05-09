What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Hear About Love On May 10, According To Astrology

The love horoscopes are here for May 10 and As Mercury moves into Taurus on Saturday, every zodiac sign receives a much-needed message about love. This isn’t just about romance, it’s about what you're finally ready to understand. Mercury rules communication, and in Taurus, it asks you to get honest about the emotional foundations of your relationships. What are you really building? Are you staying where it’s safe, or are you making space for the kind of love you actually want?

This grounded energy helps you slow down and reflect. Taurus isn’t interested in chasing, it wants something solid. But with Pluto now retrograde in Aquarius, there’s also a quiet push to evolve beyond what’s familiar. You might feel torn between holding on and letting go. That’s OK. This moment is about receiving the truth you’ve been avoiding and finally being brave enough to do something with it.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

What each zodiac sign should know about love on Saturday, May 10, 2025, according to the love horoscopes:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t shy away from advocating for what it is you deserve, sweet Aries.

Mercury in Taurus highlights your house of finances and self-worth, leading you to participate in conversations surrounding what you deserve. This may bring to light the need to create balance within your relationship concerning what you put into the relationship and what your partner does.

When you can honor your deservingness, then being able to advocate for it to your partner becomes easier. Just be sure to focus on what genuinely matters, instead of simply the appearance.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You don’t need to keep it all to yourself, Taurus. As Mercury moves into your sign of Taurus, you will need to focus on speaking your truth.

This may relate to doubts you’ve had about the relationship in your life. You’ve put forth a great amount of effort into your relationship, however, it may be time to start speaking about how you’ve been feeling.

Don’t worry about rocking the proverbial boat. Instead, recognize that until you speak up, nothing will likely change.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Listen to your inner voice, dearest Gemini. Mercury in Taurus will heighten your intuition and connection with the spiritual world.

During this time, you may find yourself having intense dreams or feeling as if you’re disconnected from your everyday life. Try to keep a journal near your bed for jotting down dreams or feelings that surface, as this is a powerful time for manifesting.

Your partner may feel like you are quieter with this energy, so allow yourself to be proactive if you’re craving greater solitude during this period.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Invest in the people who invest in you, beautiful Cancer.

The energy of Mercury in Taurus will intensify your social life. This will lead you to hear from old friends and exes and put you in a position to attract a new connection into your life.

You may not necessarily feel like settling down right now and may instead be seeking a summer romance. However, the connection you attract into your life during this phase could have real potential, so do keep your mind open.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You should never be in competition with your partner, dear Leo.

Mercury in Taurus can help you build a stronger connection with your partner. However, it may also lead you to feel like you need to one-up your partner. This energy can have you thinking that you need to prove yourself or your worthiness to your partner instead of holding space for what each of you brings to the relationship.

Be mindful of competing with your partner and remember that each of your independent wins actually benefits both of you.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Start planning for what you want, Virgo. As Mercury moves into Taurus, you will be focused on future plans for your relationship.

This hasn’t been a topic that you’ve felt comfortable discussing recently, as there were so many questions that still lingered. However, you should feel certain and confident in your connection, which means talking about next steps finally makes sense.

Just make sure that you are holding space for a conversation and not just making it about what you want.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Do whatever it takes to improve your relationship, sweet Libra. The relationships that last the longest are those that are willing and able to keep growing.

Mercury in Taurus will bring up topics relating to personal and spiritual growth within your relationship. This does mean that changes are in store for you, but it’s not necessarily about breaking up.

Instead, focus on how you can improve and deepen your connection by focusing on what matters most.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Step into your growth, Scorpio. You are nearing the end of an incredibly transformative period in your romantic life.

During this time, it wasn’t only an existing relationship that went through changes, but you as well. Because of this, the type of relationship you’re attracted to is different.

It can be scary to recognize how much you’ve grown in the past years, but as Mercury moves into Taurus, it’s crucial that you fully step into this new place. Honor yourself first and the love will always follow.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Any relationship can be improved, Sagittarius. The key to improving your connection lies in being able to discuss what is challenging or doesn’t feel right.

You may also be nearing a space of having to make a decision about the direction of a connection in your life, potentially standing on the brink of a serious commitment. Mercury in Taurus allows you to take a step forward in your romantic journey as well as to discuss ways to improve your relationship.

If you are trying to reconnect with your partner, don’t be afraid to seek out couples counseling during this period, as it will make a significant difference.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You must allow yourself to receive joy, Capricorn. Mercury in Taurus will highlight themes from your house of marriage, joy, and creativity, making this a profound time in your romantic life.

During this period, it’s crucial to focus on receiving the joy and love that you genuinely desire. This may mean making greater space for matters of romance or taking some time off from work.

Try to prioritize love and joy in your life as you have always done for success so that you can make the most of this energy.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Manifest the togetherness that you seek, dear Aquarius.

Taurus energy rules matters of home, family, and commitment. With Mercury moving into this sign, there could be conversations around progressing your relationship or improving your connection.

You and your partner may also start dreaming up ways to improve your home, so any do-it-yourself projects would be suggested during this period. Use this energy to not just create the sense of togetherness you seek in your relationship, but also improve the home that you share.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

It’s not your job to teach your partner how to love you, beautiful Pisces.

Mercury in Taurus activates themes in your house of communication. With the energy of Taurus, you may be prone to trying to fix an old relationship or limiting romantic prospects to those who live close by.

While this can be a positive time for sharing your feelings and needs, you want to be mindful of not teaching anyone how to love you or how to be a partner. Be mindful of your boundaries, but do let yourself start sharing all those feelings you normally keep to yourself.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.