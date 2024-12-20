How The Intense Astrology Of 2025 Influences Aquarius All Year, According To An Astrologer

Aquarius, when the stars shine in 2025, they shine for you! The Aquarius 2025 horoscope shows it will be your year to thrive and push past the obstacles previously holding you back. Nothing can stop you now!

Aquarius 2025 horoscope

The beginning of 2025 will be pretty awesome, especially with the positive surprises coming your way as the weeks progress.

March and November are two of the best months for Aquarius in 2025.

Things will truly kick off for Aquarius in March, when you feel like you can do no wrong. Challengers and challenges will seemingly evaporate before any hassle even begins. The New Moon Partial Solar Eclipse in Aries on March 29 is an important date in this regard as this transit will bring out Aquarius' secret superpowers. Whatever you set your mind to will manifest. But because solar eclipses carry the energy of both endings and beginnings, try to focus on finite goals.

November will pop for Aquarius too, especially once Uranus retrograde in Taurus begins on November 7. As your planetary ruler, Uranus is very different from the energy of Taurus, so its presence in Taurus (especially as a retrograde) always stirs up the status quo in areas that seem to be complacent and itching for change, evolution, and initiative.

Look to areas in your own life where this may be true, whether in romance, your professional field (where you can directly impact the change, however small or big), or even in your personal life and hobbies. You will be able to utilize this Uranian energy to create lasting positivity if you wish, an energy that will grow into 2026.

May and the latter half of June are the most challenging months for Aquarius in 2025.

Things will not always be sunny and bright for Aquarius in 2025. One of the more challenging months for you will be May, when you may feel as if things are being kicked over in your life just for cruel giggles. But, in truth, this change will force you to acknowledge areas where others are taking advantage of your generosity or where you are allowing certain bad habits to proliferate.

Cosmic consequences are not pretty, but once Sun enters Gemini on May 20, this challenge will begin rewarding you for any initiative you take to change the status quo or change yourself (and your life) for the better.

Cancer season, beginning on June 20, will also be challenging for Aquarius' relationships. Don't breadcrumb those who mean the most to you. Spend quality time and prioritize love..

Aquarius 2025 career horoscope

Aquarius, you must be careful of where you expend your energy and choose to focus in 2025. Everything will have an impact on your career, whether positively or otherwise.

March will be an important month in this regard as Mercury retrograde in Aries on March 15 and Juno retrograde in Sagittarius on March 19 create peer pressure that hinders more than helps. If you can stay grounded and trust that walking to the beat of your own drum is good, you will understand why the zodiac sign of Aquarius is always considered an outcast until it becomes the norm and trendsetter.

Trust your process and recognize that you're at the cutting edge in your career, although people will only see your genius once the results are in, which may take a few more years. In June, you will find like-minded peers walking a similar path who will help and support your career.

Aquarius 2025 money horoscope

Be more mindful of how you spend your money in 2025, Aquarius. Your magnanimity and generosity may be preyed on by the unscrupulous. Being mindful will show you where your help will truly be a light in the dark.

November will also be a good month for you money-wise, especially after Ceres retrograde ends on November 21 and Ceres direct in Aries brings you the harvest of your hard work and the positive results of good investments.

Aquarius 2025 health and wellness horoscope

Aquarius, it's important to be cognizant of how the physical body and spirituality are deeply connected. The quest to learn more is highlighted for you in 2025, especially if you have access to cutting-edge technology that enables you to experiment and study the interconnections.

Your personal health is highlighted during Libra season beginning on September 22. Any positive habits will bring strong fruits at that time. So make 2025 a quest with small steps and big gains.

January 2025

January sets the tone for the rest of the year. If you believe in yourself, there will be no stopping you! The relationship between Saturn in Pisces and Pluto in Aquarius around January 26 will create a crucible for success for you. Any challenges you overcome will help you grow exponentially.

February 2025

February 2025 will be a good month for you because of Aquarius season. You will have the opportunity to ground your dreams in reality through unique actions and undertakings. Not everyone will understand at first, but your results will speak for themselves in the months to come.

March 2025

March is the month you should look out for the most, Aquarius. The lessons of February will continue to flower here and show you that standing your ground, walking the path less traveled while contributing positively to society at large, and choosing to satisfy your curiosity and need for expansion are all good things.

Venus retrograde in Pisces on March 27 will ground this in reality by suddenly giving you a few fruits of your labor and showing you a glimpse of what's possible. This energy will grow into April and reveal to you that you should not give up on dreams that you wanted when younger.

April 2025

New ideas and friendships abound in April. Take a chance on yourself — step out of your comfort zone socially and meet new people.

May 2025

You may become a little despondent come May 2025 with Pluto in your sign going retrograde starting May 4. You may experience a lack of external support on your life path, whether real or perceived. Aquarius is often ahead of the curve and tends to be misunderstood because of that. Stay true to yourself despite the challenges. You will thrive and prove yourself in time.

June 2025

June 2025 will bring more challenges to Aquarius' doorstep as your relationships are tested. You will have the choice to embrace truth or close your eyes to it in pursuit of the illusion of safety and community. Just know that your star cannot shine if it's being held back. Dislodging peer pressure will be a big focus, especially after Venus enters Taurus on June 6.

July 2025

Aquarius, sometimes it's important to trust the cosmic flow of life. There's a method to what may seem like madness at first. Continue investing in your intelligence and seek knowledge that helps you grow. You'll experience a positive change in your network this month.

August 2025

August 2025 will be a cosmic playground for Aquarius. Decisions and actions will illuminate you. Your belief in yourself will fuel you and make it easy to embrace the energies in your corner. This will impact your career, for sure, but also show you why it's important to be loyal to your life path or dream.

September 2025

September 2025 will be a period of letting go of what doesn't help and embracing what does for Aquarius. Right from September 1 when Saturn retrograde enters Pisces, you will be confronted with how various decisions can transform your life. The threads of the future will be obvious to you, thus enabling you to choose the thread that benefits you the most. Trust in your foresight, Aquarius, because this is a true superpower.

October 2025

October 2025 will call on Aquarius to be more friendly with people and try to communicate more effectively. Doing so will help you find like-minded friends and supporters in unexpected places. You may find a platonic soulmate or two, too!

November 2025

You are encouraged to get to know your mind and continue investing in your dreams. Time will prove your genius to the world. You may also be called on to revisit certain goals you buried in the past. Sometimes, certain dreams only need time to become viable.

December 2025

When December 2025 comes around, you will find yourself itching to engage with 2026, Aquarius. Try to be more patient. Your cosmic journey will continue to be a dazzling success even in the following year, especially once Juno enters Capricorn on December 29.

You will learn that positive support does not always have to come from people who match your lifestyle, personality traits, or cultural background. After all, Capricorn is an earth sign, vastly different from the airy nature of Aquarius. Yet they are connected by a common planetary ruler, Saturn. This will change your perspective in life and help you find friends (and maybe even your true romantic partner) in 2026.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.