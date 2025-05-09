Sometimes, people get stuck in the wrong relationship, becoming blinded by their attachment. They struggle to step away from what is no longer serving them and are unable to see the relationship for what it truly is. The human body, however, is a powerful temple that has a deep sense of intuition.

Your body sends you signals every day. When you're hungry, your stomach grumbles. When you're sleepy, your body becomes restless. And when you're spending too much time with someone who does not serve your highest purpose, your body will try to warn you. There are many ways a woman's body reveals she's with the wrong man, according to an expert in holisticism and counseling, Sasha Blossom, many of which aren't so obvious.

Here are 10 ways a woman's body reveals she's with the wrong man, according to an expert

1. She feels drained and burned out after being with them

DimaBerlin | Shutterstock

When women find themselves excessively exhausted and fatigued after being with their partner, it could be a sign that they are in a relationship with an energy vampire who is draining them of all their energy, leaving them emotionally empty. According to relationship coach Larry Michel, energy vampires can be anyone, including your romantic partner. "You may be intrigued by them, like them, love them, or even be infatuated by them, and they will still impact your energy level," he revealed.

Feeling burned out after spending time with her partner may also mean her relationship lacks mutuality. She may be going out of her way for them time and time again, yet they don't seem to value or reciprocate this effort. Energy does not lie, so if a woman is feeling this way, she may be dealing with a low-vibration person and needs to protect her energy.

2. Her wounds and bruises take longer than usual to heal

simona pilolla 2 | Shutterstock

Whether these wounds are inflicted by natural circumstances or she randomly finds bruises around her body, noticing these wounds taking a long time to heal can indicate a spiritual wound inflicting this pain from within. When her partner treats her poorly, her body may struggle to naturally heal itself.

It could be for a variety of reasons, including losing sight of her purpose and what brings her joy, becoming disconnected from her spiritual and emotional health, feeling a diminished sense of self-worth, or feeling hopeless, isolated and abandoned. No matter the cause, a person's body suffers when their needs are neglected. If she doesn't have the strength to show up for herself because she's attached to a toxic partner, her body won't either.

3. She experiences bloating and inflammation more often

Perfect Wave | Shutterstock

One of the more obvious ways a woman's body reveals she's with the wrong man, according to Blossom, is experiencing bloating and inflammation. This is a sign of upset digestion, which can be interpreted as a deeper, spiritual meaning. One study from Frontiers in Neuroscience determined that bloating and inflammation in the stomach can also be caused by chronic stress.

When a person's body is subject to a negative mood, depression and anxiety, their "fight-or-flight" response is triggered, which negatively affects gut health and hinders your digestion, as experts from UChicago Medicine revealed. Emotions deeply impact a person's health, so if a woman's partner is the prime cause of her stress, it may be time to let them go.

4. Her skin is breaking out

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

One of the more obvious physical ways a woman's body reveals she's with the wrong man is by the way her skin looks. She may notice a significant addition of acne or breakouts on her skin, which could be caused by increased stress and an emotional imbalance. Acne can also symbolize unresolved, bottled-up emotions she may be avoiding.

According to counseling therapist Julie Peters, "Acne is fundamentally a problem with the skin, and the skin represents the boundary between your inner self and the world outside of you. When acne is flaring, you may feel that something inside you is unsightly or inappropriate for your world. Big feelings like grief or anger may feel like emotions you're trying not to let seep out—so your skin is doing it for you."

5. She has cold sores, styes, and other random ailments she rarely experienced before

DimaBerlin | Shutterstock

While cold sores and styes are normal every now and then, when a woman notices that she has these ailments on a more frequent basis, it means her body is trying to tell her something. Because she lacks compassion and care in her relationship, her body is acting out, so to speak. Even if she's experienced them before, they may appear due to extreme emotional stress and energetic blockages within the body.

Well-being therapist Tony Mills adds that cold sores are a result of not taking action when faced with negative feelings. "Behind these strong feelings that the cold sores are trying to express, lay the feelings of an inability to express anger, feeling pressured or burdened by responsibilities. You may have an inability to cope with the pressures of life, feeling resentful of the load you are carrying or not wanting to receive specific news," he said.

6. She feels constipated around them

Jelena Zelen | Shutterstock

Bowel rhythm varies for everyone, but when a woman's body is struggling to release waste that is no longer useful for the body, it may indicate an emotional blockage, as revealed by experts from Écoute Ton Corps. For a woman, if she spends long periods of time with her partner and notices herself holding onto old ideas or perceptions of them, internalizing her thoughts and feelings out of fear of feeling judged or losing them, she's blocking her unprocessed emotions from being released, which will have an impact on her bowels.

What goes in must come out, and women need to feel heard in their relationships. When they have a partner who doesn't listen, tries to compete with her, or puts her down by criticizing her, these can all affect her body. And until she realizes that her body is warning her, she will be stuck in the same painful cycle.

7. She experiences disordered eating patterns and body dysmorphia prominently

Pormezz | Shutterstock

When a woman is struggling to nourish her mind, body and soul, she will likely have difficulties maintaining a healthy relationship to food, whether that means eating balanced meals or even eating at all. She may lack an appetite or have a low body image. Disordered eating patterns indicate emotional and mental struggles, such as trauma, low self-esteem and negative self-image.

Kristen Fuller, a physician and clinical mental health writer, says there's a strong link between poor relationships and the way we see ourselves. "Toxic relationships can lead to low self-esteem... trauma and poor interpersonal conflicts, which can lead an individual to develop an eating disorder as an unhealthy way to cope with these negative relationships," she revealed.

8. She stops looking like herself

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

When a woman is with the wrong man and she looks at herself in the mirror, she likely won't recognize the reflection looking back at her. She could see a pale complexion and sunken eyes, indicating her body is signaling a need for care. All of this is because she no longer recognizes who she's become in her relationship, and has given up her identity for her partner.

Her body is trying to help her understand that her diminished self-worth and physical ailments are a result of her toxic relationship. Because when the person you love mistreats or neglects you, that's not really love — and she needs to save herself from this dark path.

9. She's suffering from brain fog, confusion, chaotic energy, and memory loss

NDAB Creativity | Shutterstock

One of the more painful and obvious ways a woman's body reveals she's with the wrong man is when she suffers from emotional distress showing itself through mental confusion and brain fog. Because her body is in such a distressed state, it will begin to affect her mental clarity. Her days feel like a blur and she feels detached from the world around her. Her mind is filled with fog, confusion and chaos, and she struggles to recall recent events and experiences because of this dissociative state.

Psychotherapist Carol A. Lambert says our nervous system is strongly affected by our relationship experiences. "When you experience ongoing control and abuse from an intimate partner, you'll feel fear or terror. When fear becomes chronic, you're likely to develop trauma. Trauma reactions are often fight, flight, or freeze," she explained.

"The freeze response is to implode — you become shut down, immobilized, and feel numb to dissociate from the pain... In 'freeze,' you experience confusion and a brain fog that's an inability to concentrate or think or reason clearly making you more vulnerable to your partner. In the extreme, your nervous system shuts down and you go into a state of collapse," Lambert added.

10. Her sleep patterns have changed for the worst

Lysenko Andrii | Shutterstock

Perhaps one of the more noticeable ways a woman's body reveals she's with the wrong man is when her sleep patterns begin to change. Experts from Sierra Vista Hospital back this up, revealing, "Sleep is often disrupted in a toxic environment. Anxiety and tension make restful nights rare. The immune system suffers when sleep is lacking. This reduced immunity leaves one more susceptible to infections and illnesses. Prioritizing physical health becomes essential in recovery."

By tapping into what her body is trying to tell her, a woman can recognize the toxic situation she's in and remove herself from it. Of course, it's easier said than done, but there's always help available. Who a person spends most of their time with plays a significant role in their health — spiritually, emotionally, mentally and physically. She may feel helpless and unable to leave her toxic partner, but it's always a good idea to listen to your body, as it knows you best.

Francesca Duarte is a writer, journalist and photographer based in Orlando, Florida who covers lifestyle, human interest, and spirituality topics.