3 Zodiac Signs Have A Much Happier Life Starting On April 29, 2025

Starting on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, three zodiac signs have a much happier life. We're all aware that life comes with its struggles and that, for the most part, we learn a great deal from those struggles. However, we also know that we need more than the nonstop lesson-giving sessions the universe likes to drop in our laps.

We are fortunate that on Tuesday, we're in astrological "good hands" as the Moon aligns with Mars, showing us that a full stop is in order when it comes to the struggle we've been enduring.

Three zodiac signs will finally come to terms with a particularly hard struggle, and will never have to look back at it again. For this, we are grateful. We've learned what we needed to learn, and now we are ready to face the new day and enter a much happier life.

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

You've been pushing through an emotional weight that few others even know you're carrying. The Moon aligning with Mars gives you the boost you've been waiting for. It's like someone finally cut the rope that was keeping you tethered to the past.

This isn’t about forgetting, Cancer; it’s about finally being done. You’ve learned from the pain, but now you’re choosing peace. This moment brings a calm confidence that’s been missing from your days, and you’re ready to move on with a clearer heart.

Let yourself breathe. There’s no need to brace yourself for disaster anymore. You made it through. That in itself is a kind of victory. This is what April 29 brings you, Cancer. A much happier life! Good for you!

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

You've been holding everything together with sheer willpower, and while that's admirable, it’s also exhausting. With the Moon aligning with Mars, your burden lifts — not because someone else steps in, but because something finally gives. The situation that’s been testing your limits eases up, and so do you.

You may receive unexpected help, or simply wake up knowing it’s no longer your job to fight that same old battle. This is empowerment, Leo; you are now empowered. You haven't surrendered, you've just taken back your strength.

And you are most certainly not giving up; you're getting smarter. The struggle ends not with a bang, but with a breath of clarity. Own that. You are entering a much happier life starting Tuesday!

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

On April 29, you may find that you’ve been working overtime to fix something that maybe was never yours to fix in the first place. The alignment of the Moon and Mars clears the air and shows you that stepping back isn’t failure; it's your personal road to freedom.

You’ve done more than your fair share, and now the universe is calling "time." This could be the day you realize that your energy is better spent elsewhere. That clarity alone will feel like a huge win.

The tension dissolves, and in its place is the kind of calm that lets you focus on what you truly need. Let the pressure go. You’ve earned the right to live a little lighter, and from here on out, you will.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.