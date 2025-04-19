5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Powerful Luck & Good Fortune Starting April 21 - 27, 2025

Five Chinese zodiac signs attract powerful luck and good fortune the week of April 21 - 27, 2025. They are: Ox, Horse, Dragon, Tiger, and Rabbit. This week, the I Ching hexagram of luck is Mountain over Fire (#22). It reveals that when you are part of a certain world, your luck will function differently than if you belonged to a different world. How can you draw luck to you?

This week, we experience energy that shifts from stable to successful with obstacles and danger mid-week, according to the Chinese calendar. There may be a point where you sense a need to change the status quo, which can bring you luck. Listen to your heart and work with intent. Don't be afraid to follow what your soul feels it must do. When you sense danger, don't run from it, but work hard to navigate the challenges using wisdom and your resources. These things bring luck and good fortune to the week's five zodiac signs who are the luckiest. Let's find out how this unfolds, per their animal horoscopes.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Five Chinese zodiac signs attract powerful luck and good fortune from April 21 - 27, 2025:

1. Ox

Design: YourTango

Ox, your luck this week is deeply tied to your relationship with your loved ones. So try to spend more quality time with them as this luck will reveal itself through relationships. If you have vacation plans with family, now's the perfect time to make them a reality.

And if a family member wishes to go into business with you, the energy is favorable for that as well. The color green will be lucky for you this week.

Advertisement

2. Horse

Design: YourTango

Horse, your luck this week will flow through crystals. But not just any. You'll have to choose the ones that ring true within you and use them as ingredients in your manifestation rituals or as accessories for intention-setting. Those who already have a good collection of crystals at home can simply get into a meditative state and pick the ones that call out to you.

However, you will benefit from stepping into a metaphysical store and allowing their intuition to pick the right crystals. Your luck this week has a supernatural bend to it. The color red will be lucky for you this week.

Advertisement

3. Dragon

Design: YourTango

Dragon, your luck this week has the essence of a quest tied to it. If you feel internally nudged to pursue a path or make a decision that requires you to overcome your greatest fears, do it.

You'll find your luck at the end of that road. A family heirloom may be a holder of this luck. So if you see something intriguing while cleaning out the basement or the attic, try to look up any significance the object may have. Speaking to elders in the family can bring you hidden knowledge. The color yellow will be lucky for you this week.

Advertisement

4. Tiger

Design: YourTango

Tiger, your luck this week will literally or metaphorically have something to do with diamonds. You may receive a much-desired marriage proposal. You may get a career lead that takes you to a “mine of diamonds”.

Be observant and shrewd, but keep your own counsel. You'll be able to use this luck as a stepping stone to greater heights. The color indigo will be lucky for you this week.

Advertisement

5. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Rabbit, your luck this week is entwined with the energy of the animal spirit of the rabbit. This luck will bring you power and precision as you engage with your chosen activities all week, especially sports if you are an athlete or during workouts.

This luck will help you most when you speed up, run past obstacles, and hit milestones on your way to your main goal. Try to stay clear-headed and level-headed. That will help you see your luck more clearly when you chance upon it, so you can seize the day! The color yellow will be lucky for you this week.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.