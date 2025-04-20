Your Weekly Horoscope For April 21 - 27, 2025 — Taurus Season Is Here

The weekly horoscope for April 21 - 27, 2025 reveals a week of embracing the softer side of life as Taurus season begins. We start the week with Aquarius Moon energy encouraging us to connect and communicate more. On the 23rd, the Moon enters Pisces, lifting our spirits, especially with Venus in the same sign for one more week before entering Aries again.

The Aries Moon on the 25th will bring back that spark of strength that leads us into the powerful New Moon in Taurus energy on the 27th. Although Venus is direct, the New Moon in Taurus will help us consider what we look for in love, whether it is discovering love through a partnership, hobby, or next career step. This week, we finally feel like we're back in control and can better craft our path forward.

Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for April 21 - 27, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Aquarius Moon energy starts the week supercharging the way you think. You're more flexible with your schedules and how you socialize.

On Wednesday, the Pisces Moon helps you feel more methodical and strategic — give yourself the nourishment your heart is demanding of you right now.

The Moon in your sign on the 25th serves as a prelude to this fantastic New Moon in Taurus on the 27th. This Venus-ruled Moon serves as a blueprint for your expectations for love moving forward. Now that Venus is direct, you have a lot more clarity regarding finances and relationships.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, this is a very powerful week for you now that it is officially your zodiac season. This is a good reset period for you, especially with your ruling planet now direct.

The encouraging Aquarius Moon energy starts the week transiting the highest point in your chart, making you feel like you can conquer any obstacles that cross your path.

The Pisces Moon on the 23rd makes Wednesday a good day for you to get reacquainted with your values and build stronger bonds with those around you.

The New Moon in your sign on Sunday, April 27 closes the week, initiating a new chapter that will continue for the next six months. You will see why the most important relationship you can build right now is the one with yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Aquarius Moon early this week will make a trine to Jupiter in your sign, uplifting you.

Saturn’s impact becomes strengthened during the Moon in Pisces beginning on the 23rd, helping you evaluate what you want in terms of your goals and where you see yourself in the future. It's a great week to start new things with Mercury, your ruling planet, now direct.

More learning experiences come through the Aries Moon on Friday, which will strengthen your skillset and help you evolve them. The New Moon in Taurus on the 27th will show you what more you need to learn to continue your evolution over the next six months.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

On Monday, April 21, the Aquarius Moon has you focused on self-care and being yourself. Writing can be therapeutic right now. Expressing your thoughts can help you release emotions or find clarity.

Once the Moon is in Pisces beginning on the 23rd, you may feel more vulnerable and open to sharing your thoughts and ideas with someone you trust. This is a transit that also helps you process your feelings.

However, the Aries Moon on Friday is a different story. This fiery energy has you ready to take command, be bolder, and lead.

Things get interesting during the New Moon in Taurus on the 27th, which highlights the importance of balance when it comes to work and your personal life. Over the next six months, you will learn how to better manage your time and energy.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, your relationship house is activated early in the week through the Aquarius Moon. It is a good time to process what you have learned so far, especially with Mars now in your sign. Be open to releasing any hold a past relationship or friendship may have on you.

The Pisces Moon helps give you some encouragement and self-assurance beginning on the 23rd. You will be more comfortable moving forward.

Afterward, the Aries Moon on Friday makes a trine to your sign, bringing support, confidence, and optimism. These positive themes ensure a successful New Moon in Taurus on April 27, reminding you that you can accomplish anything. The New Moon will help you make solid goals and plans for your future. There’s time for you to put into practice what you learned — don't let your inner critic take control.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This Taurus season brings a lot of blessings to earth signs like you, Virgo. And now with all these planets direct, the week feels like a new beginning.

The Aquarius Moon early in the week helps you build and create some structure, but you’re fine with this because you like to plan ahead.

The Pisces Moon on Wednesday makes it easy for you to reconcile and heal relationship trauma from partners in the past. Once the Moon is in Aries on Friday, you have the opportunity to test your courage, valor, and strength.

The New Moon in Taurus on April 27 is a wonderful transit bringing opportunities for travel, learning, and opening your mind to new concepts and philosophies. It is a potent time for socializing and meeting new people. The energy may help you to set the foundation for what you want in the future.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, your ruling planet, Venus, is taking control for the next several weeks of Taurus season.

The Aquarius Moon on Monday helps you to feel a lot more optimistic when it comes to love. Those in relationships can connect with their partner on a new level.

The Pisces Moon on Wednesday helps you restructure your day-to-day and find things that help streamline your routine and work better for you. You’re able to work on your tasks more efficiently because you have Saturn helping you stay on top and continue forward.

The Aries Moon on Friday brings enjoyable moments over the weekend with partners and friends, making this a period for you to seek the balance you’ve desired within your relationships.

The New Moon in Taurus on April 27 centers around the Venusian things; visit a restaurant, museum, or start a craft. Do things that bring you a lot of joy and enjoy the positive energy that lasts for the next couple of months.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, Taurus season puts the spotlight on your relationships and the Aquarian energy early in the week enhances this. This is going to be centered around home, making this week a good time for you to reconcile and connect with family.

Once the Moon is in Pisces on Wednesday, you can evaluate what you want to pursue or create because planets are all now direct. Once we get into the Aries energy on Friday, you'll have the fortitude, strength, and structure to work diligently towards your goals.

The New Moon in Taurus on April 27 further highlights your relationship house, and you’re going to see what you desire in a partner. If you’re in an existing relationship, it's good time to communicate effectively what you desire to improve within your partnership. If you’re single, it is time for you to meet someone new!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Aquarius energy early in the week has you working diligently towards your goals.

The Moon enters Pisces on the 23rd, which focuses on themes connected to home, stability, and taking care of yourself.

The Moon in Aries on Friday is a game changer for you, especially if you need some discipline regarding the work that you’re doing. Aries energy will have you very focused and ready to take positive action.

The New Moon on the 27th will be in the exalted sign of Taurus. This New Moon brings you plenty of good opportunities to evolve all of your plans.

This Taurus season will be about how you change course, analyze the steps you need to take, and take action. It is a practical moment that is going to help you further climb up that ladder.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The week begins with fellow Saturnian sign Aquarius giving you grounding energy when it comes to how you manage your finances. It can feel eye-opening, but this Taurus season has you solution-oriented. You are going to adjust whatever is needed in order to continue bringing more growth.

The Pisces Moon on Wednesday elevates your ideas, gives you new inspiration, and helps you to meet people who fire up those neurons.

The Aries Moon this Friday feels motivational. The cardinal energy fuels and reassures you to continue pursuing your goals and dreams, a theme that continues during the Taurus New Moon on the 27th. The impact of this lunar transit will have you believing again in love.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon in your sign to start the week brings solid change to love and romance, intensifying the energy of Mars in opposition to Pluto in your sign.

When the Moon is in Pisces on Wednesday, you feel much more romantic. Consider reconciling with either a partner or friend, which may come easier during the Aries Moon on Friday which helps you make new friends and socialize.

This Taurus season is all about making deeper connections, and the New Moon in Taurus on April 27 represents a perfect opportunity to focus on what you desire in the future. You will be able to make it a reality over the next six months as long as you are willing to put in the work.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, there will be an emphasis on grounding yourself with the Aquarius Moon on Monday encouraging a day of reflection. Relax and take it easy before the Moon enters your sign on Wednesday, revitalizing you and helping you gain confidence while sharing that wonderful, beautiful energy that makes you who you are.

The Aries Moon on Friday continues elevating you, helping you focus and center on what is needed in terms of how you value yourself. This week, you will be more analytical when it comes to your finances. You’re going to see what you’re going to do to move ahead.

The Taurus New Moon ends the week bringing us all back to connecting with the beauty that Venus promotes: doing the things that make us all feel enchanted. Experience travel and eat good food. Thankfully, this transit energy will carry on for the next six months, brightening the future for the collective.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.