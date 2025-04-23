5 Zodiac Signs Experience Some Serious Relationship Karma Before The End Of April 2025

What goes around comes around, and the five zodiac signs that experience relationship karma before the end of April 2025 are about to find this out firsthand. According to professional astrology Helena Hathor, with Venus (the planet of love) conjunct Saturn (the planet of karma), that karma is playing out in relationships.

Karma isn't necessarily a bad thing — these zodiac signs are simply starting to see the returns of their actions. While some might come to realize they could be doing more for their partner, others are finding healthier ways to iron out any grievances they've had over the past few months. Either way, these five signs are going through a relationship transformation like never before.

Five zodiac signs experience serious relationship karma before the end of April 2025:

1. Scorpio

Scorpio, "The ruler of your partnership house is in your fifth house of romance and it's conjunct Saturn," Hathor explained in a TikTok video, leading to some serious relationship karma. Good karma is headed your way if you feel like your relationship is in a good place, because as Hathor warned, only the strongest relationships are bound to survive this April.

"And with the new moon in Taurus coming up next week," Hathor added, "it's likely that you will begin a relationship or you will accelerate the things in your existing relationship," explained Hathor.

Regardless of whether you choose to stay in your relationship or not, don't worry too much. Sometimes, to enter into a new cycle in your life, you must let go of the people or things holding you back, even if it's hard at first.

2. Virgo

Virgo, you've had love and romance on the backburner. But according to Hathor, April is about to change that for the better. Thanks to some good relationship karma. You're done with partners mistreating you and struggling with finding the right one for you — your love life is about to get a renovation.

"You might be announcing something on the 27th about your exciting partnership," Hathor said. "Or many of you will be looking for broader horizons, you're looking for the partner that is really full of abundance."

Though it might seem terrifying to start anew, these new beginnings are bound to yield great abundance in the future.

3. Aquarius

"Aquarius, you are absolutely feeling this, especially with Mars now in your partnerships sign," began Hathor.

While your romantic relationships might've felt unsteady as of late, with your ruling planet conjunct Venus, you've got some serious relationship karma headed your way.

You're officially done settling for less and finally putting yourself first. From dumping relationships that no longer serve you to exploring other options, Aquarius, you will be focused on finding a match that is exactly what you need in this chapter of life.

4. Libra

Libra, you're entirely focused on your career, and it's showing. Your hard work is finally paying off, and now you have the relationship karma that'll help you take things to the next level.

"You are looking for long-term career partners that are gonna boost and upgrade your lifelong ambition," Hathor said.

You're not about to sacrifice your progress for anyone or anything. Whether you just graduated from college or have been looking to get that big promotion, you need someone who can match your energy.

Hathor explained that if your employer isn't paying you what you deserve, you might be tempted to call it quits. Either way, your partner is there to aid in your ambition and support your career growth.

5. Pisces

"Pisces, with Mercury in Aries, you are being very, very blunt for a change with your partner," Hathor explained.

In the past, you might've stood quiet in fear of making matters worse or starting an argument. However, this month is urging you to step outside of your comfort zone and tell things as it is — which will result in some serious relationship karma.

"You're taking yourself very seriously, and where you need to step up in your relationships," Hathor said, adding that you'll be focused on putting in effort for those who deserve the best — and in doing so, you'll receive the best in return.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.