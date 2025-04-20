3 Zodiac Signs Overcome A Specific Problem From Now To April 27

This week, three zodiac signs overcome a specific problem from now through April 27, 2025. The Sun squares Pluto on April 23, creating a transfer of control; someone is trying to control you. Pluto rules the dark and hidden undercurrents, including crime, so when walking somewhere at night or in a dangerous area, use caution. On April 24th, Venus is conjunct Saturn, which is ‘exact.’ Venus turned direct on April 12, conjunct Saturn — not a good placement for Venus. This restrictive aspect affects relationships and money. Even though Venus moves forward all month, some troubled relationships will end. April 26th, Mars will oppose Pluto, a difficult aspect, and the third we experience due to Mars’ earlier retrograde.

Expect major events in the world and our own lives, which can lead to anger, arguments, and power struggles, and it could even represent violence or accidents, so use care. If you push someone, expect pushback in return. This energy will occur at least three days before and after, and exact on April 26. The New Moon falls on April 27 at seven degrees of Taurus, a supermoon. Super moons are associated with weather and earth-related events, particularly earthquakes. This is a difficult New Moon since it squares Pluto and Mars, which are prone to strife and arguments, especially connected with women. The zodiac signs most affected include Leo, Scorpio and Taurus; let's find out how.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Three zodiac signs overcome a specific problem the week of April 21 - 27, 2025:

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

This week, Mars opposes Pluto from your first to your seventh house of partners. Bear in mind, this could be romantic partners or those you work with, and in all likelihood, the issue concerns work or career. This week's explosive aspect can derail something if not handled properly. This aspect began on November 3, 2024, and again in the first week of January 2025. It seems there is someone in your life who is rather stubborn; you have experienced issues in the past, which can result in a deadlock now.

The best thing you can do is not lock horns or argue; you will do better if you handle the issue with diplomacy, especially since your career is involved and you have probably dealt with this person or issue in the past. If you don’t let the heated energy overtake your emotions and remain calm, your chart not only indicates you will get through this, but there could be an unexpected reward concerning money, either now or in the future.

Advertisement

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Like Leo, you will have issues this week relating to someone who is in your life on a daily basis. This could be a romantic partner, with the moon in your seventh house, which will square Mars and Pluto, or it could be an issue that comes to light involving work. These aspects will undoubtedly form difficult configurations this week, leading to a certain amount of stress.

First, the situation involving a power struggle will have to be acknowledged before it can be solved. This is likely to occur just a day or so before the new moon, and it has the potential to put you on a new and better path. Diplomacy and acknowledging the issues in a calm, as opposed to heated, manner is the only answer.

There is a good chance you will receive a show of support from an unexpected period in love or work that will be of help or at the very least boost your confidence. With this, you should be able to get through any difficult conversations or negotiations and get back on track or at least a better track than what you have experienced.

Advertisement

3. Taurus

Design: YourTango

The Sun and new moon's entrance into Taurus will create conflict this week as they clash with Mars and then Pluto, creating tension in friendships and relationships, especially those involved in any kind of joint or shared resources. This may involve relationship expectations and boundaries that, if left unchecked, could result in struggles for control.

The only option for resolution is honest communication and conversation about the relationship and expectations. You will need to listen to your partner or the other person and their viewpoint to understand if and how this clashes with your views. If this issue has occurred before, you may need to spend some time reflecting on your personal values and your relationship with the past and potentially past relationships. It may be time to leave some emotional baggage where it belongs: in the past, before you can truly move forward.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.