3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Successful New Era Starting On May 5, 2025

Starting on Monday, May 5, 2025, three zodiac signs enter a successful new era. Astrology points the way, and we end up seeing just how important a role the Virgo Moon plays when it comes to attracting greatness.

We've already been feeling pretty hopeful about things. Sure, the world is pretty weird right now, but there's that sense of individuality that won't be denied. In other words, we're still standing! We're still here! While we don't want to live in denial of what's going on in the world, we also don't want to sacrifice our precious mental health for it, which is exactly what the Virgo Moon protects. When we remember who we are and why we are here, we open up the doors to positive experiences and great new opportunities. Congrats to these zodiac signs entering a successful new era on Monday:

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

You’ve been holding it down, Taurus. You've been steady and grounded, even when things around you got a little sideways. Now comes the shift.

With the Virgo Moon lighting the way, opportunity doesn’t just knock; it pulls up a chair and asks how you take your coffee. You’re not chasing the good stuff anymore, you’re attracting it.

There’s something deeply satisfying about this moment. It’s not flashy, but it’s real. A new job lead, a creative solution, maybe even a long-awaited yes that finally shows up. And you’re ready. You’ve done the inner work, and the universe is showing you the outer reward.

Stay rooted in your truth. Keep showing up with that quiet confidence and warm strength. You don’t have to push. You don’t have to prove. Just receive. This one’s got your name on it.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

With the Moon in your sign, you are a magnet for meaning. There’s a special clarity coming your way now. This isn’t about dramatic shifts or overnight success; this is about small, smart decisions that lead to unmistakable gains.

You’re often the one behind the scenes, organizing, correcting, and healing. The work you've done is being noticed.

The Virgo Moon says your efforts are opening doors. New opportunities land because you’re ready for them, not because you lucked into them. That distinction matters to you.

So, lean into your gifts. Say yes to the invitation, the project, the path that just makes sense. You’re not overthinking this time (a rare thing, indeed), you’re listening to your inner compass. It’s pointing toward something solid, beautiful, and built to last.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Here comes that sweet spark of recognition, Aquarius. The Virgo Moon shines a practical light on your wild genius, and suddenly the world feels a little more ready for you. That oddball idea of yours is your solution. You’re on to something, and the universe is catching on.

You’re not here to blend in, and you know it. You never have been. But even you need the occasional confirmation that your path is leading somewhere worthwhile. That’s what this moment brings. A new opportunity could come through tech, collaboration, or something deeply humanitarian; this could be your big break.

What’s different now is your willingness to receive. You’re not just tossing ideas into the void, you’re sticking around to hear the opinions of others as they may just have something great to say.

That’s growth. That’s alignment. Trust it. On May 5, something brilliant is going to happen.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.