Relationships Grow Stronger For 5 Zodiac Signs The Week Of April 28 - May 4, 2025

Relationships grow stronger for five zodiac signs the week of April 28 - May 4, 2025, due to various astrological events occurring among Venus, the Moon, Neptune, and Pluto. Venus returns to Aries on April 30, and Pluto stations retrograde in Aquarius on May 4, during the Quarter Moon. Venus and Neptune can help you rediscover the love between you and your partner. You will want to be mindful that you’re seeing reality, as Neptune can create a love bubble that is more illusion than fact.

Pluto retrograde and the Quarter Moon help promote change. Release what has been holding you back from reconciliation, so you can start working to improve your relationship. Drop ego and the need to be right, to finally hold space to stay together, but grow together well into the future.

Relationships grow stronger for five zodiac signs from April 28 - May 4, 2025:

1. Libra

Don’t be afraid of the past, dearest Libra. Venus will return to Aries on April 30, activating your house of commitments. Venus first entered Aries on February 4 before stationing retrograde on March 1. Venus was retrograde for most of March, bringing challenges in your relationship, specifically around feeling seen and heard.

Aries energy encourages you to advocate for yourself and become assertive in pursuing what you want. However, to do this, you also must let go of your people-pleasing qualities that keep you bound in unfulfilling connections. Venus’s return to Aries heralds a time of reconnection, yet to receive the greatest benefit, you can’t be afraid of letting the past come up for discussion.

Venus in Aries allows you to open up about things that transpired from February 4 to March 29. This likely will involve how you communicate within your relationship and the reciprocity you experience. While this period did bring unwanted challenges, your goal now is to use what arose to help make you and your relationship better.

Focus on communicating clearly and assertively, honoring what you deserve and want to give back in return for your relationship, rather than just going along with your partner's desires. Let yourself feel your emotions and embrace your sacred anger if it happens, knowing that you must also become authentic in your romantic needs to improve your connection.

2. Sagittarius

Embrace the love you have in your life to see your relationship grow stronger, Sagittarius. On May 2, Venus conjuncts Neptune in Aries in your house of commitment and marriage. Venus and Neptune in this area of your life can help improve a long-term relationship or but they can also boost romance unexpectedly.

Have you sworn off love or put guards around your heart to protect yourself from being hurt by your partner? Though you are meant for love, dear Sagittarius, change your mindset to allow this energy to take you where you're meant to be.

This would be a welcome reprieve, especially if you’ve struggled in your committed relationship since the beginning of the year, during Venus and Mercury in Aries. You may have to look back on whatever past themes you went through; the issues will suddenly seem less important. You can focus on the love you share rather than the challenges of growing together, which will help you realize that you already are with the love of your life.

If you’re single, the conjunction of Venus and Neptune can bring in a short-term but profound romantic fling. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, especially if you have recently sworn off of love, however you want to ensure you keep your expectations in check. Sometimes you need a short-term summer romance to remind you of what you want and deserve. While not meant to last forever, these romantic flings can help you overcome your fears and reawaken your inner desire for connection.

This could be the start of a major turning point in your life; just be mindful of focusing on how you want to use this energy. While improving an existing connection and attracting an exciting fling are possible, you don’t want to find yourself in these situations.

3. Aquarius

Fall in love with your partner all over again, sweet Aquarius. The First Quarter Moon will rise in Leo on Saturday, May 4, in your house of relationships on the same day that Pluto retrograde begins. While Leo often prioritizes the public appearance of having the perfect relationship, it doesn't always encourage the inner work that makes relationships fulfilling. With Pluto's help, you can do deep healing and feel a stronger bond with your partner, and see them in a different light.

You’ve been doing so much work on your own that you’re now finally in a position to receive the affection and effort of your partner. It’s not that they're changing how they approach you, but that you can finally see the intention in their actions. To build intimacy, spend quality time together. You will feel a stronger bond with your partner and feel fulfilled by how you mutually strive to meet each other's romantic needs.

The First Quarter Moon is a time for review, a welcome relief after a deep and cleansing healing period. Release what no longer serves you and focus on what can be done to improve your relationship.

In Leo, this represents your romantic relationship and ability to embrace what matters most without letting wounds ruin an amazing connection. The First Quarter Moon in Leo and Pluto in Aquarius confirm your romantic choices, allowing you to drop your emotional guards. You may even reconcile with an ex or long-distance partner. A new beginning can start if that’s the intention you set.

4. Leo

This week, if you invest more energy into your relationship, it's likely to improve and get better thanks to some help from Pluto in Aquarius. Pluto retrograde starts on May 4 and ends on October 12 in Aquarius, bringing intimacy back into your house of relationships over the next six months. Since Pluto is the alchemist of the zodiac, this transformative process uncovers the truth about what you and your romantic partnerships need, even if the relationship is unconventionally defined. How you approach love and develop a connection with someone can be better.

However, Pluto rx can represent a second chance with your forever love. Retrogrades can reunite you with a person that's meant to be in your life, so listen to your intuition and be open to the possibilities, if that includes setting your ego aside. It may pay off to give someone a second chance. As a generational planet,

Pluto's effects are gentle and less severe than the recent bi-annual Venus retrograde we recently experienced. Change could require couples counseling or attending an intimacy retreat. Your relationship will become a product of what you invest in, so consider couples' counseling or an intimacy retreat, if you want deep results; consider all changes you can make.

5. Scorpio

Give yourself grace as you move through this six-month transformative period that improves your close relationship by the end of the year, Scorpio. Your planetary ruler, Pluto, will initiate significant life changes when it starts to retrograde on May 4, in your home and childhood family sector. Aquarius is your 'roots' area — your current domicile and family of origin. You get to embrace change, even if it feels daunting at times.

Release the need to always be in control; instead, focus on what you want for yourself. Be open to signs and synchronicities from the universe. Pluto will retrograde in Aquarius for six months every year until 2043, and you'll experience radical changes for the first few years of this transit. Trust that the alchemy of Pluto is precisely what you need to improve your relationship and your life in the long term.

Pluto retrograde is a profoundly transformative. You may end a current connection, reconcile with a past lover, or move to a new home. You might not know what direction life or love will lead. While Pluto can improve relationships by transforming heartache into bliss, it represents a deep sense of freedom, especially in free-spirited Aquarius.

Reflect on where you struggle to grow in a relationship or when trying to attract new love. Where you feel the greatest restriction is what Pluto can free you from. Deal with the truth of your relationship and life, so that you can follow your heart and have the love you’ve always wanted.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.