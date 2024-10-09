Couples Who Make These 5 Promises Stay Together Forever, Says Relationship Coach Of 25+ Years

Beloved, you are the love of my life, and I'm grateful for each day with you. Our relationship is the most important part of my life, and I am committed to being together forever. Though we are surrounded by cynicism and challenges, I resolve to love you and be with you for the rest of my life. Through our relationship, we will nurture each other and make the world a more loving and positive place for ourselves, our family, and everyone we share this planet with.

Couples who make these 5 promises stay together forever:

1. I promise to love you every day

I know that love is a choice, and I choose to love you always. Though I can get busy and have my moods, you deserve my love and attention every day. I choose to love you even when I'm upset or frustrated. I know that loving you means being fully present, telling you my truth, and being honest and transparent with my thoughts, feelings, wants, and needs so you know fully who I am. I strive to appreciate and treasure you each day that I'm blessed to have you in my life.

2. I promise to choose you first

You are the most important person in my life, and I commit to not taking you or our relationship for granted every day. Though work, home, finances, family, friends, hobbies, and other stresses and distractions can make this challenging, I choose you first, always.

3. I promise to take responsibility

I understand that my outcomes are 100% dependent upon my own choices and actions and that my thoughts and feelings are my own. I know that our relationship is a mirror reflecting myself to me and that my desire to be happy and feel loved by you depends upon my ability to allow myself to be happy and to receive your love.

JLco Julia Amaral via Shutterstock

4. I promise to say "yes!"

You deserve my positive response even when I don't feel like it. Your needs and wants are a gift to my growth and well-being and the key to a great life together. I am committed to your happiness as much as my own. If I'm unable to grant 100% of your desire or request, I will respond positively and work with you to find a creative way to meet your underlying needs. You can feel safe with me as one who loves you and will respect and honor your needs, always.

5. I promise to be your hero

When life is challenging (and even when it's not), you deserve a champion, someone who will be there for you, love and support you unconditionally, no matter what. I commit to being your hero and helping you feel emotionally and physically safe and secure. I believe in you, and I believe in us.

To you, my beloved, I freely and joyfully make these five promises and look forward to being together forever.

David Steele is making a profound impact on coaches, therapists, the media, clients, and those seeking to make conscious life partner choices around the world.