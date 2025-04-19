4 Zodiac Signs Receive Major Blessings From The Universe On April 20, 2025

On Sunday, April 20, 2025, four zodiac signs receive major blessings from the universe when Mercury aligns with Pluto. Everything that we thought was there to prevent us from happiness suddenly flips over and proves us wrong.

This means that when Mercury aligns with Pluto, the big changes that we feared we'd have to go through aren't as drastic or off-putting as we anticipated. Because we aren't living in a dreaded state, we are much more open to the varied ways that change can come to us. On Sunday, those changes will feel like major blessings.

Advertisement

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

You’ve been hesitant to accept that a shift that’s been on the horizon, but on this day, April 20, you realize that it was never something to fear. Mercury aligning with Pluto brings you a newfound sense of peace with the changes unfolding around you.

Advertisement

A long-awaited opportunity might finally present itself, or you could receive unexpected support from someone who truly believes in you. The universe is showing you that you’re not alone and that the path ahead is much smoother than you expected.

Embrace this energy, Taurus. Let go of the need to control every outcome and trust that what’s happening is meant for you. Your patience is paying off, and this is just the beginning of your blessings.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You’ve been waiting for a sign, Cancer, and here it is. When Mercury aligns with Pluto, your perspective shifts, helping you understand that what you once saw as obstacles were really just stepping stones leading to something better.

A major realization dawns on you, allowing you to move forward with confidence. This transit reassures you that you’re making the right choices. You no longer need to hold on to the past because what’s ahead is far more promising.

On this day, trust in the process. The universe has been working behind the scenes to set you up for success, and now you’re starting to see the results. Stay open, and let the blessings flow in.

Advertisement

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

You thrive when things are in order, but Mercury aligning with Pluto teaches you that sometimes the best blessings come from what you don’t expect. On this day, something shifts in your life, and instead of resisting, you welcome it with open arms.

This transit helps you see the hidden opportunities in change. Recently, you did something that had another person suddenly recognize you for the power player you are. Now, things are starting to change dramatically because of that one move.

Advertisement

Trust that the changes happening now are setting you up for something incredible. You know you've got this one, Virgo; stay with it. It's all good.

4. Libra

Design: YourTango

Mercury aligning with Pluto brings a sense of clarity that allows you to finally see how everything is falling into place. While you definitely love order, you fully admit that it's tiring to need it so much of the time.

Advertisement

What once felt like a struggle now feels like a breakthrough. Alignment is really the key word of the day for you, Libra. Everything is shifting in your favor. Be there for it, welcome it in, trust in it.

Take a deep breath and embrace this moment. The universe is showing you that blessings come in many forms — some subtle, some undeniable. Pay attention, because this is just the beginning. You'll do well on April 20, 2025.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.