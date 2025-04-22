Each Zodiac Sign Has A Message From The Tarot On Wednesday, April 23

On April 23, 2025, each zodiac sign starts the day with a change in lunar energy, which manifests itself in our daily tarot card reading. The Moon leaves inquisitive Aquarius to enter the subconscious nature of Pisces. Pisces rules the Moon tarot card, which signifies escapism and even lies. While there's still debate as to whether or not the moon impacts human emotions, we know that the mystery of the changing moon can captivate us so we become lost in our imagination. But that may not be so bad. Imagination is what creates innovation. We need it because of its protective nature, preventing us from staying stagnant.

Philippe St Genoux says, "Tarot and dreams are two dialects in the language of the soul.” And so we look to the Moon and its ever-changing ways and realize that we also change. We evolve. Our soul hides secrets, and we are often surprised by what we discover within ourselves. Today, let's turn to the tarot to explore the depths of its meaning, with a tarot card for each zodiac sign in astrology.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for April 23, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Lovers

Love is about balance and wholeness, Aries. Today, when possible, find more ways to get along and add value to your relationships.

When you think about what you can get from others, consider changing your mindset and searching for ways to give more of yourself. Watch how your love life improves when two people find more ways to be giving and loving toward each other.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Enjoy what you've created, Taurus. When you have earned so many things in life, it's easy to get caught up in the winning and not take pleasure in your life's work.

Life moves quickly, and it's good to pause and think about how good fortune has been to you in life. You're very blessed, and that's what the Nine of Pentacles means for you — a life filled with abundance.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Tower

The Tower tarot card also means that something you did not plan for will happen. So, Gemini, things are about to change.

Yes, change is coming unexpectedly, but try not to worry when you see how what you hoped would go a certain way does not.

There are many reasons why the universe has moved. You are in a different direction. Anticipate an adventure. The path may be foreign, but the destination will benefit you greatly.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Page of Cups

What is life without a little playful flirtation with your partner or someone you like? Today, you may capture the attention of someone you find attractive.

Be open to the spontaneous nature of light love that doesn't need to go anywhere or serve a purpose beyond making you think of how good it feels to be alive.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Work hard for what you want to experience, Leo. You may find that your good fortune comes when you apply your energy and talents toward a single endeavor.

Pick a goal you'd like to accomplish. What will it take for you to see this situation come true? Who do you need to work with? Get into the feelings and seeing of your dreams and watch how the universe bends to help you.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: King of Swords

There's always one person who, despite all the change and chaotic action, has a sensible thing to say. Your thoughtful and grounded nature keeps everything moving forward seamlessly.

Today, you are the friend others lean on for support and sound advice. Be honest when asked what you think. Lead with wisdom, and don't be afraid to speak the truth as you see it.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Wands

A new journey unfolds in your life. You might have been the one to initiate it or you may be asked to work on a project at work or at home. Think about your next steps and formulate your plans for a successful finish.

It's always best to start with an idea of what you need and how long it will take you to do what you need to do. Rather than wing it or go with the flow, be extra diligent and intentional with your work.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Moon

This tarot card often comes up when someone is acting deceitfully. Pay attention to the small details. You may find someone you usually trust isn't fully transparent or honest.

At first, it can feel like you are being paranoid, and you shouldn't feel this way, but see if there's any merit to your suspicions. Sometimes you're right, even when you initially feel your gut instincts are wrong.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Family love is one of the best experiences you can have in life. Today, this tarot card projects you to an image of complete support from relatives and people who love you.

You may have a grandparent praying for you or people who see what you're doing and expect only good things. During times when you feel alone, especially if you're not close to family, your friends may come in and give you the support you need.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Watch your back; whenever you have the Five of Swords, you may hear news about a backstabber who has only one thing in mind, and that's to create trouble.

If someone tries to pull you into gossip or thinking poorly about someone you don't know, avoid it. Stay strong in your integrity. Based on your experiences, base your ideas or impressions about people you know and don't know well.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Judgement

The Judgement tarot card indicates a person who has gained a lot of insight from hard life experiences that taught invaluable life lessons. Would that be you? What life lessons have you learned recently?

The Judgement tarot card typically comes to someone who has gone through a tough time and gained wisdom from their pain and heartache. Knowing that you have grown more mature and emotionally stronger as a result of a disappointment can make the process less painful.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Empress

What beautiful thing are you hoping to get before the end of the year? The Empress is a symbol of nurturing a vision or a dream that, like a pregnancy, brings into the world something that eventually has a life of its own.

Pour yourself into a life work that extends beyond you and this lifetime. Think legacy. Think long term and how your dreams not only do something for you but gives hope to others.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.