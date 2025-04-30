Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For May 1, 2025

On May 1, 2025, the one-card tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign involves a highly active Moon, which speaks to Venus, Neptune, and the Sun. The Moon enters the sign of Cancer, bringing water and emotional energy into our daily tarot card reading. With the Moon entering an emotional sign, then entering two very challenging situations with Venus and Neptune, there's a risk of becoming overwhelmed by our emotions, and denial can creep in.

The Moon in Cancer directs us to the Chariot tarot card, which reveals how we feel when doing hard things. We want to give up; sometimes we think quitting will be easier than finishing what we've started. The truth is that when you hang on and stay the course, time flies quickly, and you feel satisfied that you didn't give in to your fears.

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for May 1, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

Make today a self-care day. The Ace of Cups, reversed issues a warning that you may be burning the candle from both ends. You can avoid burnout when you prioritize your health and well-being.

When can you carve out a little bit of time in the day to tend ot your emotional well-being. What gives you a sense of peace? Are you doing too much? Evaluate your current schedule to see where you can work in some quality me-time today.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Cups

There's a saying, "Many hands makes the work light,". The Three of Cups is the perfect example of this belief in action. Today, ask for help. You may prefer to do most everything by your own strength, but there are people who would love to be a part of your story.

You won't find out who they are until you inquire who has time and interest. If you get some people onboard to help you complete something meaningful for you and it benefits them as well, consider it a win for all.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

Let go of the past. The Three of Swords, reversed indicates major negative emotions finally being put to rest so that you can move foward and forget how hurt you were by someone you loved.

Betrayal always leaves a scar, but you don't have to allow yourself to feel defeated any longer. You have the power to take ownership of your healing and declare yourself free from the impact of another person's decision so you can enjoy your life.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

You are smart enough to recognize when someone has poor intentions toward you. the King of Cups, reversed is about manipulation tactics and it's a nudge to listen to your gut when it says something isn't right.

You may prefer to see the good in people because you always intend kindness towards others. The sad reality is that not all people are like you. When the writing is on the wall be sure to read it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

You can do too much all in the name of being productive. In fact, doing too much can cause you to feel like you have nothing left to give later.

Today's Seven of Pentacles, reversed is a reminder to measure time and energy as limited resources. It's great to have an abundance mindset, but don't do so at the cost of yoru health or sanity. Live a balanced life.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Death

Endings aren't the worst that can happen. Sometimes the greatest sense of relief comes when you end a situation that isn't helpful to you.

The Death tarot card is often feared because it's perceived to mean that a significant loss is near; however, you may be losing something you've prayed to end for a long time. This is good news and one to celebrate when it happens.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

You are an open-hearted person, which is why generosity comes so naturally to you. So, when you give, you oftne anticipate the beauty of reciprocation. But, there are people who see kindness as weakness, even if it's not the case.

The Six of Pentacles, reversed is letting you know to be kind but also wise. You want to make sure that you aren't being taken advantage of, a situation all too common when your guards are down and your heart is wide open.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversedGood things come to those who wait, and if you've been hoping for your life to get better after a long struggle, you're in luck.

The Five of Swords, reversed is a weight being lifted off of your shoulders. Your burdens seem to disappear. Things fall into place as they ought to do.

You don't have to worry about a problem that robbed you of time and peace. Instead, you can relax and enjoy resolution and peace.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

Peace happens when you work for it, and sometimes it just comes you for no reason at all.

The Five of Swords, reversed is giving you the greenlight to pursue joy, happiness and a sense of sweet stillness when you allow life to happen at a nice smooth pace. Why struggle if you don't have to?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

Stop being stubborn, Capricorn. Today's message is fairly clear, if you refuse to learn a lesson you'll have to repeat it again and again.

There are times when admitting your wrong hurts in the moment, but it won't sting long-term. Continuing to do something after you realize it ought to stop only leads to greater problems down the road. Nip it now.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

A dollar spent here and there may seem harmless initially, but spending money without thinking adds up over time.

You might not realize how much you've lost from little indulgences until it's too late to recover from them.

Today's Page of Pentacles, reversed warns against overspending but it also is a reminder to pinch pennies when you can.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

It's OK to be expressive, and you don' have to limit yourself to words. You can choose any means of communicating your thoughts and feelings.

In fact, the Knight of Cups is an invitation to explore your artisitc side. You may not feel like you're talented, but you don't have to be a pro. Start small and see where your heart takes you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.