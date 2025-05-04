The Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign On May 5

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope is here for May 5, 2025. Find out what is in store for you during the Moon when Leo enters Virgo. We are ready to experience joy and passion, but want to gain the psychological benefits from doing the work. The Moon in Leo reminds us that our feelings influence how we shine. If we are happy, it shows; if we are unhappy, people can tell even if we try to conceal it.

The tarot for Leo is The Sun, which symbolizes how we show up in the world, on a day where the entire date adds up to a five, the number that represents joy. May is the fifth month of the year, and let's not forget that Leo is the fifth zodiac sign. Let's see what this means, according to today's tarot card reading.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot message has in store for you on May 5, 2025.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Problems? Everyone has them. How you handle yours defines who you are. You are the eternal optimist, which can blind you to pitfalls and shortcomings.

Stop before you leap without looking, Aries. Take a more logical approach to problem-solving today. As a fire sign, it's possible that you could take a precarious chance to solve something that bothers you, and you want it resolved ASAP.

The King of Swords warns not to jump to conclusions or make sweeping declarations or threats. Instead, be more methodical in your approach. Aim to be stern and firm, without high emotions taking the lead.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Whenever the Ten of Swords is drawn, it means that you are about to experience something very emotionally painful to the point where you feel like life is ruined and no healing is possible. This is rarely the result of this card. Often it does mean heartbreak, but it's the process that makes you so strong that life can't ever hurt you in the same way again.

Something may hurt before it starts to heal because of the changes you must make. So, when you feel like you are facing a mountain that's impossible to climb, reconsider your belief. You will climb it, reach the top, and go back down again.

You won't want to repeat this process in the future, but you'll have the lessons that come from victory.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

You are a survivor, Gemini. The Tower tarot card is about sudden events that take time to sort through and overcome. When it's reversed, it means you have crossed the threshold.

You're at a place where things aren't as bad as you thought they could be. You've become more resilient. You've endured. You can grow beyond a point and show the world that no matter what challenges a person faces, they don't have to let them destroy their future.

The past will soon be behind you, and you'll have a powerful story to tell! This is a great omen for any hard time you're currently in, Gemini. It means you win.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

What does a Cancer zodiac sign need? Stability. What is it you desire more than anything else? Everyone to get along.

So, today's Four of Wands is like a rainbow after the storm. You get what you're after, and the universe says to appreciate it and express gratitude.

Yes, Cancer. It's time to celebrate the small wins, especially those happening in your own family and home. Be vocal about what you see and love. Share your thoughts and feelings openly if you spot someone doing a good deed — rant and rave. Be the cheerleader of the day giving ra-ra's for everyone who shows up in loving and kind ways.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

You are patient, and part of your Leo personality is to be calculated and calm before you strike. Today, you will wish for speed. And yet, the opposite is what you ought to require from the world, according to the Eight of Wands, reversed.

When this tarot card is upright, it signifies you are being bombarded with work to the point of overwhelm. You may have recently experienced overworking and gotten used to it. So a lull makes you wonder if life is missing something, and you must look for action and adventure. Your mind may crave drama, but your body needs something else: sleep.

You may feel like situations should move along faster than they are. You may even wonder if you're stuck in a rut and must find a way out. Take time to understand what you're going through to know what to do next.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Most of the time, people like to keep things moving forward, especially if what has been done is still working. However, the Four of Swords tarot card signifies change. It's asking you to break from the usual and try to recreate the wheel.

You might not want to disrupt your flow. You may like how things are right now and don't like the idea of change. Why do something you've not done before if where you are now is OK? There may be some blind spots you're not seeing.

Ask a friend for their input. Get advice from an expert to hear their feedback to help you know what improvements you are missing out on due to familiarity.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

Well, this could be one of those days, Libra, where your peaceful demeanor gets challenged due to someone pushing your beautiful buttons.

Take note. What triggers a strong reaction in you? Know thyself is great advice to follow because if you understand your weak spots better than anyone else, you can find a way to protect yourself from someone using them against you.

The message from the card is to stay in control, as it can be easy for you to feel derailed by others.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Temperance

Patience is a virtue, and truth be told, you have it. Beneath your intense interior, you're actually quite calm. When you feel pushed or prodded, then you strike, but today, you may give people a pass; even if they get under your skin.

The Temperance tarot card is a sign of things to come while also giving you good advice on what to do and what not to do. Act out? No. Be calm. Yes, All things must be in moderation, Scorpio.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

You love to be around people, and as a social zodiac sign known for your gift of gab, you honestly feel best when you can openly share your thoughts without reserve.

Life is sweeter when you have friends to share time and conversation with. If you know people who can help you get through a tough time, tap into that resource. The Three of Pentacles reveals a need for a strong community and supportive social network. Life is too short not to have one. You feel loved and supported in ways that are hard to express in words when you do.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

As a Capricorn, you can handle pretty much anything that life throws your way. You are tough and thick skinned. You have resolve and grit. But, there are times when even you benefit from taking a break and letting other people do the work.

The Two of Pentacles symbolizes a balancing act. Do you have a lot going on? Do some of the priorities you need to juggle feel overwhelming? Ask for help. That's why you need to plan so you know what to do first and set the tone of your day for success.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

You rarely become so attached that you need to be around someone or something 24/7. However, the Queen of Cups reversed indicates that you might be feeling extra needy today. Even if that's not your style, be careful and avoid over-texting, over-calling, or feeling like someone isn't paying attention to you.

It's so easy to want to be around someone you care for, but today it's important to resist clingy emotions that foster a sense of insecurity or dependency.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Balance is so important in life, but you've also realized that there's a lot to be learned from others when you go beyond what is expected. You enjoy loving beyond borders and caring beyond what you need to do.

The Ten of Cups is about loving to an extreme, and even though you may like it, it's still important to find balance. Work on emotional wholeness today. There's so much to feeling at ease within your own body.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.