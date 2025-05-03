The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On May 4, 2025 — Pluto Retrograde Begins

The daily horoscope for May 4, 2025 reveals how the start of Pluto retrograde influences each zodiac sign. Pluto, the planet of transformation, is retrograde in Aquarius until October 2025. Over the next few months, Pluto’s retrograde in Aquarius is going to ask you some tough questions about how you’ve been using your creative power in the world and how you fit into the communities you’re a part of.

You might feel like you’re starting to reevaluate everything: your role in the group, your artistic contributions, your sense of belonging. It’s easy to get caught up in wanting to push forward, to show up with big, bold moves, but Pluto’s retrograde energy is pushing you to slow down, reflect, and get real with yourself.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Your zodiac sign's horoscope for Sunday, May 4, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Design: YourTango

Have you been showcasing your creativity for the sake of validation or for something deeper? Maybe you’ve been keeping things to yourself, hoarding your brilliance like it's too much for the world to handle. But the truth is, when you hold back, you only limit your own growth.

You may feel a pull to redefine how you show up in group settings or think about the legacy you’re leaving behind in these circles. Take a breath. Ask yourself: How are you truly connecting? The power lies in taking that first step toward using your gifts for the greater good, even if it feels like a risk.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Design: YourTango

You might feel like the pressure is mounting in your professional life today, and that could push you to ask some tough questions about your ambitions. Are you chasing success just for the title, the recognition, or the power that comes with it? Or are you aligned with a deeper sense of purpose in the work that you do?

It’s time to confront whether your career is built on outdated systems or whether you’re ready to tear those down and build something new that actually represents you. This moment of reckoning won’t necessarily give you all the answers you want, but it will make you ask: What’s worth fighting for? What legacy do you want to leave behind?

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Design: YourTango

You’re stepping into an expansive energy today, one that pushes you to break free from the confines of your immediate environment.

It’s all about challenging the limits of your own understanding. Sure, it might feel like you’re jumping into the unknown with no safety net, but isn’t that where the magic happens?

Are you ready to think bigger, to expand beyond what’s comfortable, to embrace something that shakes up your entire worldview? Go ahead. Push your boundaries. The horizon is calling, and it’s time to listen.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Design: YourTango

The world has a way of showing us where we’re holding on too tightly to things that no longer serve us, and today, that lesson might hit home. It could be emotional baggage, an old financial situation, or a lingering issue you thought was behind you, today you’re forced to confront it head-on. But don’t panic.

This isn’t about sinking into despair; it’s about acknowledging what’s no longer aligned with your true needs. If something needs to go, let it.

By releasing these old attachments, you’re making room for something better. There’s power in embracing the discomfort of change, and trust that the shift will take you closer to where you need to be.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Design: YourTango

You’re being asked to take a good hard look at your relationships today, especially the ones that matter most. You might feel like things are shifting, either too quickly or too drastically, but don’t panic. These changes are creating space for a more authentic version of your connection.

You might find yourself grappling with balance today, asking: How do I stay true to myself and also honor my relationship? It’s not about abandoning what you’ve built, but about evolving it into something deeper. Let go of the notion that relationships are static; instead, embrace the fluidity.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Design: YourTango

You may find yourself feeling the weight of your day-to-day responsibilities today, and it might feel like the universe is asking you to do more than you’re capable of. But instead of pushing through with frustration, take a moment to ask: What’s not working? What’s draining your energy, and how can you shift it?

The answer is in refining your routines, your health, and your approach to what you do every day. If you’ve been stuck in a cycle that doesn’t feel aligned with your long-term goals, today is the perfect moment to break free.

It’s all about creating space for more of what brings you peace and less of what weighs you down. Ask yourself: What can I release in order to move forward with purpose?

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Design: YourTango

Today, you might find yourself needing to take a break from all the responsibilities and dive into something that sparks your creativity and joy.

Sometimes we get so caught up in being responsible that we forget the importance of having fun and exploring new passions.

So go ahead, take that risk, embrace the adventure, and let yourself experience joy without any strings attached.

You deserve it. This is a reminder that life is about balance, and sometimes, the best way forward is by simply enjoying the ride.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Design: YourTango

The foundations you’ve built over the last few months are up for review today, and you may feel the pull to reconsider where you truly belong. And while change can feel like a disruption, it’s actually an invitation to reevaluate what truly nurtures your soul. Are you living in a way that feels grounded and secure?

Or are you just holding on to old habits that no longer serve your needs? This energetic portal is giving you the opportunity to rebuild from the ground up, to create something that feels like a true reflection of who you are now. Don’t resist the shift; embrace it.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Design: YourTango

Your mind is racing with ideas today, and you’re feeling the need to express yourself more fully than usual. Communicate your truth in a way that connects with the world around you. But as you start speaking your mind, ask yourself: Is this coming from a place of authenticity?

Are you being true to your own voice, or just reacting to the noise around you? Trust that when you tap into what’s real and raw, your words will resonate with the right people. It’s not about convincing anyone, it’s about being heard.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Design: YourTango

Today, your focus turns to what you own and how you manage your resources. Possibly it’s financial matters, your possessions, or even your values, you may feel like the universe is pushing you to reconsider how you approach the material side of life.

If you’ve been feeling stuck or limited by your current situation, today is the perfect moment to think outside the box and shake things up.

What habits or beliefs are keeping you from expanding? It’s time to redefine what security means to you. Don’t be afraid to make the changes necessary to create a life that truly aligns with your desires.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Design: YourTango

The world is turning its eyes toward you today, and you may feel like the focus is entirely on how you present yourself. But don’t get caught up in the pressure to perform.

The real power comes when you own your authenticity, quirks, flaws, and all. It’s time to show up as you truly are, unapologetically. Forget what others think or expect of you. This moment is about redefining what it means to be you, and owning it.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Design: YourTango

You're being asked to dig into your inner world and explore what’s been lurking beneath the surface. Whether it’s unresolved emotions, old fears, or unconscious patterns, something is calling for your attention. This isn’t about pushing these feelings away.

Trust that by confronting the darker parts of yourself, you will uncover the tools to move forward more freely. The truth is hidden, but it’s not buried too deep. Let yourself uncover what needs to be released so you can step into a new chapter of growth and transformation.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.