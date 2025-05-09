All of us have probably dated more than once but it’s not possible for anyone to be fluent in all the 5 love languages. According to Dr. Gary Chapman in his book, The Five Love Languages: How to Express Heartfelt Commitment to Your Mate, your love language is the mode of expression by which you show your love and you prefer to receive the love of your partner.

All of us use at least one of the 5 primary expressions of love:

Advertisement

Receiving gifts

Quality time

Words of affirmation

Acts of service/devotion

Physical touch

But while you have a love language of your own, certain love languages are difficult for you to understand, and that’s your hidden weakness. Most relationships fail because of this.

How, then, can you understand your love language, which is your hidden weakness? Just take this simple visual personality test: Look at the image and take a note of the first thing you see.

The image you see first in this visual personality test reveals the one love language that just doesn’t work for you:

Photo courtesy of author

Advertisement

1. The man in red

Weakest love language: quality time

A full 24 hours isn’t enough for you. Love is a part of the numerous multitasks you do. Of course, you’re busy, but if you are dating a person whose love language is quality time, then you’re going to lose them if you can’t manage time for them, at least a few hours a week.

2. The man on his knees

Weakest love language: Acts of service or devotion

You can show your partner what you want without dominating them by doing the things you want them to do for you. Showing them that acts of service or devotion aren’t confined to the bedroom, you can do little things for them so that they will understand and reciprocate.

Advertisement

3. A hidden face

Weakest love language: Words of affirmation

You’re scared that your partner might think you’re weak and leave you because you secretly crave words of affirmation from them. But you need to take the chance. The moment your partner understands that you need constant support behind your veil of strength, they will take pride in being that support, and the two of you will get closer.

4. Man in the shadows

Weakest love language: Receiving gifts and physical touch

Advertisement

Okay, so you probably have two weaknesses because you saw the man in the shadows. But there’s nothing to worry about.

It’s okay to get scared by physical touch, but nobody is asking you to be intimate in the beginning. Touching their hand while walking or hugging them when you meet them shows your love.

If your partner’s language of love is receiving gifts, there’s no reason to panic, either. A small token of love, like flowers or chocolates, works wonders too. All you need to let them know is that you care.

Advertisement

Emilia Gordon is a writer and social media activist who focuses on astrology, psychology, and relationships.