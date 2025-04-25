Each Zodiac Sign's Daily Tarot Horoscope For April 26, 2025

On April 26, 2025, we hear a word of wisdom from our daily tarot horoscopes. Each zodiac sign will feel the intense effects of the Moon in Aries working in harmony with Jupiter, the planet that loves to grow things. There's a tendency to overdo it on Saturday, and you may be tempted to pile on much more than you can humanly do without some sort of help from technology or other people.

Taper down your expectations if you feel a bit overwhelmed. Realize that some things must be delegated to others and accepted as good enough until you can return to improve on them later. There may be some hesitation to hold back your desire to pursue more out of life. What matters is that you continue to live authentically and from the heart. Here's what else is in store for your zodiac sign this Saturday, according to a tarot card reader.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope on April 26, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Do you have a lot of things you need to get done today? The Two of Pentacles suggests multitasking to maximize your time and hit all your priorities before the day ends.

While it's typically not a good idea to do too many things, are there items you can stack to crank them out quickly? See what tasks are manageable by batching them together. Consider productivity hacks like block scheduling time or automating things that can be delegated to tech.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Get emotionally involved, Taurus. You're about to be invited to a sweet project that fills your heart with joy and passion. You may prefer to remain stoic and distant from the work you do to maintain perspective.

However, some creative pursuits require a bit more heart into them. So, allow yourself to cut loose and enjoy yourself. Get comfortable with the messy part of making something great.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

You can set a goal, have sure-fire plans, and feel like everything is running smoothly when suddenly the universe creates a detour, prompting a delay. You may be told that you must wait for something to transpire before you can proceed with what you originally intended to do today.

Waiting may frustrate you, and perhaps worry you, especially during time-sensitive situations. However, being delayed may be a celestial form of protection. Don't be afraid to go with the flow even when things don't make sense now.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

Tap into your resources, including your friendships, business and professional connections, prior involvements, and anything else that comes to mind. Today's objective is to utilize the things available to you to get things done.

You may not enjoy asking for help or giving others the impression that you're less self-sufficient than you project yourself to be. But, think big picture. Do you enjoy knowing people need and appreciate you? Flip the page and imagine how good it must feel to others when you need them.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

It's OK to mourn the past, and it's even fine to be sad for a bit longer than you may have thought you'd feel. When you are hurt or sensing a loss, there's no timeline on grief.

You can feel sad about things for as long as it takes you to process those tough emotions. Your heart may not know what to do after being disappointed. Try talking things over with a friend or writing. Go for walks and focus on self-care.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

Believe in yourself. It's never easy to start a project or a new life phase at the beginning, so sometimes you simply have to take a leap of faith and start.

You'll figure things out as you go. Some answers don't need to be known until you reach a certain point. Bravely develops character, and sometimes doing something you're afraid of shows you how strong you truly are.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

It's OK to quit what you thought you wanted to finish. There's a point in a journey when you change, and what you do no longer aligns with who you are.

You don't need to be inauthentic or deny that you've outgrown an idea or no longer feel committed to a cause. You can adjust and adapt to this new mindset; others will, too, once they see you're serious and know what you want. If that means you don't want what you used to desire.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Peace is the perfect combination for spiritual soul-searching. The Hermit tarot invites one to briefly escape from the world and spend time doing spiritual things. Do you have something you need to pray about?

Is there a person or occasion you want to surrender to the universe and put it in a higher power's hands? Give yourself time to do that in silence and truly feel secure with this divine decision.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Death

Endings are just as much a part of life as new beginnings. You may be unwilling to close a chapter in your life because of how much you loved it, but a new start is just around the corner, calling you to let go and move on.

Closure is on the horizon; even if you resist it, it's coming to you and for you. Savor the moment, but also remember things often live in our memories where it can be revised as many times as you want and relived as much as you crave.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

Be a shoulder to lean on, Capricorn. Some people struggle to manage and process their emotions, so they act moody or difficult during simple interactions. You may not understand what's happening in the moment, but taking a step back to evaluate the situation can help you figure things out.

Today, you should be a supportive friend, partner or mentor, especially if you notice someone close to you is going through a tough time.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

Betrayal hurts, and being cheated on or lied to also hurts. Today's tough moment becomes part of a long-overdue healing journey.

You may feel remorseful about hurting someone you know, or you may be the one who needs to ask for forgiveness. The key is to pick up where you left off with honesty and transparency to build trust.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Imagine a world full of compassion and kindness where you can show up each day looking for new ways to demonstrate love and support toward others.

You can experience this type of healing energy if you can divert some of your attention toward the water and take in all that life has to offer if you allow it to lead.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.