Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On May 6, 2025 — It's Time To Chase Your Dreams

Today, each zodiac sign's horoscope for May 6 teaches us that desire doesn’t ask for permission. Venus in Aries reaches for Pluto in Aquarius; under this sky, love comes with consequences, art comes with urgency, and connection is either all-in or not at all.

You’re not here to skim the surface or play it cute. You’re here to feel the weight of what you want and ask whether it’s worthy of your fire. Think of Sharon Stone in Casino, eyes lit with diamonds and danger. This is glamour with grit, sweetness with sharpness. Go ahead, reach out. Just know that if you touch it, it might change you forever.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, May 6, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The freedom you seek, Aries, lies in the untold stories you’ve yet to confront.

Your inner world is calling for attention, and Pluto forces you to face the parts of yourself that you’ve long avoided. This is no time for escape; it’s about stepping into the shadows with eyes wide open.

Like an archeologist uncovering lost treasures, what you find might shake you, but it will also free you. The question you’re being asked is this: Will you keep hiding, or will you claim what’s yours by digging deep and embracing the darker corners of your psyche?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

What you thought was solid ground is shifting, but this shift between Pluto and Venus is what will ultimately ground you in truth.

You’ve been trying to fit into a mold that doesn’t truly suit you, but this moment is the invitation to build something new, from the inside out.

Can you let go of what no longer fits, to make space for something more aligned with who you are becoming?

Trust the process, even if you’re stepping into the unknown; that’s where the glory happens.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The pressure is on. The details that once felt trivial are suddenly the very ones that will carry you forward.

Pay attention to what you’re doing daily, because each small step builds something greater. You’re being asked to show up fully, with intention and care, in even minor tasks.

The noise will try to pull you in, but can you stay grounded in what matters most? Your future depends on your ability to remain locked into the present.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There’s been something brewing in the background. You’ve been waiting for the right time for so long, but this moment is it.

The work of creation may feel messy or uncertain, but the cosmic portal is open for you to bring your ideas to life, no matter the form.

It’s not about perfection; it’s about full expression. Take the risk of showing up for yourself and letting your gifts unfold.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Home is where your heart is, but lately, even that feels unsettled. Whether it's physical space or emotional territory, you're being asked to reassess what truly nourishes you.

The foundation you’ve built might be crumbling, but it’s not a collapse, it’s an opportunity to rebuild, stronger and more aligned with who you are today.

Let go of the weight of what’s no longer serving you, and create space for the energy you want to call in. If home is where you find your power, then it’s time to redefine what home means to you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The details of your daily life are suddenly under a microscope, and the question you’re asking is, “How much of this really matters?” Slow down, take a step back, and re-evaluate your routine.

What’s adding to your life, and what’s draining you? You’ve been running on autopilot, but now you have a chance to recalibrate.

The small actions you take each day will have a greater impact than you realize. Focus on creating a life that is as meaningful as it is manageable. What you decide to prioritize will shape your next chapter.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Remember, the act of creation isn’t just about bringing something new into the world, it’s about sharing a part of yourself that’s been waiting to be discovered.

You’ve hesitated, wondering if the world is ready for your voice, but now is the time to speak, to create, to embody everything that makes you unique.

Your work isn’t just for you, it’s for those who will resonate with your truth. This is your moment to step into the spotlight and own what you bring to the table.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Your foundation, the spaces you call home, both physically and emotionally is being stirred, asking you to dig into what needs healing.

This isn’t about fixing what’s broken, it’s about understanding it. Your roots run deep, and it’s time to trace them back to their origin.

The question is, what are you holding onto that no longer nurtures you? The answer lies in your willingness to release what’s not serving you anymore.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

What you’ve built up until now is being questioned, but not in a way that threatens you, in a way that invites you to upgrade.

Venus teaches you to see that your connection to your self-worth, your resources, and how you engage with the world is being recalibrated. It’s not about having it all, but about having what aligns with your deepest values.

Can you find a way to make peace with what you have, while reaching for something greater? Your abundance is not measured by what you acquire, but by what you’ve already learned to cherish.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

What you’ve been holding in your heart, what’s been quietly shaping your path, is finally demanding to be recognized. Your voice is a tool of immense power, so use it to speak your truth.

No longer can you hide behind caution or fear of how others will perceive you. It’s not about what they think, it’s about how you see yourself.

You are becoming your own authority, and this is your permission slip to step fully into your leadership.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

What’s hidden beneath the surface of your conscious mind is ready to come into the light. The work ahead isn’t pretty, but it’s raw and unapologetically real.

In these silent, messy moments of self-confrontation, you’re laying the groundwork for something that will shake you to your core.

What’s waiting for you isn’t just transformation, it’s a rebirth. And you won’t recognize yourself when you rise from the ashes.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The connections you build now are deeper. Your network is becoming a lifeline, a web of support that will carry you forward. But the question is: are you allowing the right people to get close?

Filter out the noise and focus on those who truly nurture your vision. You’re not here to do this alone, but you must choose wisely who you invite into your world.

The people you surround yourself with now will be the ones who help you build the future — trust in the power of community, but also in the power of discernment.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.