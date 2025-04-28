Your Love Horoscope Is Here For Tuesday, April 29 — Use Your Gift Of Gab

What's in store for each zodiac sign's love horoscope on April 29, 2025? The Moon in Gemini helps to bring a lightness to any emotional weight you may have felt like you’ve been carrying. The energy of the Moon in Gemini allows you to share your feelings with your partner, or new love, with a sense of optimism and trust that everything will be OK.

You have to be careful not to overshare or simply talk for the sake of talking, as a Gemini can be very chatty. However, as long as you do this, energy can help you share the feelings you’ve been keeping inside and experience greater joy in your relationship.

Gemini helps create the space to enjoy your shared connection. Gemini tends not to get bogged down by negativity or what doesn’t matter, allowing you to understand your feelings better.

With the Moon in Gemini, you may not have the ability to reflect deeply, but you will be gifted with the ability to share your feelings and trust that by doing so, it will only help your relationship. Now, let's find out what this means for each zodiac sign in astrology.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on April 29, 2025:

Aries

Make sure you’re consciously listening, Aries. You are the leader of the zodiac, and because of that, you do tend to take the lead in conversations.

While this is a strength, it can also work to your detriment because your partner often doesn’t feel heard.

Be sure to consciously listen to your partner or someone that you have your eyes on. Even if the conversation isn’t related to romantic matters, you want to be sure that you’re learning as much about them as they are about you.

Taurus

Give it another chance, Taurus. After celebrating your annual New Moon on April 27, you may have been considering leaving a relationship and starting over.

However, the Moon in Gemini may encourage you to give this connection another chance. While you must be mindful of your reasons and feelings, it’s also OK if this relationship doesn’t feel over.

Be honest with what you need to move forward, and explain your feelings honestly.

Gemini

You don’t need to sugarcoat the truth, Gemini. As the Moon slips into Gemini today in the early morning hours, you will experience a deeper connection with yourself. While this can positively impact your relationship, you do want to make sure to reflect on themes of compromise.

The Moon in Gemini will encourage you to share your feelings. However, it may also leave you less likely to compromise on issues. Compromise is key to a relationship, so be mindful of working together rather than against your partner.

Cancer

Don’t be afraid to share your dreams, Cancer. The Moon in Gemini will fall into your house of dreams, encouraging you to share what you want for your life with the person you love.

This may be in a new relationship that would be beneficial or help you restructure an existing connection. While it’s been challenging for you to embrace your dreams and see them as possible, you have. Now, the only step is sharing them with the person you’re hoping to share your life with.

Leo

Don’t try to force anything, Leo. Romantic matters may feel challenging, but that doesn’t mean you need to force anything. Rather than feel like you must show up in a particular way or plan a date night, let yourself honor how you feel.

The Moon in Gemini will make you want to spend the evening with friends over any love interest, precisely what you should do.

Use this time to talk to your friends about how you’ve been feeling, instead of trying to pretend that everything is fine. This may help shed light on any choices you’ve considered in your romantic life.

Virgo

Take time to see what is good, Virgo. You can manifest whatever you wish in your romantic life, but you must also make time to enjoy it.

The Gemini Moon will help you appreciate what you have rather than only thinking about what you still want to achieve.

This will result in your partner feeling less pressure to do anything, increasing their desire. Just let yourself express gratitude for that special person in your life, as it will help you further your connection.

Libra

New love may soon arrive, Libra. You may be currently traveling or planning an adventure. This may involve embracing different experiences where you currently reside.

You are busy making a life you love and enjoying every minute of it, usually when love finds you. Rather than focusing all your energy on a relationship, you’ve been investing it in yourself, which shows.

Today’s Gemini Moon will bring a new connection into your life that aligns with your desires and helps you get confirmation for any decisions that have brought you to this moment.

Scorpio

Be honest with yourself, dear Scorpio. The Gemini Moon will help you start voicing the changes you hope to make in your romantic life.

You are already well aware of what needs to change, but you haven’t let yourself take the step to start sharing it with your partner or others in your life.

Rather than overthinking how any information will be taken, you must open up and let yourself share your feelings, as this will become the catalyst for immense changes in the future.

Sagittarius

Be in love, Sagittarius. The Gemini Moon will be in your house of relationships, encouraging you to embrace your feelings, including love.

You’ve recently met someone new or have rekindled a past relationship. While everything has been going well, you need to let yourself share just how deeply you’re feeling about this person in your life.

There’s no reason to keep up your guard and feel you must protect yourself in this connection. Acknowledge your feelings and let yourself open up; you’ll feel better, and your relationship will only grow.

Capricorn

It’s okay to take a break, Capricorn. A break in a relationship doesn’t have to mean a break-up or a separation. A relationship can sometimes feel overwhelming when you’ve been busy with life.

It’s better to ask for a break, as long as you’re specific about what you need, than to continue and create greater challenges in your relationship.

In your case, a break would let you regroup, rest, and reflect on why you chose this particular person, which could make all the difference in saving this relationship.

Aquarius

Make plans to enjoy the day, Aquarius. The Moon in Gemini falls into your house of joy, romance, and connection. Make today all about focusing on the connections in your life that help to build you up, and hopefully, your relationship is part of that.

Rather than worry about any plans, leave that up to others, and focus on going with the flow.

Don’t worry about anything outside this moment; instead, embrace the lighthearted energy and enjoy time with all you love. Life doesn’t always need to be complicated, but you need to be the one to see that.

Pisces

Love the life you live, dear Pisces. Gemini rules over your serious romantic relationships and the home where you live. While you may not feel especially outgoing or extroverted today, you will want to enjoy your home and time with those you care about.

Although you will be feeling sociable today, don’t force yourself to do anything that doesn’t resonate. Invite friends over to your home for dinner or plan a romantic evening for you and your partner. Your home has become a place of great importance to you over the last year, so take the time to enjoy it.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.