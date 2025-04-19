Your Daily Horoscope For April 20, 2025 — The Last Quarter Moon Is Here With A Plot Twist

On April 20, 2025, our daily horoscopes predict change as the Moon enters the sign of Aquarius, bringing our attention to our social network. Aquarius rules friendships — the eclectic type. We may face a crisis in our personal or professional lives. This is a time when partnerships grow stronger during collaborative activities. We may have heightened interaction with coworkers who desire unionization and innovation or want to break traditional work-related rules.

News about business leaders or individuals who will organize to challenge authority and give power to the individual. Even though Pluto, the planet of transformation, won't meet with the Aquarius Moon for another 24 hours, we sense the dramatic push for change in business structures and how we use the internet or AI. Today, make it a point to be open-minded. What to do? Go with the flow, but consider the higher purpose of each activity; Aquarius rules the higher mind and your sixth sense. Don't be shy about challenging ideas; seek to understand others more holistically.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for April 20, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're no stranger to change, Aries, and today proves to be an opportunity you can't resist. With the Sun in your sign, you can define what you want your future to be like for the next year. What people do you want in your circle of trust? Who do you envision being part of your future? Where do you desire to build?

So, with the Last Quarter Moon happening in your network sector, you're in a prime position to make a few new friends. If you feel stagnated at work or the pool of people to socialize with is limited, branch out. What organizations might you join that give you a chance to network with? This could be a lot of fun for you!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Well, Taurus, if you often think about power, today anticipate that mindset slightly heightened as you desire to obtain a name for yourself this week.

There may be a few golden, unanticipated opportunities to grow your presence at work or online. With the Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius, you need to be flexible.

Opportunities will come to you without a game plan, and likely very unexpectedly, through an unlikely source. You may have to think on your toes and follow your instincts today.

Don't dismiss something if it comes to you in a way you would not have anticipated; instead, embrace the divineness of your golden opportunity.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

What keeps you awake at night? If you often scroll through various social media reels and research online about UFOs or AI, the internet, and how sometimes these things encounter the supernatural. Today, you could also come across information that lights you up and excites you.

Today is no ordinary day since the Last Quarter Moon is sister energy to your curious nature. This is a crisis point for you, and you may decide to go with your love of investigation.

You could decide to contribute to an online site or consider joining a membership where others talk about the same information. You have the potential to become more involved and invested in topics that are otherworldly and cool to ponder!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Friends and more friends, you can never have enough of them, eh, Cancer? Today's Last Quarter Moon invites you to get to know people better. It's nice to expand your social network to have a referral ready when you need someone in a pinch. When was the last time you branched out of your social network to interact with people in fields adjacent to yours?

Do you like attending events, seminars or webinars to learn more about something new? Put some energy into growing your knowledge outwardly. Expand your mind and let yourself know and be known.

Today's Last Quarter Moon issues a sense of urgency, especially if you've been feeling down or out of touch with current changes in technology or your career. Instead of feeling like an outlier, plug in. It's easier once you get started.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You were not made to be locked into a box, and in part, that is why you're a Leo, right, lion? Today's Last Quarter Moon may be the push you need to do something that breaks a pattern in your career, and excels you into a new way of doing things. Since the Last Quarter Moon happens in your partnership sector, you may experience some changes that you initiate in your relationships: business and personal.

Since we are building up to the New Moon, which will download new information in your career, you may experience a make-or-break moment, where others open a door of opportunity and have little time to decide what to do next.

You may distance yourself from a romantic partner in pursuit of career happiness and focus on work for now. There are lots of dynamics happening in your house of higher learning and career, so whatever changes you make will directly affect those two areas of your life now.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You work so hard, Virgo, and sometimes you say nothing about how much it weighs on your heart. So, today's Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius invites you to focus on your health and prioritize it more than you ordinarily do. This is a special Moon for you since the Nodes are in your sign and your opposite sign. This is your opportunity to catch things early and get ahead of whatever you'll need to manage in the future.

"An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of measure', so we are told. So, pay attention to your body this week since it will speak to you in various ways. It will send you information to tell you what areas of your body need more attention: ankles, blood vessels, and lower legs. You are the sign that rules daily habits and wellness, so be gentle with yourself, and you will become more in touch with your internal body rhythms and movements.

Is it time to switch things up? Do you need to get more information about how you're feeling, so you know where to direct your attention? Schedule a doctor's appointment for your annual visit, and don't be afraid to investigate anything that feels odd to you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Romance is in the air, Libra, yet this week it comes with a critical tone. You are ready to take a big leap of faith in a new direction regarding romance. Single, married or committed, something inside of you will sense the seriousness of romantic love and want to commit to it.

You must take a stance in areas you'd ordinarily let slide. Since Quarter Moons are crisis moments, you may feel compelled by emotions you can't control but feel guilty.

Conviction, relationships, and setting your love life in order are not just themes for today, but will continue through the end of the month now that Venus is visible and no longer burned by the rays of the Sun as it was during Aries season.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Changes are happening in your home life, and it could also be something you want, so you can assert more autonomy in your life. You may not have anticipated sudden adjustments in your living situation, but an adult or teen child may be moving in or one may be leaving to stay somewhere else. Whenever changes take place in your life, you sense a strong need to control the outcome.

The big thing about the energy of Aquarius is that you learn to think outside of the box and view the world with a new lens. You may take a more untraditional approach to your home life than you ordinarily would.

This change could be a drastic way of doing things from what you or others are used to, but with the Sun in your house of relationships, this may be the perfect time to give it a try and see how it goes.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Watch your communication habits, Sagittarius. While you don't mind blurting the truth or openly sharing your thoughts and ideas, some of you loathe having your privacy violated by others.

During this Last Quarter Moon carelessness can cause you to expose a password or click on a link you should not have trusted.

It may involve divulging information to someone when caught up in gossip. Be careful with what you say to avoid doing damage control later.

Even though Mercury retrograde is over, it may also be advisable to take extra caution when signing contracts or making sweeping changes to things involving commitments.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

How do you feel about money and finances lately? The Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius brings attention to your money and investment sector, which allows you to consider all the things in life that you value — income or time — and use them more wisely than you have done since the start of the year. It's never too late to make changes.

This week is the perfect time to determine what you can adjust to stretch your budget. You may also decide to consolidate debt or make an investment that reaps rewards for you in the future. The topic of this Last Quarter Moon will be money, and you're ready to get more of it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Well, Aquarius, you have been through many changes over the last few years. Saturn in your sign, then Jupiter, and now Pluto.

This Last Quarter Moon marks a new chapter in your life where you make a few important decisions, and one involves who you'd like to be. You may want to make a big change in how you've interacted with family.

Lessons from the years have adjusted your view of their role in your life and how much control you want to share. So, today is the start of self-development with your future in mind. This is a great day to journal, think, and be true to yourself.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

There's always that one moment when it suddenly clicks and you realize what you want, what you don't want, and how much you need from life. During the Last Quarter Moon, the awareness of things you hope to have starts to clarify, and you see that change starts with you. It always has, but you didn't really view it that way; during the Quarter Moon in Aquarius, you realize it's true, and you own it.

This change in perspective is just the beginning of many changes that will unfold over the next 19 years due to Pluto helping you undue karmic cycles that influence your life, from family to your choices. Pay attention to things that happen that imprint your mind with a sense of wow, and then plan to work on that area of your life.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.